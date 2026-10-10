South Carolina vs. Florida player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 6

The Florida Gators came crashing down from the high of dominating Ole Miss by losing on the road at Missouri. Now, we're about to find out just how real Jon Sumrall's team is this week as the Gators are back in Gainesville on Saturday in Week 6 of college football to welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to town. Of course, the season hasn't gone to plan for Shane Beamer, LaNorris Sellers and company, but the year isn't over. Going on the road to The Swamp and toppling Jadan Baugh, Aaron Philo and the Gators would go a long, long way — and they may have the opportunity to do so if they're sparked by Dylan Stewart's return to the field.

When the Florida offense has been cooking, they've put up ridiculous stats. And while inconsistent, we know what Sellers, Nyck Harbor and the Gamcocks stars are capable of. This is going to be a game that college football fans won't want to miss, or at least one they'll want to keep track of. We have you covered there as you can follow along with all of the player and game stats with us here.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: South Carolina vs. Florida player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary