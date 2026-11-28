The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is always an intense affair. However, there are certainly bigger stakes on the line than there will be during Rivalry Week this year. With Ohio State taking a nosedive under Ryan Day since losing starting quarterback Julian Sayin to injury, the Buckeyes look like they're eliminated from CFP competition. They'll still be looking to win Jeremiah Smith the Heisman Trophy and to see more from the likes of Luke Fahey and Bo Jackson, but the Buckeyes and Wolverines are really playing for pride. That puts Michigan in an interesting spot as Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr alike have struggled offensively this season and the injuries at receiver only make things worse. However, the Wolverines defense might be the best unit on the field at The Shoe on Saturday.

This will be a fascinating game, especially because it could be a game that factors heavily into the futures of Day and Kyle Whittingham at Ohio State and Michigan, respectively. Fans won't want to miss any of the action and we have you covered for that. You can follow along with all of the Michigan vs. Ohio State player and game stats on Saturday with us down below.

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Live game tracker and play-by-play

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Box score: Michigan vs. Ohio State player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary