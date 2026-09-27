Missouri vs. Mississippi State player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 4

The No. 19 Missouri Tigers face off with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in one of several ranked matchups in the SEC in Week 4. This one might have the most intriguing of all the quarterback matchups with Missouri's Austin Simmons opposite Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor.

Taylor is the hottest young name in college football. The sophomore is off to a fast start, with 832 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first three games. After two impressive road showings against Minnesota and South Carolina, he's back home with an eye on notching his first win over a ranked opponent.

Simmons has also gotten off the blocks nicely in 2026. He's tossed 652 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the Tigers to an undefeated start. This is the toughest test of the young season though. Last week's 27-17 win over Troy wasn't exactly emphatic, especially as SImmon was 11-of-20 for just 108 yards passing. It'll take a better effort to win on the road this week.

Neither of these defenses is impervious, so look out for a potential barnburner. A close one if oddsmakers have it right with Mississippi State as a 4.5-point favorite.

Saturday's game kicks off at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Keep up with the score, play-by-play and stats throughout the game right here.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Missouri vs. Missippis State player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary