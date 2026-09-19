Michigan vs. UTEP player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 3

The Michigan Wolverines and UTEP Miners have a date at the Big House on Saturday, one that fans in Ann Arbor would love to be much less drama-filled than their first two outings of the season. As a 36.5-point favorite, the Wolverines are expected to win this one by a mile, while UTEP is looking to play spoiler.

Michigan got a huge wake-up call to start their season with a last-second miracle win over Western Michigan. After surviving that scare, Kyle Whittingham's squad puffed up their chests and humbled the then-No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners. That 17-10 victory launched them back into the Top 25, now sitting No. 19. College football fans won't soon forget that Week 1 controversy, but Michigan is now well on track to cruise into Big Ten play, where they can reestablish themselves as a College Football Playoff hopeful. Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood proved himself as a running threat in Week 2. Week 3 could turn the focus on showing more of a threat with his arm. He'll need that balance to give the Wolverines a chance as the season progresses.

UTEP also played Oklahoma before this game, though things didn't go nearly as well for them in Norman. The Sooners battered the Miners, 51-0. UTEP turned around and did something very similar to Texas Southern in Week 2. Led by quarterback EJ Colson's 239 yards and four touchdowns, they found their first win of the season, 51-10, at home. They've got another chance to make more waves as a heavy underdog on the road against a ranked squad.

Saturday's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET with the broadcast on Big Ten Network. You can follow along here as the game unfolds.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Clemson vs. LSU player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary