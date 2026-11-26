For once, "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan is not going to impact the national championship race. Instead, other rivalry games will take center stage with massive College Football Playoff implications at stake.

Some teams are positioned beautifully to cruise into a conference championship game or feel solidly in the 12-team bracket already, while others are making their last-ditch efforts to convince the committee to pick them should a spot open up. That's where the programs with nothing left to lose can be the most dangerous. With pure hate motivating them, playing spoiler to a rival's national title hopes would be the sweetest victory of the entire year. Here are the matchups where either scenario is most likely to occur.

TCU at No. 11 Texas Tech

Texas Tech v Baylor | Gunnar Word/GettyImages

The Red Raiders only just scratched and clawed their way back into the bracket. With just a single loss to their name, it really is a wonder, but if the selection committee required Texas Tech to work as hard as it did to rise back, a second loss would certainly do them in. As things stand, the Red Raiders would not reach the Big 12 Championship Game without a win on Thursday unless No. 10 BYU suffers another conference loss to Cincinnati — the same team that handed Tech its sole blemish on the year.

Week 13 is also a gigantic trap game. TCU just fired long-time head coach Sonny Dykes and elevated Andy Avalos to the interim position. Could the Horned Frogs get the fabled interim boost, especially with players angry and looking to take out their frustrations on the gridiron? If Texas Tech doesn't take the TCU threat seriously, this is a prime opportunity to eliminate a team from the Playoff field and create more chaos.

No. 25 Nebraska at No. 13 Iowa

Iowa v Illinois | Michael Hickey/GettyImages

The Cornhuskers entered the rankings this week thanks to their efforts in burying Ohio State's Playoff hopes in Week 12. Now the Iowa Hawkeyes are clinging to their own CFP odds for dear life, and a ranked win handed to them on a silver platter could be the saving grace they've been looking for all year. Of course, whether the selection committee even acknowledges Iowa beyond sitting on the bubble in the next rankings depends on a bunch of other results going the Hawkeyes' way. No. 12 Oregon would have to lose (we'll get to that later) as well as Indiana for Iowa to even sniff the Big Ten Championship Game and play for the conference's autobid.

Nebraska, who has lost the last three meetings in a row and 10 of the last 11, would love nothing more but to end Iowa's winning streak and send their Playoff hopes down in a heap of rotting corn. Head coach Matt Rhule seems to have QB Anthony Colandrea peaking, and if he can navigate his way through the stiff Iowa defense, the Cornhuskers have a real shot at the upset. This is must-see television the day after Thanksgiving.

No. 15 USC at No. 9 UCLA

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

USC v Indiana | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

The battle for Los Angeles could quite literally decide the Big Ten title game as well as determine whether the conference is stuck sending just a single representative to the CFP altogether. USC would gladly take an opportunity to steal the league's autobid while shutting out the rest of its neighbors in the process. UCLA is especially vulnerable to suffering a second consecutive loss with QB Ty Dieffenbach's health unclear ahead of Saturday's showdown at the Rose Bowl.

Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley could also be coaching for his future, too. He's now gone as many years without a Playoff appearance at USC as he had coached at Oklahoma in the CFP era — and he took the Sooners to three CFPs in that time. UCLA and head coach Bob Chesney have played with house money all year, shocking the world with a 10-0 start that looked to have the Bruins solidly in the Playoff themselves. Dieffenbach's injury could see them suffer the same fate as 2023 Florida State, especially if they suffer a tragic loss to USC and miss the Big Ten title game after such a strong season.

Auburn at No. 6 Alabama

Alabama v Vanderbilt | Carly Mackler/GettyImages

The Iron Bowl is always entertaining, even if Auburn hasn't been at its strongest in quite awhile. The 2026 edition has an underrated narrative surrounding it, too: Alabama is hated by most college football fans even under normal circumstances, but especially this year after the CFP committee decided (until Tuesday) that it was worthy of the No. 3 ranking with two losses. Now that it course -corrected and dropped the Crimson Tide down to No. 6, it's hoping to lower the expectations with a tricky Auburn team traveling to Tuscaloosa.

This is the same Auburn that took down No. 1 Georgia earlier in the year. The Bulldogs have clawed their way back to that same spot and that may frustrate the Tigers enough to motivate them to prove themselves yet again against their biggest rivals. Head coach Alex Golesh has heard the criticisms all year, and the comparisons to Florida's Jon Sumrall — who originally wanted his job but was spurned. He can silence the critics with another top-10 win and throw a huge wrench in the CFP discussion by handing Alabama a third loss and denying them a berth in the SEC title game.

No. 24 Washington at No. 12 Oregon

Oregon v Michigan State | Gregory Shamus/GettyImages

Win, and the Ducks are off to Indianapolis to vie for the Big Ten title and a CFP berth after being written off just weeks ago. Lose, and an incredible comeback comes to a sputtering end. Washington may have ended the defending national champion Indiana Hoosiers' hopes of repeating with a huge overtime upset in Week 12. The Huskies will try to ride that momentum and spoil Oregon's four-game winning streak that has them literally as the first team out of the Playoff as things stand.

NBC made the right call picking this game for its primetime slot on Saturday. All eyes will be on Eugene as the Big Ten's multi-bid hopes hang in the balance. Washington hasn't won this rivalry matchup since 2023, when it claimed the Pac-12 title and qualified for the CFP itself, and is 2-9 when playing at Oregon since 2004. However, those two victories have come in the last decade, with the most recent being in 2022. Perhaps the Ducks' reign at home isn't as ironclad as it used to be.