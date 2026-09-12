Projected college football rankings after Michigan-Oklahoma shocker, Oregon struggles

Just when we thought the early slate in college football might be full of blowouts, the underdogs came through to make things interesting. Interesting enough to change the rankings picture. Michigan bounced back after a rough Week 1 to spoil Oklahoma's day. Oklahoma State bounced back from two years of futility to give Oregon a game.

How could the early results impact the AP Top 25?

Projected college football rankings after Michigan beats Oklahoma, Oregon struggles with Oklahoma State

Ohio State (at. 4-Texas) Georgia (vs. Western Kentucky) Notre Dame (vs. Rice) Texas (vs. 1-Ohio State) Indiana (W, 55-0 vs. Howard) Miami (W, 77-7 vs. Florida A&M) LSU (vs. Louisiana Tech) Ole Miss (vs. Charlotte) Oregon (at Oklahoma State, down 3) Texas A&M (W, 48-20 vs. ASU) Alabama (at Kentucky) Texas Tech (at Oregon State) USC (vs. Louisiana) BYU (vs. Arizona) Oklahoma (L, 17-10 at Michigan, down 4) Penn State (W, 27-9 vs. Temple) SMU (vs. UC Davis) Tennessee (at Georgia Tech) Washington (vs. Utah State) Utah (vs. Arkansas) Iowa (vs. Iowa State) Houston (vs. Southern) Michigan (W, 17-10 vs. Oklahoma) Missouri (W, 38-21 at Kansas) Louisville (W, 59-13 vs. Villanova)

Virginia drops out

Oklahoma drops and Michigan returns

I may be extremely generous to drop Oklahoma only four spots after their loss to Michigan, 17-10. Still, that's a road game and the Wolverines did start the season ranked. This result shows us two things: 1. Michigan's struggles with Western Michigan was either a fluke or a credit to the Broncos and 2. Oklahoma isn't close to a top 10 team.

Both defenses played well, but there was so much to be desired from the quarterbacks that it's hard to tell what was the chicken and what was the egg. Mateer was 17-of-33 for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He did much of his damage with his legs but got wrangled three times for sacks. His arm just doesn't look dangerous enough to turn Oklahoma's offense into a dominant attack.

Bryce Underwood was much improved from last week, though that's not saying much. His legs are undoubtedly a weapon as he ran for 87 yards on 18 carries, including a touchdown. Like Mateer, his arm simply didn't impress.

It all boils down to two teams that didn't look impressive and don't look like they'll factor into the College Football Playoff discussion.

Oregon should drop, even with a win

As of this writing, No. 6 Oregon trails unranked Oklahoma State, 27-24, midway through the third quarter. That game was delayed by lightning, so it'll go final well after other games in the early slate. That's not going to stop us from projecting out the impact.

Even if Oregon comes back to win, that's two straight close games against unranked opposition — games where the Ducks looked plenty out of sorts. But it's one thing to struggle with a CFP hopeful like Boise State. It's another thing entirely to struggle with this Oklahoma State team.

The Cowboys lost in Week 1...to Tulsa. Tulsa. A team that was 4-8 in 2025. And we're not talking about a tightly fought game. Tulsa's win expectancy was hovering around 70 percent for much of the second half.

But wait, it gets worst. Oklahoma State was on a 12-game losing streak. They have not beaten an FBS opponent in 21 straight games going back to Sept. 14, 2024, when they beat Tulsa.

A team of Oregon's caliber even having trouble with the Cowboys is akin to Rutgers losing to UMass.