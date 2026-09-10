Miami vs. Florida A&M player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 2

The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes open their home schedule with a Week 2 game against the FCS Florida A&M Rattlers on Thursday night. While this might not be a marquee matchup, Canes fans will be eager to get a live look at their team after Week 1's demolition of the Stanford Cardinal.

Transfer quarterback Darian Mensah was immense in that one, completing 27-of-30 pass attempts for 401 yards and five touchdowns. His favorite target, Malachi Toney, put on a show that launched a potential Heisman campaign. That's what happens when you catch 12 passes for 234 yards and score three times. If anyone following college football didn't already know his name, they should now.

FAMU won their opener against Albany State before falling in their next game to South Carolina State. They come in 1-1 and led by quarterback Isaiah Knowles.

The Hurricanes are 55.5-point favorites over the Rattlers, so it's not a question of whether they'll win and move to 2-0. It's all about how dominantly they do it. Can Toney, who already leads the nation in receiving, add to his lead? Will Mensah keep his absurd 90 percent completion percentage? How many touchdowns can he pile up in Week 2? Or will Mark Fletcher be the main man this week after a relatively muted 13-carry, 40-yard performance in the first game?

Thursday's game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network. It's the only action in college football for the day, so enjoy it. Follow along with the score, play-by-play and live player and team stats throughout the game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Miami vs. Florida A&M player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary