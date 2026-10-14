Supercomputer predicts the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket at midseason

It feels like just yesterday we were celebrating the return of college football, but now the first College Football Playoff bracket reveal is less than three weeks away. Life comes at you fast; just ask some preseason favorites like Texas, Texas A&M and LSU that have already taken some lumps — and seen their Playoff odds plummet as a result.

Of course, a whole lot can and will change between now and the final field in December. But at the midway point of the 2026 campaign, how is the CFP picture shaping up? Which teams are in good shape, and which have a lot of work (and a lot of praying) to do?

To answer those questions, we turned to the Opta supercomputer, which not only ranks every FBS team but also gives them a "Playoff Potential" score from 0 to 100 — a measure of how likely it is that they find their way into the bracket when all is said and done. This week's edition features several surprises; does the computer know something we don't? Let's dive in.

Supercomputer predicts the final 12-team College Football Playoff bracket

Based on Opta's Playoff Potential score and the 12-team CFP format — which features autobids for every Power 4 champion, plus the highest-ranked G6 team — here's how the supercomputer sees the field playing out.

Seed School Opta Playoff Potential 1 Georgia 99.9% 2 Notre Dame 99.9% 3 Alabama 99.9% 4 Ohio State 99.5% 5 Indiana 98.9% 6 Miami (FL) 90.8% 7 Arizona 89.1% 8 LSU 86.3% 9 BYU 80.8% 10 Utah 80.7% 11 Texas 70.1% 12 Oregon State 26.2%

Georgia, Notre Dame, Alabama and Ohio State earn the four first-round byes in this scenario, giving us some very juicy openers.

(12) Oregon State at (5) Indiana

(11) Texas at (6) Miami (FL)

(10) Utah at (7) Arizona

(9) BYU at (8) LSU

There are some real curveballs here, to say the least. Why is Miami down at No. 6? What the heck is happening in the Big 12? Oregon State over Boise State as the G6 representative? You might be ready to hit reboot after seeing the above, but there's method to the computer's madness.

Why Ohio State-Indiana is hardly a CFP elimination game

Indiana v Rutgers | Caleb Bowlin/GettyImages

Ohio State travels to take on Indiana in the game of the year in the Big Ten so far. But while there are undoubtedly real stakes in Bloomington on Saturday, the loser probably doesn't have to worry too much about their Playoff odds.

The Buckeyes would be on thin ice with two losses, but if Ryan Day's team wins out from there — hardly crazy, with a road trip to USC not looking nearly as scary right now and both Oregon and Michigan coming to Columbus — they should still be fine. And if Indiana loses, they still likely have one loss to play with and a soft closing schedule that features a visit from USC, a trip to Michigan and not a whole lot else. The odds are in favor of both of these teams finishing with two or fewer losses, which would make it hard to keep them out of the 12-team bracket.

Should Arizona be considered the Big 12 favorite?

Northern Arizona v Arizona | Patrick Mulligan/GettyImages

One of the biggest shockers from the supercomputer comes in the Big 12, where it's Arizona — not Utah, BYU, Houston or Texas Tech — as the team with the best Playoff positioning entering Week 7. It's not hard to see where the computer is coming from, though: BYU and Texas Tech have real offensive limitations that figure to come back to bite them eventually, Houston has already dropped a game to the Red Raiders and Utah has a rugged closing schedule that features trips to Arizona and Cincinnati and home dates with BYU and Houston.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, might be the best team no one is talking about right now. They're still looking for a true statement win, but they gave BYU a close game in Provo last month, and they've toyed with West Virginia and Cincinnati over the last two weeks. Plus, the schedule breaks in their favor: A trip to Texas Tech won't be easy, but if they can beat Utah at home, they have a very real chance of getting to 10-2. This is a very underrated defense with an experienced QB in Noah Fifita; underestimate them at your own risk, especially given how many questions we have about the rest of this conference.

LSU is hardly out of the CFP picture despite second loss

LSU v Kentucky | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Vibes are not great in Baton Rouge right now; suffice to say that fans did not expect Lane Kiffin's star-studded (and very expensive) roster to suffer a second loss by mid-October. But Kentucky isn't nearly as ugly of a loss as it might have seemed back in August, and the Tigers still very much control their own Playoff destiny.

For starters, most of their big remaining games — from Mississippi State this weekend to Alabama and Texas in consecutive weekends in November — come at home, where this team is awfully difficult to beat. The one tricky road trip remaining is at Tennessee, and it's hard to think all that much of the Vols right now given their QB questions and overall offensive inconsistency. A 10-2 finish would almost certainly get the Tigers in; heck, 9-3 might do the job given the gauntlet they're running this year.

Talk to your children about Playoff Oregon State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 10 San Diego State at Oregon State | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Boise State has been treated as a shoo-in for the G6 Playoff spot from pretty much the moment they nearly upset Oregon on Labor Day weekend. Are we sure about that, though? Because while the Broncos have one very credible Power 4 loss, Oregon State has two, hanging tough with both Texas Tech and Houston in the non-conference. And if the Beavers win in Boise in November, they have a very real shot to finish 10-2 — which would almost certainly make them the highest-ranked G6 team by the selection committee, especially given North Dakota State's loss at UNLV last Saturday.

The Beavers have one of the most dynamic offenses in the country behind QB Braden Atkinson and superstar freshman WR Jesse Legree, dropping a combined 122 points on Colorado State and San Diego State over the last two weeks. Winning on the blue turf is no small task, but this team is absolutely capable of going on a run if they keep scoring like this.