Tracking Caitlin Clark's College GameDay picks: Does the Fever star know ball?

College GameDay has been crushing it with guest pickers in the 2026 season, but the biggest star they've brought in early in the season is former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark. Clark was tabbed as the guest picker in Iowa City for Week 5 of college football as the Ohio State Buckeyes came to town to face Iowa.

Clark, of course, is one of the biggest stars in sports, but more importantly an icon and legend for Iowa. Now that she and the Indiana Fever have unfortunately been eliminated from the WNBA Playoffs, she was able to make the appearance on College GameDay. But college football fans only have one question for Clark: Can she be as lethal with her picks as she is on the hardwood? Let's keep track of her picks for Week 5 and see how it measures up to the other guest pickers this season.

Caitlin Clark's College GameDay picks and record in CFB Week 5

Former Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

CFB Week 5 Matchup Caitlin Clark's Pick West Virginia at Iowa State Iowa State Eastern Michigan at UMass UMass 10 BYU at TCU BYU Cincinnati at Arizona Arizona 4 Miami at Clemson Miami Washington at 18 USC USC Michigan at Minnesota Michigan 7 Alabama at 16 Mississippi State Mississippi State 8 Florida at 25 Missouri Florida 5 Ohio State at 14 Iowa Iowa

Clark got the crowd in Iowa City riled up early on by taking the rival Iowa State Cyclones with her first pick of the day, but made sure to note she was looking for a 100 percent winning record this week and felt that ISU had the advantage at home in that matchup. She then not only went with the consensus among the College GameDay crew in most of her next picks, but she also took the favorite in those matchups. The lone exception before picking Ohio State-Iowa was taking Mississippi State at home to topple Alabama.

Naturally, Clark finished up by taking her Iowa Hawkeyes to upset Ohio State at Kinnick. Who could've guessed, right? But now the question becomes if Clark will be able to achieve her goal of having a perfect record.

Caitlin Clark's College GameDay picks record: 0-0

Clark's record will update throughout Saturday with analysis.

College GameDay's guest picker record: All-time and 2026 ledgers

Johnny Knoxville on College GameDay | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

College GameDay guest picker all-time record: 1,550-973

1,550-973 2026 College GameDay guest picker record: 21-13

Prior to Clark getting the honor of being the guest picker on College GameDay, there have been some big-name celebrities on the set with Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and the crew. The previous guest pickers were: Lainey Wilson (Clemson at LSU), Glenn Powell (Ohio State at Texas), Morgan Freeman (LSU at Ole Miss) and Johnny Knoxville (Texas at Tennessee).

Here's a look at how those guest pickers fared in their College GameDay appearances.

Guest Picker College GameDay Record Lainey Wilson (Week 1) 5-0 Glen Powell (Week 2) 7-2 Morgan Freeman (Week 3) 7-3 Johnny Knoxville (Week 4) 2-8

Despite coming out in the full Tennessee football uniform, that was of no help to Johnny Knoxville in his appearance as he's weighing the record of the 2026 guest pickers down tremendously. They were 19-5 before he made his appearance outside Neyland Stadium. Let's hope that Clark won't make that a trend at Iowa and get the guest pickers back on track with the winning record this season.