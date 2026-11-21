As Week 12 kicked off around the Southeastern Conference, only one thing was certain. It will be another week before we know which two teams will face off in the league championship game.

The top of the standings remained crowded with four teams with two or fewer SEC losses. Georgia (7-1 SEC) was the only team capable of clinching a title-game spot this week. For the others, — Alabama (6-2), Tennessee (5-2) and Texas (5-2) — the jockeying will have to continue during Rivalry Week.

Two regular-season results — Texas’ 20-17 win at Tennessee, and the Volunteers’ 26-10 victory over Alabama — loom particularly large as head-to-head tiebreakers. But those scenarios go way beyond those final scores. Here’s a quick look at some of them, courtesy of Iron Football . Bookmark this page as we update these scenarios throughout the day.

How Georgia can clinch a SEC championship game berth Saturday

Georgia receiver Talyn Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beat South Carolina, OR

LSU beats Tennessee, OR

Arkansas beats Texas, OR

Missouri beats Kentucky AND Oklahoma beats Texas A&M

For the top-ranked Bulldogs, the only team with just one SEC loss, the cleanest path to Atlanta involves beating a South Carolina team on Saturday night in their league finale. That would put Georgia in the clubhouse as the lone team finishing 8-1. An LSU victory over Tennessee or an Arkansas upset of Texas also would do the trick, and so would the combination of victories by Missouri (over Kentucky) and Oklahoma (over Texas A&M), as determined by Iron Football.

How Texas can reach the SEC title game

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas running back Raleek Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, the Longhorns need to close the year out with wins over Arkansas and Texas A&M. Texas also needs to root for Auburn to beat Alabama or for Tennessee to lose one of its two remaining games, against either LSU or Vanderbilt. An Alabama loss and two Texas wins would put the Longhorns in Atlanta because of that Tennessee win. A Georgia win Saturday, one loss by Tennessee and an Alabama win next week also would put Texas into the title game ahead of Alabama because the Horns (4-0) would have a better record against common SEC opponents than the Crimson Tide (3-1). Texas would be eliminated with a loss to Arkansas and wins by South Carolina over Georgia and Tennessee over LSU, according to Iron Football.

How Tennessee can reach the SEC title game

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First, the Volunteers need to beat LSU and Vanderbilt. An Alabama win over Auburn and one Texas loss would send Tennessee to Atlanta because the Vols’ previously beat Alabama. The Vols lose any head-to-head tiebreaker with Texas because of that loss in Knoxville. A loss to LSU and a Texas win over Arkansas would eliminate the Vols, according to Iron Football.

The two doomsday scenarios

There are a couple of ways this race could really go haywire.

Let’s assume Georgia wins and Alabama, Tennessee and Texas each win out, too. That puts the Tide, Horns and Vols tied for second at 7-2 apiece. The tiebreaker could come down to the conference winning percentage of their opponents — and that could swing wildly depending on the results of the six other remaining SEC games. At this point, that appears to be Alabama's clearest path to Atlanta because of that loss to Tennessee. The good news for the Crimson Tide: They can't be eliminated this week.

It gets weirder if South Carolina beats Georgia and the other three win out. That creates a four-way tie for first place at 7-2. That would necessitate a fifth tiebreaker, which the league calls “capped relative scoring margin.” In breaking that scenario down, USA Today explained that it factors in a team’s point differential against SEC opponents relative to their season averages in points scored and allowed.