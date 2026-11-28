The UCLA Bruins suffering the first loss of the season last week threw the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff pictures into disarray. And now, Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans have the opportunity in a Rivalry Week clash to turn everything on its head. The Bruins might, surprisingly, have quarterback Ty Dieffenbach available for this game after he left last week's loss on a cart with a hip injury. It'll either be him or third-stringer Madden Iamaleava, which is not a promising option based on what we've seen. That gives Jayden Maiava and USC the opportunity to essentially ruin UCLA's season. A loss for the Bruins surely puts them out of the CFP race and all but assures they won't compete for a conference title. These are about as fun as rivalry game stakes get.

Of course, USC has struggled under bright lights, so to speak, with Riley. Meanwhile, UCLA has been proving doubters wrong all season. Los Angeles as a whole should be buzzing for this game and college football fans will want to get their eyes on the action. Don't miss anything from this showdown as we have all of your USC vs. UCLA player and game stats that you can follow along with down below.

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Live game tracker and play-by-play

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Box score: USC vs. UCLA player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary