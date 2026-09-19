North Carolina vs. Clemson restart time: Lightning delay updates from Memorial Stadium

Things were heating up between Clemson and North Carolina on Saturday after the Tigers came back from a first-half deficit to come within two of the visitors. With eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter, it's anybody's game. However, the end result won't come until weather clears up.

Lightning within eight miles of Memorial Stadium led to an automatic delay with North Carolina threatening with goal-to-go from the Clemson eight-yard line. We're keeping an eye on the updates from Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina-Clemson lightning delay updates: No restart time indicated

UPDATE 3:55 p.m. ET: Buckle up fans, because this could be a long ride. Worse weather is heading for Memorial Stadium and it'll likely delay the game for another hour if not longer.

We’re being told this weather delay is likely gonna be a while for #UNC vs. Clemson.



Best case scenario is a 5 p.m. start, but even that doesn’t look too promising. — Noah Weiskopf (@NoahWeiskopf) September 19, 2026

UPDATE 3:15 p.m. ET: The Tigers announced the delay just after 3 p.m. ET. Because the delay was caused by lightning in the area, we know one thing — The game will not resume for at least 30 minutes.

🚨 GAME UPDATE! 🚨



Severe weather and lightning have been detected within 8 miles of Memorial Stadium. Fans in the stadium should exit the seating area and move to a safer location, such as the concourse or your vehicle.



Fans outside the stadium can shelter in place at Fike… pic.twitter.com/hekHDJb3GF — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) September 19, 2026

Lightning delays are very simple: If there is lightning within eight miles of the stadium, an automatic 30-minute delay is triggered. That delay is reset with any new lightning strikes. So we know the clock has started based on one lightning strike. The question is whether another will extend the delay.

This is familiar territory for Clemson, which has been dogged by lightning delays in all three games they've played so far this season. Perhaps that will give them an edge over North Carolina in the decisive final minutes.

When the two teams are allowed back on the field, North Carolina will have the ball on second-and-goal from the Clemson eight. The Tar Heels lead 17-15. A touchdown would give them welcome breathing room and finally answer Clemson's 12-0 since the end of the first half. If the Tigers get a stop and force a field goal, they'll give the ball back to their offense with the opportunity to go ahead with a touchdown.

North Carolina dominated the first half, but only carried a 17-6 lead into the break. Clemson has taken advantage of them not opening up their lead more by steadily building momentum. The drive down to the goal line was the first sign of life for the Tar Heels offense in over a quarter. We'll see how the delay impacts both sides.