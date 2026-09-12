Must-watch college football games today: Heisman duels, CFP desperation and more

College football is never short of must-watch matchups. In Week 2, we've been gifted with a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 4 teams in the land. And while we wait for that one, there are a couple more matchups with enough intrigue to whet the appetite.

When it comes to planning your Saturday, these games should be at the top of the list to check out.

Ohio State vs. Texas

Storylines: No. 1 vs. No. 4 and Arch Manning vs. Julian Sayin

No. 1 vs. No. 4 and Arch Manning vs. Julian Sayin What's at stake: Future CFP seeding

Future CFP seeding How to watch: 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Just like last year, No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Texas is an early-season battle between College Football Playoff hopefuls. While a loss won't disqualify either side, it could prove the difference between getting in and being left out. The Longhorns know that all too well. They'll be hoping home field advantage changes the outcome. If it doesn't Steve Sarkisian will have

There are Heisman implications in this one too. Texas' Arch Manning is a favorite to take home college football's most prestigious award, but he'll have to do more than last year's 17-of-30, 170-yard, 1-TD, 1-INT performance. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin could launch himself into pole position with a good game, though all eyes will also be on Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith from the start. The player with the best game on Saturday could be tempted to strike a pose.

No. 11 Oklahoma vs. Michigan

Storylines: Someone is going to end up embarrassed either way

Someone is going to end up embarrassed either way What's at stake: Brent Venables and Kyle Whittingham's job security

Brent Venables and Kyle Whittingham's job security How to watch: 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX

I can't promise this will be a good game, but it's likely to provide some fireworks one way or another. Oklahoma is a 5.5-point favorite on the road, but the gap in confidence between the two teams couldn't be wider. Michigan is still reeling from Week 1's by-the-skin-of-their-teeth victory over Western Michigan. Ticket prices for this matchup plummeted as a result.

Don't underestimate the potential for drama, though. Both of these programs come with serious expectations and either Brent Venables or Kyle Whittingham will fall short of those on Saturday. Whittingham has already gotten his tenure in Ann Arbor off to the shakiest possible start. A loss, especially a lopsided one, would turn things up to 11. On the other hand, a win over a highly-ranked squad like Oklahoma would go a long way to turn down the heat. Of course, that would throw Venables into the fire. Oklahoma fans want to feel like they're on the path to contending in the CFP. Losing to this Michigan team after that Week 1 performance would be a catastrophe.

No. 12 Alabama vs. Kentucky

Storylines: Will Stein's hype train vs. Alabama's CFP hopes

Will Stein's hype train vs. Alabama's CFP hopes What's at stake: Alabama's eight-game winning streak

Alabama's eight-game winning streak How to watch: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Keelon Russell put on a show in his first start for Alabama. In Week 2, the challenge ramps up as he gets his first road start and first start against SEC opposition. Moreover, he's going against a Kentucky program that is full of energy and optimism with the arrival of new head coach Will Stein. All of Lexington and especially Kroger Field is going to be rocking for this one.

Alabama and Kentucky have played 42 times since 1917. Wildcats have won exactly twice. So yeah, if an upset is on, it'll be one to watch.