Live Week 1 college football rankings updates: Ohio State, Indiana, Alabama massacre the opposition

The college football rankings are always shifting well before the official AP Top 25 is released each week. The long Labor Day weekend means Week 1 will extend until Monday night, so fans will have to wait even longer for the new rankings to drop. That's where we come in.

We're keeping track of all the games and adjusting the rankings in real time. This week doesn't have very many rankings-shattering matchups, but there could be significant shifts as games play out.

Live scores for college football in Week 1

Projected college football rankings for Week 1

TEAM RESULT RECORD 1. Ohio State W, 56-3 vs. Ball State 1-0 2. Oregon vs. Boise State 3. Georgia vs. Tennessee St. 4. Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin 5. Texas vs. Texas State 6. Indiana W, 52-16 vs. North Texas 1-0 7. Miami W, 45-6 at Stanford 1-0 8. Texas A&M vs. Missouri State 9. Ole Miss vs. (24) Louisville 10. Oklahoma W, 51-0 vs. UTEP 1-0 11. LSU vs. Clemson 12. Texas Tech vs. Abilene Christian 13. Alabama W, 48-10 vs. East Carolina 1-0 14. USC W, 39-0 vs. Fresno State 2-0 15. BYU vs. Utah Tech 16. Michigan vs. Western Michigan 17. Washington vs. Washington St. 18. Penn State vs. Marshall 19. SMU at Florida State 20. Tennessee vs. Furman 21. Utah W, 66-14 vs. Idaho 1-0 22. Iowa vs. Northern Illinoi 23. Houston vs. Oregon State 24. Louisville at (9) Ole Miss 25. Missouri W, 54-14 vs. AR Pine-Bluff 1-0

Others receiving votes: Clemson 112, Florida 51, Boise State 43, Arizona 32, TCU 11, South Carolina 10, Navy 10, Illinois 9, Vanderbilt 8, Oklahoma State 8, Pittsburgh 7, Virginia Tech 6, Minnesota 5, UNLV 4, Louisiana 4, New Mexico 4, Georgia Tech 4, James Madison 3, Auburn 3, Memphis 2, California 2, Western Michigan 1, Tulane 1, Liberty 1, Virginia 1

Early slate rankings changes: As quiet as a library

The early slate on Saturday featured a bunch of blowouts by ranked teams in action, so we don't have much movement at all. Ohio State, Indiana and Alabama took care of business as heavy favorites.

The only slight rankings drama we might have gotten was Houston finding it slightly uncomfortable vs. Oregon State. The No. 23-ranked Cougars were 21-point favorites over the Pac-12 holdovers. In the fourth quarter, the Beavers pulled within a score at 26-20. Is that enough to drop Houston? They've certainly left the door open depending on what vote getters just on the outside do. They'll certainly fall out if Clemson and Boise State pull off upsets over LSU and Oregon. But big enough wins for Florida or Arizona could also move the needle.

As for those other vote getters, Georgia Tech is sure to lose their handful of votes after losing to Colorado. I don't think Illinois will be gaining more traction after a so-so showing against UAB.