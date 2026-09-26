The oddsmakers had No. 21 Florida favored over No. 4 Ole Miss. Clearly, they were onto something. The Gators bested the Rebels, 52-28. Now, it's time to shake up the Top 5 in the college football rankings. And give Florida a significant boost for their efforts.

That's not all, of course. Iowa's last-second touchdown against Michigan gave them a memorable victory in the Big House. We've already looked at how the early slate could affect the Top 25. Now let's get into the afternoon slate.

Projected college football rankings after Florida humbles Ole Miss, Iowa stuns Michigan

Texas Georgia Notre Dame Miami Ohio State (up 2) Indiana (down 2) Alabama BYU Ole Miss (down 5) LSU Texas Tech USC Penn State Florida (up 7) Iowa (up 2) Utah (down 1) Tennessee (down 3) Missouri Oregon Louisville (down 4) SMU Texas A&M Michigan (down 5) Mississippi State Houston

Ole Miss should drop, but not out of the top 10

Here's the problem for Ole Miss: They didn't just lose to Florida. They got outplayed pretty much from start to finish. While the game was still hanging in the balance in the fourth quarter, the Gators were in control and never let Trinidad Chamblis and company get closer than 10 points in the final frame.

Chambliss did what he could, but Ole Miss' defensive dud doomed the Rebels. Jadan Baugh was a monster with 142 yards and three touchdowns for Florida. Duke Clark was a homerun hitter with 126 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. The Gator rushing attack averaged 5.7 yards per carry.

At the same time, this was a classic letdown game for Ole Miss after last week's emotional win over Lane Kiffin and LSU. The Swamp has been the site of many an upset and a loss there doesn't take the Rebels out of the CFP race by any stretch. Plus, Baugh and the Gators look legitimately dangerous. The loss could look better as time goes on.

Florida should rise significantly

Baugh alone is worth the price of admission. This Florida team has a different feel to it under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

Now they've got one of the more impressive wins of the season under their belt. It may be an overreaction but they should vault up the rankings based on this performance.

Michigan's last-second loss to Iowa feels like karma, and the voters should make them feel it

It was a terrible Saturday for Michigan. It obviously starts with their 20-19 loss to Iowa. The Hawkeyes gave the Wolverines a taste of their own medicine by winning on a last-second touchdown pass. Incredibly, that play was only really made possible by a twist of fate: A Michigan player went down injured on the second-to-last play, buying Iowa the time they needed to set up their final play.

It doesn't stop there, because Michigan's wins over Western Michigan and Oklahoma took a serious hit. The Broncos were handled 32-7 by Boise State, while the Sooners got blasted, 41-13, by Georgia.

Michigan's resume doesn't have much there to protect them from dropping out of the Top 25 entirely.