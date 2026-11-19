The College Football Playoff selection committee is making their priorities clear when it comes to how they feel about certain teams in the College Football Playoff field. For one, they’re still giving three-loss teams a chance to boost their resume with two games left in the season. Not all of these teams have the same chance though. Oregon and Ohio State have much better odds than USC or Arizona. Here’s a look at every, three-loss teams chance to stay alive after the new rankings were released.

7. No. 19 Arizona Wildcats

It’s mind-boggling that Arizona lost to Utah – albeit a one-point loss – and went up four spots. That won’t be enough to put them in CFP contention. In fact with all the Big 12 teams in the mix – and BYU, Utah and Texas Tech in contention for the Big 12 title game – Arizona, unfortunately is the odd team out. Had they knocked off Utah, this is a different conversation. That said, they have losses to the top three teams in the conference. They won’t be able to make up that ground.

6. No. 20 Houston Cougars

While Arizona has the slimmest chance of any three-loss, Big 12 team, Houston isn’t in any better of a situation. The Cougars will need some help to get into the Big 12 championship game and even more help to get to the CFP. Their resume isn’t great and their losses, aside from Colorado this past week, include Texas Tech and Utah. Houston was one of the first teams out last week and now they're clinging to the top 20.

5. No. 18 USC Trojans

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC is in an interesting situation. Ohio State winning helps them, but if Oregon continues to win, they won’t be able to leapfrog them after losing to the Ducks earlier this year. USC has three conference losses which puts them out of contention for the Big Ten championship game. There’s a world in which complete chaos ensues and USC has a fighting chance, but it’s extremely slim. They don’t have enough time or resume-boosting games left to convince the committee they deserve to be one of the 12 teams.

4. No. 23 Louisville Cardinals

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Alabama

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Believe it or not, Louisville isn’t completely out of the CFP race after the selection committee opted to put them in the top 25 on Tuesday night. The Cardinals need a lot of help to get to the ACC title game, which is their only shot at getting to the CFP at this point. I think they could beat Kentucky at the end of the season and make it interesting, but unless Miami or Wake Forest falls apart, Louisville might not have enough time to get the resume boost they’ll need.

3. No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

If Missouri was ranked, Kentucky might have found themselves in position to get back into the field, but it just seems like too tall of a task for them. They’ve lost the last two games and though they’re ranked losses, they’re losses. If Oregon and Ohio State continue to win out, Kentucky will still be behind them. It’s not impossible for Kentucky to get one of the final spots – SEC bias is certainly in their favor too – but I wouldn’t bank on them getting ahead of Wake Forest, Texas Tech, Oregon and Ohio State. There aren’t enough games left for that type of movement.

2. No. 13 Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s really happening. The Oregon Ducks somehow are going to sneak into the College Football Playoff as a three-loss team after the season they’ve had. It started with a win over Ohio State after the first CFP rankings put the Ducks just outside the top 20. Now the Ducks are one of the first teams out of the field. What’s keeping the Ducks in the race is that they still have a chance to get to the Big Ten title game. They would need Indiana to slip up to get there, but it’s likely they may not even need the Big Ten title game to get into the field. If Tennessee, BYU, Texas Tech or Wake Forest lose, that just opens the door for Oregon to fall in.

1. No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes

The more Oregon wins, the more Ohio State benefits. Now the Buckeyes need a lot more help just because even the teams that do lose in the field, all won’t drop completely out. That said, Ohio State needs Oregon to win too because that loss looks a lot better. Now if Oregon loses, that opens the door for the Buckeyes to take their place as well. All Ohio State needs to worry about is winning out. The rest will take care of itself. The fact that Ohio State is back within reach of the field is a good sign for them.