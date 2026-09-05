Live Week 1 college football rankings updates: Ohio State, Indiana, Alabama massacre the opposition

The college football rankings are always shifting well before the official AP Top 25 is released each week. The long Labor Day weekend means Week 1 will extend until Monday night, so fans will have to wait even longer for the new rankings to drop. That's where we come in.
We're keeping track of all the games and adjusting the rankings in real time. This week doesn't have very many rankings-shattering matchups, but there could be significant shifts as games play out.
Live scores for college football in Week 1
Projected college football rankings for Week 1
TEAM
RESULT
RECORD
1. Ohio State
W, 56-3 vs. Ball State
1-0
2. Oregon
vs. Boise State
3. Georgia
vs. Tennessee St.
4. Notre Dame
vs. Wisconsin
5. Texas
vs. Texas State
6. Indiana
W, 52-16 vs. North Texas
1-0
7. Miami
W, 45-6 at Stanford
1-0
8. Texas A&M
vs. Missouri State
9. Ole Miss
vs. (24) Louisville
10. Oklahoma
W, 51-0 vs. UTEP
1-0
11. LSU
vs. Clemson
12. Texas Tech
vs. Abilene Christian
13. Alabama
W, 48-10 vs. East Carolina
1-0
14. USC
W, 39-0 vs. Fresno State
2-0
15. BYU
vs. Utah Tech
16. Michigan
vs. Western Michigan
17. Washington
vs. Washington St.
18. Penn State
vs. Marshall
19. SMU
at Florida State
20. Tennessee
vs. Furman
21. Utah
W, 66-14 vs. Idaho
1-0
22. Iowa
vs. Northern Illinoi
23. Houston
vs. Oregon State
24. Louisville
at (9) Ole Miss
25. Missouri
W, 54-14 vs. AR Pine-Bluff
1-0
Others receiving votes: Clemson 112, Florida 51, Boise State 43, Arizona 32, TCU 11, South Carolina 10, Navy 10, Illinois 9, Vanderbilt 8, Oklahoma State 8, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, UNLV 4, Louisiana 4, New Mexico 4, Georgia Tech 4, James Madison 3, Auburn 3, Memphis 2, California 2, Western Michigan 1, Tulane 1, Liberty 1, Virginia 1
Early slate rankings changes: As quiet as a library
The early slate on Saturday featured a bunch of blowouts by ranked teams in action, so we don't have much movement at all. Ohio State, Indiana and Alabama took care of business as heavy favorites.
The only slight rankings drama we might have gotten was Houston finding it slightly uncomfortable vs. Oregon State. The No. 23-ranked Cougars were 21-point favorites over the Pac-12 holdovers. In the fourth quarter, the Beavers pulled within a score at 26-20. Is that enough to drop Houston? They've certainly left the door open depending on what vote getters just on the outside do. They'll certainly fall out if Clemson and Boise State pull off upsets over LSU and Oregon. But big enough wins for Florida or Arizona could also move the needle.
As for those other vote getters, Georgia Tech is sure to lose their handful of votes after losing to Colorado. I don't think Illinois will be gaining more traction after a so-so showing against UAB.