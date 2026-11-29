The Oregon Ducks, as fate would have it, entered Saturday night's rivalry matchup against the Washington Huskies in Eugene with everything still to play for, including a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff. While win-and-in wasn't necessarily what the Ducks faced, that's what they needed to do on their part. Oregon has no doubt been hitting its stride at the exact right time. Dylan Raiola and the offense have thrived since offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer was let go, letting the likes of Dakorien Moore and the Ducks playmakers thrive — and the defense has followed suit. But Washington was also coming in with good vibes, having taken down Indiana just last week in upset fashion. Demond Williams Jr. has as high of a ceiling as any quarterback in the country, and he certainly could provide a test for Oregon's D.

With the bad blood between these old Pac-12, now-Big Ten rivals, everything and anything is always possible. Throw in that Washington and Oregon are both two high-upside teams, and that's even truer. You won't want to miss this one, and you can follow along with all of the Washington vs. Oregon player and game stats with us down below throughout the action.

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Box score: Washington vs. Oregon player stats and team stats

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