LSU is needling the SEC with decision to not roster NFL players against Clemson

Don't believe for a second LSU football suddenly grew a conscience and decided to become a rule-abiding program out of love for the game's integrity. Head coach Lane Kiffin knows exactly what he's doing by having former NFL players enroll at the university but keeping them "off" the team's official roster.

Tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, both former pupils of Kiffin's at Ole Miss, returned to college football after being cut by their respective NFL teams after a Louisiana judge ruled the NCAA had to give them a fifth and final year of eligibility. Both the NCAA and SEC threatened to sanction LSU if either player appeared on the active roster for its Week 1 matchup with Clemson.

So, Kiffin got smart and didn't add them to the roster but left two spots open just in case. Both are clearly on campus and with the team too, their attorney practically admitted as much in a statement released Saturday.

Statement from Louisiana plaintiff attorney Ryan Downton pic.twitter.com/ilpK0csmKL — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 5, 2026

"LSU has made a measured decision to keep these two men off the roster for now while preserving a path for them to be added later," plaintiff attorney Ryan Downton wrote. "There is no reason this needs to become a bigger confrontation. Respect the courts, protect the players, and let level heads prevail."

LSU is playing a cunning game amid SEC, NCAA threats

You have to hand it to Kiffin. He's smart and is taking advantage of every inch he's legally allowed to take. He'll be poised to take more once he gets the proverbial green light too. Should there be any indication either the NCAA or SEC cannot punish the program for rostering Wright or Harris, the pair will immediately be available to play in whatever week it ends up being.

Kiffin won't let his team become the next 1987 SMU or 2012 Penn State. He's more than happy to be convicted in the court of public opinion but as long as the Tigers are eligible to compete for a national title, he's going to do what it takes to get there. Actually winning games is still the key to everything, however.

The program would really put itself in an awkward position should it lose to Clemson or get off to a rough start this season without Wright and Harris but then turn to the former NFL training camp participants if allowed to do so. There will be endless narratives -- probably deservedly so -- that LSU couldn't compete without "cheating." Those are the dice Kiffin is gambling with and has already cast.

So now we all wait and see what the result of the SEC's federal lawsuit against LSU is (filed in Alabama, by the way). The conference claims the school is ignoring its bylaws and, therefore, violating the league's First Amendment right of expressive association. It feels like a tough sell but the Tigers won't have home court advantage this time.

Best believe, though, Kiffin will have a backup plan should things not go in his favor. This issue is far from settled and there could be more litigation that muddies the waters further. The confusion will breed chaos and eventually the line between amateur and professional will be blurred beyond recognition.