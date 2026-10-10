UCLA vs. Oregon player stats, box score and play-by-play for Week 6

The Oregon Ducks' season hasn't gone to plan, whether you're talking about the loss to Oklahoma State or the Dante Moore injury. But the same could be said of the UCLA Bruins in the other direction as Bob Chesney has the Bruins undefeated as they go on the road to Eugene on Saturday for a massive Week 6 college football matchup between Top 25-ranked teams. Dylan Raiola is set to start for Moore, which has everyone's attention for this game to see how he fares. But don't overlook the likes of UCLA star running back Wayne Knight, one of the best in college football, or even former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Oregon vs. UCLA has massive Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications. Moreover, the strength of these two offenses could lead us to a wild shootout type of game with eye-popping stats and big numbers being put up on the scoreboard. It's the type of game that fans dream of and they can follow along with all of the Oregon vs. UCLA player and game stats with us throughout this game below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: UCLA vs. Oregon player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary