Ranking the 25 best rivalries in college football history

Nothing compares to the rivalries we see play out on fall Saturdays across all of college football. Seemingly every program of note has at least one or two teams that it cannot stand. Since everyone chooses where they go to school and play in college, it just means a little more than the rivalries that come about at the professional level. Year after year, these rivalries evolve, hopefully, intensifying.

The beautiful part about rivalries is you can throw both teams' records out the window whenever they face each other. Some games play for a trophy. Others are about conference supremacy, or simply, bragging rights. Whether a rivalry has been around since the late 19th century or is still in its formative years, not all are created equally. When it comes to the best of the best, these 25 stand out the most.

Baylor v TCU | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

25. The Bluebonnet Battle: Baylor Bears vs. TCU Horned Frogs

All-time series: TCU leads 61-54-7

TCU leads 61-54-7 Current winning streak: TCU 2 (2025-26)

TCU 2 (2025-26) Trophy: Bluebonnet Battle Trophy/Bluebonnet Battle Shield

To kick this list off, let us start with one of the most underrated rivalries across the Power Four. The Bluebonnet Battle between the Baylor Bears and TCU Horned Frogs has transcended conferences over the years. It was played annually in the old Southwest Conference before going on hiatus for a bit when that league dissolved. Since TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012, it has been perfectly rekindled.

We are talking about a rivalry series that has been played over 120 times with TCU only having a slight six-win edge over Baylor. With both universities being only 90 miles away and private Christian schools in Texas, that only adds to the hostility of this revamped rivalry. It has taken a huge leap up in relevance over the last 12 years, having everything to do with playoff ramifications out of the Big 12.

Back in 2014, Baylor and TCU shared the Big 12 title, only for both to be left out of the first College Football Playoff because its league did not have a conference championship. Ohio State got in over them, and won the whole thing. In recent memory, then-undefeated TCU's fire-drill field goal off the leg of Griffin Kell propelled TCU to victory, en route to its national championship appearance in 2022.

Both teams have other rivals in-state, but The Bluebonnet Battle often comes with massive stakes.

24. Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy: Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans

All-time series: Michigan leads 75-38-5

Michigan leads 75-38-5 Current streak: Michigan 2 (2022-25)

Michigan 2 (2022-25) Trophy: Paul Bunyan - Governor of Michigan Trophy

Sometimes, an iconic trophy is what puts a great rivalry over the top. While the Michigan Wolverines despise the Ohio State Buckeyes more than anything in the world, they also have a fantastic rivalry in-state with the Michigan State Spartans. Every season, these two Big Ten foes Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. It is one of quintessential in-state rivalries that make this sport so utterly spectacular.

Michigan may have a sizable lead in this series, but Michigan State wins just often enough to keep it interesting. From an outsider's perspective, this series may come across as Big Brother versus Little Brother, but that has not always been the case. Michigan State had its run of dominance under Mark Dantonio, winning eight of 10 between 2008 through 2017. This includes the series' wild finish so far.

In Jim Harbaugh's first year leading his alma mater, Michigan had "Trouble With the Snap". Wolverines punter Blake O'Neill's inability to hold onto the football allowed Spartans safety Jalen Watts-Jackson to win the rivalry game on a miraculous scoop-and-score. Michigan State would go on to make its first trip to the College Football Playoff that season, while Michigan would win it all eight years later.

The combination of the Paul Bunyan Trophy and the threat of surprise makes this an all-timer series.

23. Backyard Brawl: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

All-time series: Pittsburgh leads 63-42-3

Pittsburgh leads 63-42-3 Current streak: West Virginia 1 (2025)

There are a handful of fantastic football rivalries that have been put on the back burner --or on ice in some instances-- due to conference realignment. With the Big East no longer competing at the FBS level in football, the Backyard Brawl between the Pittsbugh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers has suffered. These teams hate each other equally, as Pittsburgh is the city that they both draw from.

Since Pittsburgh joined the ACC and West Virginia the Big 12, this rivalry series has only been played three times since 2012. While Pitt has the upper hand in this one, West Virginia has won 17 of the last 26 meetings dating back to 1990. Even if it is rarely on the schedule now, it is a game both rivals circle and value above all else during that season, especially when it has a shot to ruin the other's dreams.

The most notable example of this came in 2007. It was the 100th edition of the Backyard Brawl. Rich Rodriguez had his alma mater ranked No. 2 in the country going up against a 4-7 Pitt team. A pair of missed field goals off the foot of Pat McAfee resulted in Pitt stunning WVU 13-9 in Morgantown. West Virginia would not play for a national championship, as Rodriguez left to take over Michigan days later.

Of the many rivalries conference realignment ended, the Backyard Brawl is one the fans miss dearly.

22. Border Showdown: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Missouri Tigers

All-time series: Missouri leads 59-54-9

Missouri leads 59-54-9 Current streak: Missouri 5 (2009-26)

Missouri 5 (2009-26) Trophies: Indian War Drum, Lamar Hunt Trophy

What the old Big East had with the Backyard Brawl akin to what the Big 12 had before conference realignment with the Border War. There is no love lost between fans of the Kansas Jayhawks and the Missouri Tigers. Kansas City is a major metroplex where both public schools draw from. With Missouri leaving for the SEC in 2012, it put a damper in this tight rivalry series. Mizzou only leads KU bye five.

In fact, if not for Missouri's five-game winning streak over the Jayhawks, it would be all tied up at 54 wins and nine ties apiece. While these midwestern rivals have taken part in a home-and-home the last two years, it is just not the same since the rivalry went dormant. They used to play every year in all sports from 1907 to 2012 when they were members of the Big 12, and the Big Eight Conference.

While this rivalry may lack the signature "Where were you?" type of game, it should be noted that the 1960 edition is not without controversy. Kansas won, but with an ineligible player. It prevented Mizzou from playing for a national title that season. Kansas had to vacated its wins and its outright Big Eight championship because of Bert Coan being ineligible. Ever since, the animosity has never gone away.

Kansas and Missouri also had a great back-and-forth during the late 2000s that resonated nationally.

21. Bedlam Series: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 90-21-7

Oklahoma leads 90-21-7 Current streak: Oklahoma State 1 (2023)

Oklahoma State 1 (2023) Trophy: Bedlam Bell

The Bedlam Series may be one of the more lopsided rivalries in college football history. It may also be going away with the Oklahoma Sooners leaving the Big 12 for the SEC. However, this is an in-state rivalry defined by pettiness and living amongst the people you cannot stand. Oklahoma leads the Oklahoma State Cowboys 90-21-7 all time, but the Pokes got the one that matters the most: 2023.

It may be the epitome of a hammer versus nail rivalry, but the Bedlam Series cuts through in a way that others just do not. Whether it be the in-state component, OU being a top-three program all time in the history of the sport, or the fact the Sooners left their little brother behind in the Big 12, it all adds up to something fierce. This is the southwestern equivalent of Michigan versus Michigan State.

The fact that Oklahoma State has won two of the last three Bedlam Series, and will continue to hold onto the Bedlam Bell until 2028 should have Oklahoma fans feeling sick. Wins where hard to come by for the Cowboys in this series, but Mike Gundy did claim four during his time leading his alma mater. It is more about the rare chance of Oklahoma State winning a game than anything else during Bedlam.

Realignment put this series on ice, but a few years away from it should make us appeciate it more.

Oregon v Washington | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

20. Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

All-time series: Washington leads 63-50-5

Washington leads 63-50-5 Current streak: Oregon 2 (2024-25)

After touching on a handful of rivalries that are dormant or are heading into that direction, let us turn our attention to one that is blossoming in real time. That would be the emerging border war occurring up in the Cascades between the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. Washington may lead the all-time series by several games, but this series could help define a new era of the Big Ten here soon.

Oregon and Washington were two of the four schools that came over to the Big Ten from the old Pac-12. With Oregon and Washington having sent multiple teams to the College Football Playoff, expect for that to continue in their new league. This rivalry series has really kicked it up a notch in the 21st century since Oregon became a national power. Washington has held its own over the last decade.

Perhaps the biggest game of note was the "final" Pac-12 Championship Game being played on Dec. 1, 2023. Both were top-five teams with a playoff berth on the line. Washington won the rematch to make the final four-team playoff. The Huskies would go on to lose to Michigan in the national title bout. As both of the teams have found their footing, it has only amplified the animus between them.

As long as Washington does not fade in the first decade in its new league, this rivalry will still entice.

19. Lone Star Showdown (Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies)

All-time series: Texas leads 78-37-5

Texas leads 78-37-5 Current streak: Texas 3 (2011-25)

Texas 3 (2011-25) Trophy: Lone Star Showdown Trophy

If not for conference realignment, the Lone Star Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies would be ranked much higher. It is another quintessential Big Brother versus Little Brother type of in-state rivalry. Texas may have a massive series lead over the Aggies, but no love is lost between these two teams. Unfortunately, this series went on ice for 13 years from 2012 to 2023.

Texas A&M leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012 certainly put a damper on this rivalry series. The Aggies refused to put the Longhorns on the schedule in the non-conference for over a decade. However, once Oklahoma and Texas joined the SEC as full-time members in 2024, the rivalry was back on. Since it has been rekindled, Texas A&M has played the Longhorns close in these games.

It should be noted that both of these programs have been to the College Football Playoff once since the series was reignited, but never in the same year. Texas has won both games so far as SEC teams. However, the Aggies have only lost by 10 points in both of their most recent meetings with the Longhorns. It should be noted that players like Colin Simmons view A&M as the 'Horns' biggest rival.

The hatred is certainly there, but Lone Star having been dormant and too one-sided hurts the series.

18. Deep South's Oldest Rivalry: Auburn Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs

All-time series: Georgia leads 66-57-8

Georgia leads 66-57-8 Current streak: Auburn 1 (2006)

Part of what makes college football so special is the nature of some teams' secondary rivalries being more compelling than some others' versus their arch nemesis. Auburn hates Alabama, and Georgia hates Florida. However, the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between the Tigers and Bulldogs remains one of the most important rivalries in the fabric of the SEC. It has been played annually since 1944.

Auburn and Georgia are only three hours away from each other. It is a quintessential house divided sort of rivalry. Families are often split between allegiances to these two schools. How important is this rivalry? Well, it was one of the most important cross-divisional rivalries in the SEC, along with the Third Saturday in October, when the SEC had divisions for over 30 years. There are also wild games.

The 2007 Blackout Game saw Georgia wear black jerseys for the first time in the modern era. The Prayer at Jordan-Hare helped propel Auburn to a national championship, only to be outdone by Kick Six a week later versus Auburn. We had two games in one year in 2017, as well as Auburn's Crumble After the Fumble" on the Plains in 2025. The rivalry's length has set up this stage many times before.

With Auburn getting its first win in Athens in 21 years, we have to wonder if this rivalry is intensifying.

17. Big Game: California Golden Bears vs. Stanford Cardinal

All-time series: Stanford leads 61-49-10

Stanford leads 61-49-10 Current streak: Stanford 1 (2025)

Stanford 1 (2025) Trophy: Stanford Axe

While passion for college football comes and goes in the Bay Area, there is no love lost between the California Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal on the college gridiron. These academic powers shared a heated football rivalry that has been going on since 1892. The Stanford Axe is one of the sport most iconic trophies. The fact Stanford only leads Cal by 12 victories in this series matters, too.

With this game having been played annually for the most part outside of World War II since 1919, it is ones that students, alumni, and fans abound all circle on their calendars. Of course, Cal-Stanford has given us one of the most enduring and iconic moments in the history of the sport. That would be The Play from 1982. The Play still remains one of the wildest finishes in the history of college football.

John Elway led the Stanford offense down the field to set up what should have been a game-winning field goal with eight seconds left. On the ensuing kickoff, Cal would unbelievably orchestrate a five-player lateral to score the game-winning touchdown as time expired. The Stanford marching band was on the field, resulting in Kevin Moen colliding with a Stanford trombone player in the end zone.

It has been nearly half a century since that play occurred, and it has only been topped by one since.

16. The Game: Harvard Crimson vs. Yale Bulldogs

All-time series: Yale leads 72-61-8

Yale leads 72-61-8 Current streak: Y ale 4 (2022-25)

ale 4 (2022-25) Trophy: Tony Reno Trophy

An FCS rivalry has to be incredibly special to crack this list of primarily Power Four games. However, The Game between the Harvard Crimson and the Yale Bulldogs over in the Ivy League certainly does that. It is a rivalry series that has been played 141 times, dating back to Nov. 13, 1875. With Yale only having a nine-game lead in this rivalry series over that many games, you can tell that it has held up.

With college football truly finding its footing in the Ivy League in the early part of the 20th century, so many great traditions have endured. Not to say that Harvard and Yale have de-emphasized college athletics, but The Game is still the one in the Ivy League fans will pay close attention to. Of all the games that have been played in this rivalry series, Harvard Beats Yale, 29-29 in 1968 takes the cake.

Harvard was a massive home underdog to Yale. Both teams were 8-0 coming in. Harvard miraculously scored 16 points in the final 42 seconds to tie it up at 29 all. Future A-list Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones was the Crimson's star offensive guard in that game. During a time of great political turmoil, this game captivated the nation's attention. This was the final tie that occurred in this rivalry series.

There is why when rattling off Ivy League schools that Harvard and Yale are the first two mentioned.

USC v Notre Dame | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans

All-time series: Notre Dame leads 51-37-5

Notre Dame leads 51-37-5 Current streak: Notre Dame 3 (2023-25)

Notre Dame 3 (2023-25) Trophy: Jeweled Shillelagh

Although conference realignment has complicated things in this great rivalry series, Notre Dame versus USC is simply too good to die. While Notre Dame remains a national independent, its rivalry with USC has always had the sport's interest. We have two very polarizing programs from different parts of the nation, often competing for championships. From one generation into another, it prevails.

The Jeweled Shillelagh is one of the most unique trophies in college football. It is only fitting that it be reserved for a rivalry of this magnitude and scope. With Notre Dame having found its footing under Marcus Freeman, we are still waiting to see if Lincoln Riley can get the Trojans back into national title conversations. At any given time, one has usually been better than the other, creating an odd rivalry.

However, when both teams are firing on all cylinders, it is a series with a flair for the dramatic. The best example of this in recent memory would have to be the 2005 game with No. 1 USC at No. 9 Notre Dame. Controversy took center stage by way of something known across college football lore as The Bush Push. With seconds left, Reggie Bush literally pushed Matt Leinart into the end zone to win it.

USC would remain undefeated that season, up until the national championship before it lost to Texas.

14. Palmetto Bowl: Clemson Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

All-time series: Clemson leads 74-44-4

Clemson leads 74-44-4 Current streak: Clemson 1 (2025)

Clemson 1 (2025) Trophy: Palmetto Trophy

Few in-state rivalries carry as clear of a dividing line as the one existing between Clemson and South Carolina. The public schools of note compete in the Palmetto Bowl. While Clemson holds a 30-win lead over South Carolina, the Gamecocks are just pesky enough to occasionally thwart the Tigers' plans. No, this is not your Big Brother versus Little Brother rivalry; it is pure and undeniable hatred.

In the last four renditions of this rivalry, the road team has won every time. When the underdog wins over Thanksgiving Weekend, it resonates far beyond that of the Southeastern United States. What helped give this rivalry a much-needed boost was the peak of the Steve Spurrier era. South Carolina won five in a row from 2009 through 2012, while Dabo Swinney started to get his footing at Clemson.

Then, from 2014 through 2021, Clemson won all seven games. While the COVID season of 2020 did not result in a game, that seven-year run coincided with the peak of Clemson under Swinney. Now that Clemson has cooled off a bit and Shane Beamer's team is never fully out of it whenever South Carolina's back is against the wall, this previously one-sided rivalry series has become unpredictable.

The Palmetto Bowl's greatest quality is just when you think you have it sorted out, it changes on you.

13. Sunshine Showdown: Florida Gators vs. Florida State Seminoles

All-time series: Florida leads 39-29-2

Florida leads 39-29-2 Current streak: Florida 2 (2024-25)

Florida 2 (2024-25) Trophy: Makala Trophy/Florida Cup

Although the Sunshine Showdown has not been played as many times as other rivarlries, the one brewing between Florida and Florida State often boils over. Keep in mind that Florida State did not have a football program before World War II. That being said, the talent-rich has often pinned the best athletes imaginable up against each other during Thanksgiving. It is a true house divided rivalry game.

While both teams have had their runs of success in the 21st century, the fiercest battles often came between Steve Spurrier and Bobby Bowden throughout the 1990s. During the peak of this rivalry, Florida won its first national title in 1996, with Florida State winning a pair in 1993 and 1999. If there was a singular year to define what makes the Sunshine Showdown so special would have to be 1996.

No. 2 Florida State beat No. 1 Florida by a field goal on the final day of November. A little more than a month later, they would meet in New Orleans to play for effectively the national championship. No. 3 Florida clobbered No. 1 Florida State 52-20 to claim its first-ever national championship. Keep in mind that both heated rivals played each other twice during the 1994-95 college football season, too.

Dysfunction often has both programs in a stranglehold, but when both are good, this game is special.

12. Third Saturday in October: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tennessee Volunteers

All-time series: Alabama leads 60-40-7

Alabama leads 60-40-7 Current streak: Alabama 1 (2025)

It may not be the best rivalry out there to be had in college football, but the Third Saturday in October between Alabama and Tennessee perhaps best encapsulates all that makes this sport so great. It is the premier secondary rivalry in the sport. While Tennessee may hate Alabama the most, the Crimson Tide have Auburn in-state in the Iron Bowl. This former cross-divisional rivalry is about three things.

Those would be the victory cigars, the winning streaks, and of course, the uniqueness to the name and time of year it is being played. Since the 1950s, the winner of this rivalry celebrates by having victory cigars. While it is against SEC protocol to promote tobacco products, the winner proudly pays the fine anyway. Up until recently, if you won one Third Saturday in a row, expect for a bunch to follow.

There have been runs of at least five different streaks of seven or more wins in a row by one team. Alabama most recently won 15 in a row from 2007 through 2021. Not until Josh Heupel showed up in Knoxville have the Vols been able to chock up a few wins. And of course, this game is played annually on the third Saturday in October, hence the name. This is a tremendous name for a fantastic rivalry.

The Third Saturday in October is quirky game defined by huge pedulum swings of epic proportions.

11. Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers

All-time series: Oregon leads 70-49-10

Oregon leads 70-49-10 Current streak: Oregon 3 (2023-25)

Oregon 3 (2023-25) Trophy: Platypus Trophy

What is so civil about war anyway? While Oregon and Oregon State have tried to pivot away from the former name of the game itself, we all know this game as the Civil War. Although Oregon holds a sizable 21-win lead over Oregon State, there are three things about this rivalry that cut through. Those would be the pre-Phil Knight era of Oregon athletics, the Platypus Trophy, and realignment.

Prior to Knight putting so much Nike money into his alma mater's athletics program, these were two West Coast teams that we not consistently great on the gridiron. You would often see two sub-.500 teams duking it out for bragging rights in the cold November rain. Now that Oregon has become a new power in the sport, it has only created more disdain of the Ducks from the Beavers' perspective.

While they do play for the Platypus Trophy, which is the rough equivalent of half duck, half beaver, this next chapter in this strife aquatic could make it even more interesting. The series is now intermittent because of Oregon leaving Oregon State for dead in the old Pac-12 for a better opportunity in the Big Ten. Oregon State lost its Power Five credential because of this move. They could make Oregon pay.

It will not be easy, but give both athletic departments for trying to keep this rivalry alive in the future.

Utah v BYU | Chris Gardner/GettyImages

10. Holy War: BYU Cougars vs. Utah Utes

All-time series: Utah leads 59-34-4

Utah leads 59-34-4 Current streak: BYU 3 (2021-25)

BYU 3 (2021-25) Trophy: Beehive Boot

Who does not love a great in-state rivalry with a fantastic name? The Holy War between the BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes has increasingly taken center stage in the last few seasons. The name of the rivalry stems from BYU's LDS connection, as well as Utah being a bit more diverse with its student population. Regardless, we have two rival teams that are only located 50 miles away from each other.

These two rivals have being played each other for over 100 years now. They have been both conference foes and non-conference rivals over the years, having played together in the WAC, the Mountain West, and now the Big 12. BYU's recent move up to Power Four competition in 2023 has taken this rivalry up a notch, both in terms of postseason, signficance as well as the play on the field.

Together with Utah State, these three schools play for the Beehive Boot. However, BYU and Utah usually take it for themselves by having the more refined athletic departments. What separates this rivalry from most in this sport has everything to do proximity, religious ties, and just putting forth some high-end football. BYU has won a national title before, while Utah is the original BCS buster.

Now that both teams compete in the upper echelon of the Big 12, expect for this rivarly to intensify.

9. The Rivalry: Lafayette Leopards vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

All-time series: Lafayatte leads 81-74-6

Lafayatte leads 81-74-6 Current streak: Lehigh 2 (2024-25)

Lehigh 2 (2024-25) Trophy: All Sports Trophy

If there was only going to be one non-FBS rivalry to make this list, it better be great. There are many big games to be had in college football, but this is known as The Rivalry. The Lafayette Leopards and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks have competed annually for over 160 years. These programs from the Lehigh Valley in the Patriot League have the longest standing rivalry in the sport of college football.

Since 2025, The Rivalry has only been interrupted twice since 1884. The first time came in 1896 when there was a dispute over a Lafayette player's eligibility. Lehigh refused to play because of star running back George Barclay's compensation concerns over having played professional baseball the previous summer. The only other time was during COVID, which the rivals made up for in spring 2021.

No, it is not just proximity and continuous play between these schools that cuts through. For a rivalry that has been played 161 times through the 2025 college football season, Lafayette only has a seven-win lead over Lehigh. For it to be that close in the all-time series that deep into the series is unbelievably impressive. It just goes to show that both teams win often enough to make it The Rivalry.

Lehigh has had the upper hand since 2008, but Lafayette dominated in the early-to-mid 20th century.

8. Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

All-time series: Miami leads 38-33

Miami leads 38-33 Current streak: Miami 3 (2024-26)

Miami 3 (2024-26) Trophy: Florida Cup

On the college football field, there may not be a more important rivalry in the ACC than the one existing between the Florida State Seminoles and the Miami Hurricanes. These two schools may also share a rivalry in-state with Florida, but since Miami joined the ACC in the mid-2000s, this rivalry has only intensified. In fact, the former Atlantic and Coastal Divisions were created mostly just for them.

The idea was to get the two traditional powers from the 1980s and 1990s in a position to play each other in the ACC Championship Game. Unfortunately, it never manifested when the ACC was divided up that way. Frankly, it is a rivalry defined by greatness outside of the ACC, as well as players hailing from the same part of state. Of course, this rivalry is best known for missed field-goal opportunities.

Whether it be Wide Right I, II, II, or IV, or Wide Left from 2002, only one other rivalry is as defined by special teams miscues quite like this one. Between the pair of schools, there are eight national championships to be had since the early 1980s. Florida State and Miami helped build their brands as football powers in large part because of their games against each other. This rivalry is always so wild.

With over 60 consecutive annual meetings, these hated rivals have often been each others' foils.

7. Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs

All-time series: Georgia leads 58-44-2

Georgia leads 58-44-2 Current streak: Georgia 5 (2021-25)

Georgia 5 (2021-25) Trophy: Okefenokee Oar

There is no other football rivalry quite like the one Florida shares with Georgia. Every year around Halloween, the Gators and the Bulldogs meet in Jacksonville for something that can only be defined as the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. The only exceptions are when the stadium itself in Jacksonville is being built/renovated, like it will be for the 2026 and 2027 college football seasons.

It is a rivalry defined by tailgating, the neutral-site component, and the utter animosity the fans have toward one another. Florida has no use for Athens, and Georgia feels the same way about Gainesville. Georgia may have the sizable upper hand on this rivalry series, but it is one that largely defines if a head coach is successful or not. Steve Spurrier, Urban Meyer, and Kirby Smart have reigned supreme.

Of the many great moments to have happened in this rivalry series, one stands out above the rest. In 1980, undefeated Georgia was trailing Florida 21-20 inside of a minute left. On a third-and-long from deep in its own territory, Georgia quarterback Buck Belue completed a pass to wide receiver Lindsay Scott in the middle of the field. He took it 93 yards to the house to keep UGA's undefeated year alive.

The most iconic play in Georgia football history got the greatest call out of the iconic Larry Munson.

6. Border Battle: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

All-time series: Minnesota leads 64-63-8

Minnesota leads 64-63-8 Current streak: Minnesota 2 (2024-25)

Minnesota 2 (2024-25) Trophy: Paul Bunyan's Axe

You would be so beyond foolish to overlook the greatness of the Minnesota Golden Gophers' rivalry with the Wisconsin Badgers. While neither program has won a national championship in the modern era, three things stand out about this all-time rivalry. Those would be the amount of times it has been played, how close the all-time series is, and of course, its unforgettable trophy in Paul Bunyan's Axe.

Minnesota and Wisconsin have played each other 135 times to date. No rivalry in FBS has been played more often than this one. Almost unbelievably, Minnesota holds the all-time series lead by one game, 64-63-8. Because both programs are usually good enough to claim Paul Bunyan's Axe most years, it has helped keep the rivalry as close as humanly possible. Expect for that to continue as well.

It may not always be for Big Ten supremacy, but the manner in which Minnesotans and Wisconsinites celebrate victories in this rivalry game, there is really nothing else like it. Yes, you have an amazing trophy. Yes, you have been playing forever and no team can ever seem to get a leg up on the other. What the rivalry really comes down to is undeniable passion at the end of the season, no matter what.

It is all about finding your equal in this sport, as Minnesota and Wisconsin are so evenly matched.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 Ole Miss at Mississippi State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

5. Egg Bowl: Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels

All-time series: Ole Miss leads 67-46-6

Ole Miss leads 67-46-6 Current streak: Ole Miss 3 (2023-25)

Ole Miss 3 (2023-25) Trophy: The Golden Egg

For anyone who loves college football, there is always room at the Thanksgiving table for the one-of-a-kind event that is the Egg Bowl. You have two public schools from the same state who absolutely hate each other in Mississippi State and Ole Miss. This game has become as synonymous with Thanksgiving as the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys. They also play for The Golden Egg trophy.

Even if Ole Miss has a 21-win lead over Mississippi State, that is not really what this rivalry is about. It is about pettiness and yucking the others yum more so than any rivalry in the sport. The underdog always has a chance to win, especially if the rival team is a heavy favorite with so much at stake. Of the many Egg Bowls that got out of hand, there may not be a game that could ever top the 2019 one.

After scoring a touchdown with four seconds left to make it a one-point game, Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore got down on all fours and raise his leg like a dog to imitate urinating. Ole Miss would be assessed a 15-yard unsportsmalike conduct penalty. Fate would have it, Ole Miss would miss the ensuing PAT. Mississippi State would miraculously win the 21-20. Ole Miss fired Matt Luke afterwards.

The Piss and a Miss is arguably the strangest moment to ever happen in any rivalry game of note.

4. Red River Rivalry: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns

All-time series: Texas leads 65-52-5

Texas leads 65-52-5 Current streak: Oklahoma 1 (2026)

Oklahoma 1 (2026) Trophy: Golden Hat

There is really nothing else like it. The Red River Rivalry between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns is one of the last remaining true neutral-site games. Rather than play in Austin or Norman in alternating years, they meet at the site of the old Cotton Bowl as the cornerstone event of the State Fair of Texas every season. Half the stadium is crimson, while the other half is burnt orange.

Named for the river creating the border between these two flagship university's states, anything and everything can happen when toe meets leather in Red River. Texas may have the 13-game lead over Oklahoma in this rivalry, but it is one that creates drama, leaving us all to want to come back for more. As the case with any big rivalry, the underdog is rarely ever out of it. Look at this season for example.

Texas was the No. 1 team in the nation, but somehow fell to an unranked Oklahoma that struggled to move the football. Dillon Gabriel claiming the Golden Hat for Oklahoma in 2023 was another example of this. Another crazy finish in this rivalry series can off the foot of Cameron Dicker the Kicker in 2017. No. 19 Texas stunned No. 7 Oklahoma in the final seconds, thanks to his 40-yard field goal.

Red River has the name, the trophy, the wild moments, and above all alse, the absolute animosity.

3. Army Black Knights vs. Navy Midshipmen

All-time series: Navy leads 64-55-7

Navy leads 64-55-7 Current streak: Navy 2 (2024-25)

Navy 2 (2024-25) Trophy: Commander-in-Chief's Trophy

The dignity, the class, and above all else, the utter disdain. America's Game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen is what college athletics are all about. Two of the most notable services academies go at it for the right to claim the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Although Air Force occasionally has a say in this, Army-Navy is arguably the one rivalry everybody knows all about.

It has transcended one generation to another, often bringing in military ties to the equation. Although both compete at the Group of Six level over in The American, it is a rivalry that has no equal in college football. It is rarely played in Annapolis or West Point, usually being held at NFL stadiums across the Northeast. Baltimore, Philadelphia, and East Rutherford, New Jersey are usually where it is held at.

What makes this rivalry so unique is that it gets its own weekend of the year to be played. It typically comes the second week in December, after the conference championships and hours before the Heisman Trophy is presented. With the sport ever evolving, Army-Navy being steadfast to this time slot helps give it national reverence decades since the sport became all about the major leagues.

This game may be mostly about patriotism and the triple-option, but it will occasionally surprise us.

2. Iron Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Auburn Tigers

All-time series: Alabama leads 52-37-1

Alabama leads 52-37-1 Current streak: Alabama 6 (2020-25)

Alabama 6 (2020-25) Trophy: Foy-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy

In the southeastern part of the United States, there is no rivalry bigger than the Iron Bowl. It was named as such when iconic Auburn head coach Ralph "Shug" Jordan commented on why Auburn was not going to a bowl game in 1964. "We've got our bowl game. We have it every year. It's the Iron Bowl in Birmingham." It may have only been played 90 times so far, but it is the craziest game around.

Although the rivalry was put on ice for 40 years after 1907, it was rekindled in 1948. It was played annually at Legion Field in Birmingham up until its first-ever game at Auburn in 1989. Not until 2000 did the game return to Tuscaloosa in the modern era. It has alternated home venues ever since. This rivalry is about neighbors having utter disdain for each other. It is also about special tems miscues.

Most of the game's signature moments have been at Alabama's expense. Whether it be Punt Bama Punt!, Bo Over the Top, or The Cam-back celebrating Auburn, at least Alabama has the Run in the Mud and Fourth-and-31/Grave Digger. Of course, the greatest play in college football history happened in this game: Kick Six, a 109-yard, game-winning touchdown off a missed field goal try as time expired.

Chris Davis took Adam Griffith's failed 57-yard try the other way, as all of Jordan-Hare Stadium shook.

1. The Game (Michigan Wolverines vs. Ohio State Buckeyes)

All-time series: Michigan leads 62-52-6

Michigan leads 62-52-6 Current streak: Ohio State 1 (2025)

The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes is the definitive rivalry in college football. It is the quintessential border war between two Big Ten programs who absolutely hate each other. From this rivalry, the phases That Team Up North and Muck Fichigan derived. It comes over Thanksgiving Weekend every year, often determining who could win the conference.

Throughout much of its history, it is a game where the underdog regularly comes out on top. In many cases, losses in this rivalry series define the losing head coach more so than winning it. John Cooper is unfortunately defined his losses to Michigan. While Urban Meyer had no problem in this game, Ryan Day has often had trouble taking care of the Wolverines. Jim Harbaugh had his early struggles, too.

It is the game television networks fight over to have broadcasting rights for every season. They know what is at stake annually. What makes this rivalry game the best in college football is these two teams would almost rather win The Game than a Big Ten Championship or a national title in sometimes. Deep down, they might want those titles a a bit more, but they will never admit that to spite their rival.

If there is a true 24/7/365 rivalry existing in college sports Michigan versus Ohio State takes the cake.