With Mike Norvell out as the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles, a new coach was needed in Tallahassee. It was an interesting coaching search that yielded interesting search results. The Seminoles ended up choosing Glenn Schumann, the defensive coordinator for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Smart’s coaching tree isn’t gigantic yet, but it has become one branch larger now that Schumann is getting his shot. How will that hire pan out? It’s impossible to really guess at this point, but we can take a look at how some of the other hires from Smart’s coaching tree have looked so far.

If you’re a Florida State fan looking for an abundance of success, you might want to look away. But there are some interesting head coaches in this bunch.

Let’s take a stroll through the head coaches who have worked for Smart and are now on to their own paths a bit.

No. 7: Mel Tucker

It’s hard to rank Mel Tucker any higher than this given the way his tenure as the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans came to an end. He was fired during a 2023 investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

On the field, Tucker had been a pretty decent head coach who leveraged a talented roster to thriving in 2021. He’d gone 5-7 at Colorado in 2019, made the jump to 7-2 with the Spartans in 2020, and then went 11-2 in 2021. He struggled to win in 2022, going just 5-7, and was fired a year later after he started 2-0 but the scandal became public.

Tucker has not held another head coaching role.

No. 6: Glenn Schumann

New Florida State coach Glenn Schumann | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He’s unproven as a head coach. And he’s young. But Glenn Schumann does seem to fully understand how to run an impressive defense. Working for Kirby Smart and getting access to all the talent in the world at Georgia probably helps in that regard.

Schumann is inheriting a program that has clearly struggled since the last few years of the Jimbo Fisher era. It’s going to be interesting to see how he works to rebuild a once-proud program.

No. 5: Dell McGee

Georgia State coach Dell McGee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia State is a hard place to win. Let’s go ahead and say that up front. And McGee has made a lot of progress this season in building things up there. Formerly the assistant head coach and running backs coach for Smart and the Bulldogs, McGee has Georgia State sitting at 5-6.

Which isn’t great, but for a program that would really appreciate getting the opportunity to go bowling, there’s a chance there to do something fun.

Prior to this season, McGee’s record at Georgia State was 4-20, which isn’t good. But, if the Panthers can get to a bowl and build some momentum, there’s something to be proud of happening there at Georgia State.

No. 4: Sam Pittman

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Former Arkansas coach Sam Pittman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m open to arguments about how Pittman should move either up or down this list, to be completely honest. Pittman probably underachieved during his time as the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks. The back half of his tenure really was unimpressive. And yet, he won three bowl games and had a few fun moments there in Fayetteville.

Going 13-17 in the final 2.5 seasons in Fayetteville points to his failings as a head coach. He could not sustain the momentum of the 2021 season and couldn’t ever really bounce back after struggling in 2023. Overall, he went 32-34.

No. 3: Shane Beamer

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t know if Shane Beamer is more of a “Kirby Smart coaching tree” guy or a “Brent Venables coaching tree” guy or a “Frank Beamer coaching tree” guy or a “Sylvester Croom coaching tree” guy. I’m open to any of those titles being placed here.

Beamer has bounced around throughout his career and learned from quite a few head coaches along the way. During his time as the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks, he’s gone 39-35, which isn’t amazing.

Most of Beamer’s impressive moments came from early in his tenure as South Carolina’s head coach, but there’s just really nothing amazing on his resume thus far. He hasn’t won a bowl game since 2021 and he’s 2-3 against rival Clemson.

That said, he does have a few impressive wins. Those two wins against Clemson count for something. So do a couple of wins over Tennessee. Those shouldn’t be ignored, but neither should the down moments in Beamer’s career.

No. 2: Fran Brown

Syracuse coach Fran Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We probably need a bigger sample size here, but Fran Brown’s time with the Syracuse Orange has been volatile and exciting in some of the most bizarre ways. During his first season at Syracuse in 2024, Brown led the Orange to a 10-3 season, capped with a Holiday Bowl win.

He promptly followed that up by winning three games in 2025. So far this year, the Orange are 5-6 and on the verge of making a bowl game should they go out and win another game. That’d be great! But I want to see more stability out of this team.

Syracuse isn’t the easiest gig ever. It’s tough to win there. I can’t imagine the recruiting budget is the largest in the ACC. I refuse to believe they have the resources available to build the best roster in the conference. So, going 18-18 through 36 games isn’t bad. But I’m sure Syracuse fans would appreciate a few more wins here and there.

No. 1: Dan Lanning

Oregon coach Dan Lanning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By far the best head coach to come from the Kirby Smart coaching tree, Dan Lanning has done some pretty impressive things while leading the Oregon Ducks. He was Kirby Smart’s defensive coordinator for a few years before taking over in Eugene and has since posted a 56-11 record as the head coach of the Ducks.

A slow start to the season, including a loss to Oklahoma State, felt like a bit of a letdown compared to what Oregon was expected to accomplish. Yet here they are in late November, on the doorstep of reaching the Big Ten championship game and making the College Football Playoff. And they’ve got a roster that can make things interesting, should they get there.

Lanning has accomplished quite a bit throughout his time as the head coach at Oregon. He doesn’t have a championship yet, but he’s still young and there’s still plenty of time to build on his resume.