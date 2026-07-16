New ACC tiebreaker policy fixes one problem but creates another after Miami-Duke controversy

The change aims to fix last year's controversial five-way tie that saw Duke in the title game over Miami.

The ACC thinks it solved its tie-breaking fiasco for football but in reality the conference just created a whole new set of problems for itself down the line. On Wednesday the ACC introduced a new set of tie-breakers for college football season, still prioritizing head-to-head record but after that things get more complicated than necessary.

Last year the conference saw a five-way tie that resulted in Duke (7-5) facing Virginia (10-2) -- and winning -- in the title game while Miami (10-2) missed out entirely. The Hurricanes surprisingly still qualified for the College Football Playoff and finished as national runners-up while the Blue Devils had to settle for a Sun Bowl victory.

Had the same situation occurred with the new guidelines, the ACC would've had to defer to it's No. 2 tie-breaker which is the "Team Success Ranking" calculated by SportSource Analytics. Essentially, the conference will be using a KenPom-style score to settle the most important spots in the standings and pick its potential representative in the College Football Playoff.

ACC's fix for Miami-Duke tie-break flop opens door for more controversy

Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian the Ibis | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's admirable of the ACC to take the initiative and attempt to solve its clearly flawed system which came down to conference opponent win percentage last year, the fifth round of tie-breakers. However, condensing the difference between teams that could be knotted at the top into a mathematical equation is just going to introduce the same issue college basketball currently experiences.

First it was the NET rankings then it was Ken Pom. Assigning numerical values to a team's season though arithmetic no common fan is going to be able to keep up with -- and certainly won't trust -- just presents more opportunity for complaints. On top of that, the language surrounding the metrics is exceedingly vague.

The ACC is moving to a nine-game conference schedule but this year some teams are only going to play eight due to previously committed non-conference tilts. To address the discrepancy the only assurance the ACC gave is that no team will be "overly rewarded or penalized" based on its total number of conference games played. What does that even mean though?

"You have to do everything you can to position your championship game with those two best teams," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips told ESPN. "Head-to-head matters. That's always most important. Then we will look at the grouping and how teams fared. It will come down to body of work. I'm looking forward to that."

We're sure not. Just as fans already complain about the College Football Playoff Selection Committee having different criteria for each candidate's body of work, the ACC's "Team Success Ranking" is just going to compound the issue. With no explicit definition for how the score will be assessed made available, the door is open for questioning how one team's resume is valued over another's.

The ACC better hope head-to-head tie-breakers will be the only metric needed going forward. However, inevitably, there will be a season where the new system backfires and it could very well prompt yet another overhaul.

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