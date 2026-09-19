The perfect college football quad box for every Week 3 slate

The biggest matchup of the Week 3 college football slate isn't in question. It's LSU vs. Ole Miss, which will have the full attention of anyone who cares about the sport. However, in the age of the quad box, it's not the only game fans across the country will have their eye on. Before it even kicks off, there are dozens of CFB games to take in.

You can only have so many games on at once, so which ones are worth prioritizing? We've got you covered.

Early quad box

North Carolina at Clemson on ESPN

Arizona State at Kansas on FS1

Coastal Carolina at Delaware on CBS Sports Network

NC State at Vanderbilt on SEC Network

There's no getting around it — the early slate isn't great in Week 3. That's not to say there couldn't be fantastic games. We'd just need to see some upset bids on par with Oklahoma State-Oregon and Western Michigan-Michigan. No. 2 Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite over Arkansas and that's the narrowest line for ranked teams playing in this window.

Why watch North Carolina vs. Clemson?

Bill Belichick has the Tar Heels at 2-0, but with upheaval within the program dominating the conversation, he's got to rely on winning to quiet things down. Dabo Swinney's Clemson, meanwhile, is 1-1, including a demolition by LSU and an unsatisfying 22-7 win over Georgia Southern that featured just one touchdown for the Tigers. Clemson is favored by a field goal at home, making this essentially a pick'em.

Why watch Arizona State vs. Kansas?

ASU is a 5.5-point favorite over Kansas in jolly old England. This Big 12 clash is taking place at Wembley Stadium in London. The spectacle is worth tuning in, but this could also be a tight matchup.

Why watch Coastal Carolina at Delaware?

Both Coastal Carolina and Delaware started the season with tighter-than-expected matchups against P4 opposition. Coastal made things interesting against West Virginia in the second half, falling 31-24. The Blue Hens led Vanderbilt at halftime in Week 2 before losing 35-26. Delaware is favored by 5.5 at home.

Why watch NC State at Vanderbilt?

The only other P4 vs. P4 matchup in the early slate pits the ACC vs. the SEC. Vanderbilt has looked far from convincing despite their 2-0 record. NC State is still reeling from Week 1's 34-8 drubbing to Virginia. It's another pick'em with Vandy favored by three at home.

Afternoon quad box

(16) SMU at (23) Louisville on ESPN2

Florida State at (10) Alabama on ABC

Kentucky at (9) Texas A&M on ESPN

Mississippi State at South Carolina on SEC Network

The afternoon slate brings more to the table on the ranked front. Though this may also be a window to keep an eye out for brewing upsets that might force their way into the quad box instead.

Why watch SMU at Louisville?

This matchup could have serious implications for the ACC. Miami may look unstoppable right now but SMU is poised to challenge them in much the way they crashed the CFP party in the past. Louisville narrowly lost to Ole Miss, so they're not out of the CFP conversation just yet. And they're the narrow favorites at -1.5.

Why watch Florida State at Alabama?

To be perfectly honest, Alabama should roll over Florida State, but we've all thought that before and been surprised. This rematch of last year's shocking upset has a narrative to follow, even if the Crimson Tide are 19.5-point favorites at home.

Why watch Kentucky at Texas A&M?

Kentucky may have lost to Alabama by 28 last week but they led at halftime before the Crimson Tide took over in the second half. Maybe they've got another upset bid in them against a Texas A&M team that scored 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to make it look like they weren't locked in a tight battle with ASU.

Why watch Mississippi State at South Carolina?

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor has been a revelation so far this season, with 581 yards and seven touchdowns in two weeks. Tune in here to get a look at one of the SEC's young breakout stars against LaNorris Sellers, one of the conference's most dynamic playmakers.

Prime time quad box

(7) LSU at (8) Ole Miss

New Mexico at (24) Oklahoma

Florida at Auburn

(11) BYU at Colorado State

Why watch LSU at Ole Miss?

It's Lane Kiffin vs. his old team. There will be drama. There will be fireworks. There will be a whole lot of people who forgo the quad box to keep this game entirely in focus, and we can't blame them.

Why watch New Mexico at Oklahoma?

Oklahoma got kicked in the teeth in Ann Arbor last weekend, and they'll be looking to prove they're still a CFP hopeful. New Mexico is one of many G6 teams jockeying to be taken seriously in that same CFP race. The Sooners may be a 21.5-point favorite, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if this one creates some upset rumblings.

Why watch Florida at Auburn?

Florida and Auburn have a remarkably even rivalry history, with the Tigers leading the series 43-39-2. Both teams are undertaking rebuilds and would love to keep things positive by improving to 3-0 before the meat of the SEC schedule arrives.

Why watch BYU at Colorado State?

BYU could also face an upset special on the road at Colorado State. The Cougars trailed Arizona at halftime last week, while the Rams will be looking to leap up the G6 pecking order.

Late night quad box

James Madison at San Diego State on CW

North Dakota State at Sacramento State on ESPN

Fresno State at San Jose State on FS1

Purdue at UCLA on Big Ten Network

You can kill (or reimagine) the Pac-12, but you can't kill Pac-12 After Dark

Why watch James Madison at San Diego State?

Like many of the G6 teams already discussed, James Madison has aspirations that won't come true unless they make it through their schedule unscathed. San Diego State, who gave UCLA a game into the fourth quarter last week, is a test on the road.

Why watch North Dakota State vs. Sacramento State?

Check out FBS's two newest members in action for Sacramento State's ESPN debut. This matchup seems lopsided, with NDSU already looking like a G6 power and Sac State coming off a blowout loss to Fresno State. Still, the novelty!

Why watch Fresno State at San Jose State?

There don't need to be great stakes to warrant tuning into G6 action in the After Dark window. This could simply be a fun game between relatively evenly matched squads, both of whom suffered blowout losses to USC already this season.

Why watch Purdue at UCLA?

Purdue playing in Los Angeles at 11 p.m. ET isn't exactly ideal. So we don't actually expect this game to be particularly competitive, but it's still After Dark P4 action, so who knows.