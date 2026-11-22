Several SEC teams prepared for next week’s Rivalry Week matchups by fattening up on cupcakes. Tennessee and LSU didn’t have that luxury.

The Volunteers’ 27-13 victory over LSU was the marquee result of the second wave of Week 12 matchups around the league. The only matchup of teams in the College Football Playoff rankings was coming later Saturday night when No. 1 Georgia visited No. 21 South Carolina.

The four romps over FCS schools led to relatively little movement in the rankings. Sorry, Mississippi State, but we’re not moving you out of the bottom just because you beat Tennessee Tech.

Here's a look at how we see the SEC stacking up

Updated SEC power rankings after the Vols’ big win over the Tigers

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia Bulldogs Alabama Crimson Tide Texas Longhorns Tennessee Volunteers Kentucky Wildcats Ole Miss Rebels LSU Tigers South Carolina Gamecocks Missouri Tigers Oklahoma Sooners Florida Gators Auburn Tigers Arkansas Razorbacks Texas A&M Aggies Vanderbilt Commodores Mississippi State Bulldogs

Tennessee gets revenge on Kiffin

LSU coach Lane Kiffin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is how Tennessee fans like to see Lane Kiffin leave Knoxville — with a loss. The Volunteers pulled away late to keep themselves in the SEC championship game conversation and on track for a College Football Playoff berth by taking care of their former coach-turned-nemesis.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Kiffin coached Tennessee for one season, then famously bailed for Southern California in 2010. His latest abrupt job change — hopping from Mississippi to LSU after last season — made him a lightning rod. His Tigers have lost three straight, all to top-10 conference rivals.

Horns up — way up

Texas receiver Cam Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas made a strong case for a top-four CFP ranking. No trap worries for the Longhorns, who routed Arkansas 45-3 for their fifth straight win. That streak — which also includes road victories over ranked Missouri and LSU teams — has made that midseason two-game slide a distant memory.

Few similarities between Ole Miss, Florida wins

Florida's TJ Dice Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The SEC teams clinging to the bottom two spots in the CFP rankings both won. That’s where the similarities ended.

No. 25 Ole Miss had no trouble routing Wofford, but then again it would have been a bigger story if the Rebels had struggled.

No. 24 Florida, though, had its hands full with a Vanderbilt team that kept things tight against Alabama last week. The Gators needed a late touchdown from Jadan Baugh to beat Vandy 34-27 at the Swamp. Yes, Florida has won consecutive games for the first time since September — barely.