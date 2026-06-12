Texas Tech's tone deaf video defending Brendan Sorsby misses the whole point

Texas Tech just continues to unnecessarily dig itself deeper and deeper into a hole of Brendan Sorsby's making. Thursday night a group of school officials including athletic director Kirby Hocutt, head football coach Joey McGuire and university president Lawrence Schovanec recorded a 21-minute video message attempting to defend their integrity and supporting the embattled Red Raiders quarterback.

A message to the Texas Tech community from our leadership. pic.twitter.com/MpbXtNJakp — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) June 12, 2026

Sorsby, who was initially handed a year-long suspension by the NCAA for gross violations of its anti-sports gambling rules—roughly $90,000 in wagers across multiple years, including 40 bets on his own team when he attended Indiana—was granted an injunction against that punishment by a Texas judge on Monday. He is currently eligible to play starting Week 3 of the 2026 season, pending an appeal by the NCAA.

The ruling caused an uproar across the sport, prompting fellow Big 12 schools, the conference and many outside the league to question why Texas Tech would follow the judge's order and allow Sorsby to play at all this year despite his serious rule violations. Some institutions like Nebraska and Georgia have forbidden their athletic programs from scheduling the Red Raiders in any future competitions as a result.

"There's no reason whatsoever to question the integrity of our athletics department, or the competitive product that we put on the fields or on the courts each and every time that we go out," Hocutt said in the video. "Integrity of the game is sacred, and that's why we've gone to such great lengths to ensure the monitoring and the compliance measures are in place for Brendan's return."

Texas Tech's weak video misses the point of anti-Brendan Sorsby uproar

From a PR standpoint, Texas Tech unnecessarily provided more ammunition to its critics when a written statement and a simple, "We will have no further comment on this matter until legal proceedings are completed," would've ended things cleanly. Engaging publicly on the Sorsby matter was an unforced error, especially since the school's official message ignores the real issue at hand.

Nobody is contesting whether Texas Tech supporting Sorsby as he recovers from a medically diagnosed sports gambling addiction is the right thing to do. The "compliance measures" Hocutt mentioned, however, are laughable in light of the judge's ludicrous ruling and rightly call into question the school's integrity. Suspending Sorsby for just the first two games of the season as a self-imposed punishment is wildly insufficient and sends the wrong message.

Firstly, it is undeniable Sorsby broke the rules. No, he didn't just break them; he smashed them and spat on them. Past violators in college football have received—and accepted—much more severe punishment. Sorsby deserves no exception.

Fact: Iowa DL Noah Shannon placed ONE $10 bet on an Iowa women's BB game, admitted it, and was suspended for the season by the NCAA. Iowa accepted the penalty



Fact: ISU QB Hunter Dekkers placed 366 bets for a grand total of $2,800; one on an ISU FB game. He was suspended for the… https://t.co/i47NdPqU63 — Mark Schipper - 5th Down CFB (@5thDownCFB) June 11, 2026

Secondly, the two games Texas Tech would be without Sorsby are the two easiest on its schedule: Abeline Christian and Oregon State. That's hardly any kind of punishment, as he probably wouldn't have played longer than a single half in each. The Red Raiders are not being serious with the consequences, and it screams volumes about their morals and priorities.

There is a strong precedent for sports-gambling athletes to be punished severely, and that's for good reason. It's acts as a deterrent so as to not encourage the behavior lest potential violators believe they can weather the consequences and return relatively unscathed. Sorsby cannot be allowed to return to football this season, or the rules simply don't matter anymore.

Texas Tech is hiding behind a bogus legal ruling and, shamefully, behind Sorsby's medical diagnosis. It's sad the 22-year-old is having to deal with it, and his upcoming February trial against the NCAA is going to expose some hard truths about the governing body's relationship with sports gambling. That being said, his addiction doesn't give him a free pass to avoid the same kind of punishment other players who committed lesser infractions received. Texas Tech has no excuse for turning a blind eye to that reality.

A 21-minute video trying to explain something that is inexplicable will not put anything to rest. It's only fanned the flames, putting the school and Sorsby in worse positions as this saga drags out. The best thing either party can do now is just remain silent and hopefully the NCAA's appeal is expedited.

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