A chaotic Big Ten race that reshuffled the College Football Playoff rankings last week had one massive twist for Rivalry Week: UCLA wound up being run out of the Rose Bowl by crosstown rival Southern California.

A two-game losing streak is sure to keep the Bruins (10-2) tumbling in the rankings. Two weeks ago, they were No. 4 and in line for a first-round bye. Now it looks like they’ll skip the first round for a totally different reason — they’ll plunge out of the bracket entirely.

Here’s how we see the bracket shaking out before No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Alabama play later Saturday night.

The projected 12-team bracket

UCLA coach Bob Chesney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First-round games

(12) Boise State at (5) Tennessee

(11) Oregon at (6) Alabama

(10) Texas Tech at (7) Miami

(9) BYU at (8) Wake Forest



Quarterfinal matchups

Boise State-Tennessee winner at (4) Notre Dame

Oregon-Alabama winner at (3) Texas

Texas Tech-Miami winner at (2) Utah

BYU-Wake Forest winner at (1) Georgia



Bye, UCLA — Welcome, Oregon

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight week, drama in the Big Ten caused a massive shakeup in the bracket. UCLA’s No. 9 ranking is history after that Southern Cal rout. The Bruins, who fell five spots after their triple-overtime upset last week at Michigan, weren’t nearly as competitive against the Trojans. They’ll pay dearly for this loss.

The Big Ten has to have at least one team in the field and we’ll project that team to be Oregon, the last team out last week. The Ducks (8-3) were playing No. 24 Washington later Saturday night and held the inside track to claiming one of the two open spots in the final Big Ten championship game next week. But keep an eye on No. 13 Iowa, which could be Oregon’s title-game opponent.

Moving on up

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA’s plunge also opens the door for a couple of Big 12 teams to slide up a spot each. We see BYU moving up one position to No. 9, with Texas Tech following the Cougars up a rung to 10th. BYU (10-2) — the only team to beat No. 4 Notre Dame — doesn’t have to worry about a conference title game because the Big 12 championship pits Texas Tech against No. 2 Utah. That gives the Red Raiders another chance to impress the committee — but also a chance to lose a second game and potentially drop out of the bracket.

Blowouts atop the bracket

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the bracket, where the top four seeds — Georgia, Utah, Texas and Notre Dame — won this weekend by a combined score of 183-51. Miami and Wake Forest enter their ACC championship game rematch on the heels of comfortable league victories over Boston College and Duke.