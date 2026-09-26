The ultimate college football quad box for every Week 4 slate

In a packed Week 4 of college football action, you pretty much have to be utilizing a quad box to take it all in. There are hugely consequential games on tap in the Big Ten and SEC. There's G6 intrigue to be had. And of course, there are potential upsets to keep in mind.

Be sure you've got all the best games in your quad box with our guide to each slate of games from start to finish.

Early quad box

(1) Texas at (14) Tennessee on ABC

Wake Forest at Louisville on ESPN

UCLA at Maryland on Big Ten Network

Colorado at Baylor on ESPN2

The early slate has one clear must-watch matchup and then a few to keep an eye on. Illinois at Ohio State doesn't make the cut, as the Illini are 26.5-point underdogs, but you never know when an upset bid will strike.

Why watch Texas at Tennessee?

It's Arch Manning's first road test of the season after a rough road resume in 2025. GameDay will be there to watch the undefeated Volunteers, led by standout freshman Faizon Brandon, attempt to humble the No. 1 team in college football.

Why watch Wake Forest at Louisville?

Both teams are 2-1 with Louisville looking to strengthen their College Football Playoff bid after last week's win over SMU. Wake Forest gave Miami a game last week, so the 12.5-point underdogs may still be smelling an upset.

Why watch UCLA at Maryland?

The Bruins are undefeated early in offseason darling Bob Chesney's tenure, but a cross-country trip to Maryland with a 10:30 a.m. PT kickoff time could spoil the fun. Oddsmakers sure think that might be the case with UCLA as a mere 1.5-point favorite over a Maryland team coming off a nine-point loss to Virginia Tech.

Why watch Colorado at Baylor?

Either way, one of these fanbases is going to be upset after this one, falling to 2-2 on the season. Deion Sanders' Buffaloes were just embarrassed by Northwestern, 41-7. Baylor's Dave Aranda is on the hot seat.

Afternoon quad box

(4) Ole Miss at (21) Florida on ABC

(17) Iowa at (18) Michigan on CBS

Oklahoma at (2) Georgia on ESPN

Boise State at Western Michigan on ESPN2

The afternoon quad box is giving. There are four great matchups and almost as many games worth keeping an eye on in the background. Don't forget about TCU at UCF, Utah at Iowa State, Vanderbilt at Auburn or Notre Dame at Purdue

Why watch Ole Miss at Florida?

If nothing else, tune in to see how on earth the Gators are 3.5-point favorites over an Ole Miss team that has already beaten ranked Louisville and LSU this season. But also: Trinidad Chambliss is making his Heisman case and Florida running back Jadan Baugh could join that race.

Why watch Iowa at Michigan?

Want to see what it looks like when two offensively challenged football teams face off? Granted, we saw that in Michigan's win over Oklahoma, but we're getting an encore.

Why watch Oklahoma at Georgia?

This is only the second meeting between these two marquee programs. The first? The instant-classic 2018 Rose Bowl.

Why watch Boise State at Western Michigan?

Neither of these teams are ranked but one of them should be by the next AP poll. Boise State is the favorite to represent the G6 in the College Football Playoff. Western Michigan "lost" to Michigan but can make their own CFP statement by upseting the Broncos.

Prime time quad box

(20) Oregon at (12) USC on NBC

(23) Texas A&M at (10) LSU on ABC

(19) Missouri at (24) Mississippi State on SEC Network

Oklahoma State at West Virginia on FS1

What more can you ask from a prime time slate than three ranked-on-ranked matchups?

Why watch Oregon at USC?

Between Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning, the pressure to placate their fanbases with a win is extreme. Riley has yet to manage a signature win in the Big Ten. It's put up or shut up time. Lanning is coming off a shocking upset to Oklahoma State with what has widely been considered the best Oregon roster of his time in Eugene. Oh, and these teams really don't like eachother.

Why watch Texas A&M at LSU?

Both Texas A&M and LSU are coming off crushing losses: The Aggies in an upset to Kentucky and the Tigers in a heated return for Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss. Who bounces back better?

Why watch Missouri at Mississippi State?

The quarterback battle between Missouri's Austin Simmons vs. Mississippi State's Kamario Taylor. That's why.

Why watch Oklahoma State at West Virginia?

Is Oklahoma State...good? Are the Cowboys more than loss to Tulsa or the shocking upset over Oregon? Their win over Murray State didn't tell us much. A trip to undefeated West Virginia will reveal far more.

Late night quad box

Georgia Tech at Stanford

Minnesota at Washington

UMass at Sacramento State

Missouri State at (22) SMU on ACC Network

After a loaded early, afternoon and prime time slate, we finish out Saturday with narratives galore.

Why watch Georgia Tech at Stanford?

Oddsmakers give Georgia Tech a 4.5-point edge over Stanford despite this game kicking off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Both of these teams need a win after starting 1-2. The outcome of this game could legitimately decide bowl eligibility hopes.

Why watch Minnesota at Washington?

Despite being 3-0, Washington tumbled out of the Top 25 because of unconvincing victories. Minnesota is very much at a disadvantage here, with the game in Seattle kicking off at 10 p.m. CT. But maybe PJ Fleck has a trick up his sleeve.

Why watch UMass at Sacramento State?

After losing 23-straight games against FBS opponents and 16-straight games overall, UMass finally broke through with a win over Rutgers to start the season. Now they're 3-0 after beating two FCS opponents. They're a 6-point favorite over Sacramento State. A win would give them their first 4-0 start since moving up to FBS. And their first four-win season since 2018.

Why watch Missouri State at SMU?

SMU is the only ranked team in action in the late slate. So at least put the game in your quad box until the 34.5-point favorites prove there's no upset potential here.