North Dakota State can officially chase the CFP in its first FBS season

While a playoff run seems unlikely in the Mountain West, the possibility marks a historic opportunity for the Bison.

North Dakota State can now compete for the College Football Playoff in its first FBS season.

One of the best possible storylines surrounding the North Dakota State Bison entering the FBS is the fact that they are now able to immediately compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t that long ago that the Bison were in the FCS playoff structure. Now they can compete in the FBS equivalent of that.

Because thankfully, the NCAA and its group of leaders put it to a vote and ultimately made the decision to allow teams making the move from the FCS to the FBS to have a shot at competing in the FBS version of the postseason.

That includes bowl games (which are great and should always be celebrated) and also it includes the College Football Playoff (which will seemingly never stop expanding every couple of years no matter what anyone says or does).

Which means that, technically speaking, the Bison have a chance to win a national title this year. Which feels absurd to talk about but hey at least there’s technically a chance here. That’s something that we should be celebrating. Let’s enjoy that.

The NCAA will allow NDSU to have a shot at the College Football Playoff this season

It’s also worth noting that this will allow the Sacramento State Hornets to have a chance of doing the exact same thing, but there’s just a lot less success to be thinking of with regards to where they stand. NDSU has been a regular in the FCS playoffs and has won multiple national titles. Sacramento State has made the FCS playoffs just four times in program history.

For North Dakota State, we’re talking about a program that has seen 10 national championship wins at the FCS level dating back to the 2011 season. During that stretch of time, the Bison have literally won the FCS national title more times than they’ve not won it.

That is a true show of dominance that is legitimately exceptional.

Now the Bison will be competing in the FBS where they will meet up with a collection of teams they’ve caused headaches for historically.

Dating back to 2006, NDSU has found ways to beat Ball State, Central Michigan, Minnesota (twice), Kansas, Colorado State, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Iowa. They’ve come within one score of beating Minnesota, Wyoming, Arizona, and Colorado.

The Bison will be competing in the Mountain West, so it’s unlikely that we’ll see them make it all the way to the College Football Playoff this season, but it’s not impossible. There’s a chance that it could happen. And that’s something that’s fun to hope for.