Texas vs. Missouri player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 10

Just a few weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns were left for dead, fresh off embarrassing consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida. But a home upset over Ole Miss and a romp over Mississippi State has given the Horns new life. Was the demise of Arch Manning and Co. greatly exaggerated, or is this simply giving fans false hope before another inevitable letdown?

A trip to take on top-20 Missouri on Saturday should tell us all we need to know. Austin Simmons and the Tigers offense have been humming for the most part this year, particularly at home. A win over Texas would not only keep Mizzou alive in the College Football Playoff race, but it would also give Eli Drinkwitz the signature victory he's been searching for as he attempts to take this program to a new level.

Texas enters this game awfully banged up, on both offense (where left tackle Trevor Goosby is out for the year, running back Hollywood Smothers is out for the foreseeable future and receiver Cam Coleman is attempting to play through pain) and defense (edge rusher and future top-10 pick Colin Simmons is still working his way back from an ankle injury). Then again, there are still stars up and down this roster, and fans won't be in the mood for excuses if Steve Sarkisian suffers a third — and potentially fatal — loss. You can follow along with all of the Texas vs. Missouri player and game stats with us below throughout the game.

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Box score: Texas vs. Missouri player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary