Rules expert kicks Tennessee fans while they're down over illegal onside kick

Tennessee recovered one of the craziest onside kicks in college football memory to give itself a chance to complete a last-minute comeback over No. 1 Texas. Kicker Jackson Ross dropped the ball and timed his kick perfectly with the first bounce. The ball squirted the necessary 10 yards where it deflected off a Longhorns player and then was recovered by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter near midfield.

This Tennessee onside kick was FILTHY: 😳 pic.twitter.com/ezJJHG177a — College Sports Only (@CSOonX) September 26, 2026

The Volunteers squandered their opportunity and fans were devastated after the 20-17 loss because there was ample time and opportunity to find the end zone in the closing moments. Then former NFL referee and NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAuley decided it was a good time to rain on their day even more.

"This is illegal on a kickoff.," McAuley wrote in an X post quoting an account praising Ross' execution. "The ball must be kicked on the restraining line, the 35-yard line here. There is an exception for safety kicks, but not a kickoff."

Did Tennessee deserve its opportunity for last-minute upset bid over Texas?

McAuley attached two images to his post with the exact wording of the rules pertaining to kickoffs to back up his buzzkill of an explanation. Though there were some armchair rules experts who attempted to counter with another rule in the NCAA's book (2-16-6) that states a kickoff may be a drop kick.

Terry, what about 2-16-6? Kickoff

ARTICLE 6. A kickoff is a free kick that starts each half and follows each try or

successful field goal attempt (Exception: In extra periods). It must be a place kick

or a drop kick — Lee jones (@UmpLee) September 27, 2026

To be fair to McAuley, he was referencing the fact that Ross initiated his drop kick behind the "restraining line" which should've resulted in a five-yard penalty. An official actually did throw a flag but after discussion it was picked up. McAuley added in a response to a different user that Ross shouldn't have been allowed to "move laterally after the ready for play" and that may have been what was discussed between the referees.

That's great and all but it didn't end up impacting the result of the game in the end. Tennessee blew it's chance to win the game or at least send it to overtime. So, McAuley didn't need to let everyone know something was illegal when literally nobody asked.

If you're any other college team, however, you should be watching Ross' tape and figuring out how to make that play airtight with your own kicker. The spin on the ball was deadly enough to make it impossible to control for Texas and created an opportunity for recovery. If all it takes is to stand on the appropriate yard line, then get practicing.