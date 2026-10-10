Texas vs. Oklahoma player stats, box score and play-by-play for Red River in Week 6

The Red River Rivalry is one of the best clashes in college football — or at least that's historically been the case. Over the past couple of years, however, the Texas Longhorns have fully dominated the Oklahoma Sooners. That's what many are projecting to be the case in Week 6 with another edition of the rivalry as Texas comes into this matchup as the No. 1 team in the nation behind Arch Manning, Colin Simmons and the like and with Oklahoma reeling as John Mateer has struggled mightily behind a depleted offensive line. The Sooners' offensive struggles date back to last year and haven't subsided, despite the strength of their defense under Brent Venables.

While I'd normally say that all bets are off when it comes to a rivalry game of this magnitude, Texas' recent run of dominance makes me question that. However, one thing that's a certainty is that the eyes of the college football world will be all over them in this matchup. Fans everywhere can follow along with all of the Texas vs. Oklahoma player and game stats with us down below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Texas vs. Oklahoma player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary