Ohio State faces a familiar test at Iowa after its late collapse against Texas

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes travel to play the No. 14 Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten contest. Both teams roll into this game feeling good, which is what you want for a top-15 showdown between conference foes in Week 5 of the college football schedule.

It won't be an easy contest for the Buckeyes, as they will step into Kinnick Stadium, which is known for being extremely tough to play in for visiting teams. Earlier in the season, Ohio State stepped into a hostile environment against Texas, but lost 24-23. This game against Iowa gives them a chance to learn from their mistakes and fix some issues that plagued them against the Longhorns.

Ohio State has a big test against Iowa

Ohio State's Daniel Brown and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being in complete control against Texas, Ohio State fell apart in the fourth quarter. They allowed 21 points after scoring three total points in the entire second half. As the game went on, the crowd only got louder and made it a difficult environment for Ohio State.

Being on the road certainly played a role in why the Buckeyes lost that game, yet this outing against Iowa gives them a chance to bounce back and grow from that tough road loss. Ohio State is chasing another National Championship, but in order to do that, they need to secure wins on the road and be confident in those uncomfortable situations.

This test against Iowa will allow them to do so. The Hawkeyes have a stout and fierce defense. Entering this game, they are ninth in the nation in total defense (239.8) and first in scoring defense (8).

Iowa also has a different level of test with the Buckeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While those numbers are stellar, context matters. Iowa has played Northern Illinois, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, and Michigan. None of those teams have the offensive firepower that Ohio State will bring to the table, but that doesn't mean the Hawkeyes won't be able to give them some fits.

Having the home crowd will be a bonus for Iowa and their defense, but the Buckeyes will need to find ways to block that out. Offensively, Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, and company will need to have answers on pivotal downs and find ways to consistently put up touchdowns. In the loss to Texas, the offense fell flat, and that can't happen again.

The Iowa defense will have an edge on certain plays and situations due to the noise and home-field advantage. Ohio State knows that, and it's up to offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to make sure they have the answers.

Defensively, Ohio State will need to slow down this Hawkeyes rushing attack. They must force this team into more passing situations. That was an area that gave them some fits in the loss to Texas. During the Longhorns' fourth-quarter comeback, they had success on the ground, which freed up some windows in the passing game.

Anything can happen in college football. Ohio State must bring their A-game. How they respond will be something to watch to see if they learned from their early-season mishaps.