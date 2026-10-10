What happens if Nebraska upsets Indiana? Forecasting potential Big Ten chaos

Matt Rhule could really use a high-profile win. Nebraska’s head coach is still working on elevating the Cornhuskers football program and one of the things that has really been elusive for Rhule has been a big win against a ranked opponent. To add a layer onto that, Nebraska as a whole just hasn’t been able to beat a ranked team since 2016.

So, what happens if that happens as the Huskers host the defending national champs?

Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers are in Lincoln looking to build momentum ahead of a monumental matchup next week with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but they shouldn't look ahead. If the Huskers hand Indiana a loss this afternoon, then things could get pretty interesting for the Big Ten.

What do the Big Ten standings look like as Nebraska hosts Indiana?

Nebraska’s head coach Matt Rhule | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Right now, there are six teams entering Saturday’s slate of games with 2-0 records in Big Ten play. The Oregon Ducks are among the teams unbeaten in conference play, but they’re sitting at 1-0 right now.

After Saturday, there could be as many as five teams in the Big Ten that are still unbeaten in conference play.

Let’s take a moment to look at the Big Ten landscape.

Indiana Hoosiers: 2-0 Big Ten, 5-0 overall

Nebraska Cornhuskers: 2-0 Big Ten, 5-0 overall

UCLA Bruins: 2-0 Big Ten, 4-0 overall

Minnesota Golden Gophers: 2-0 Big Ten, 4-1 overall

Ohio State Buckeyes: 2-0 Big Ten, 4-1 overall

Wisconsin Badgers: 2-0 Big Ten, 4-1 overall

Oregon Ducks: 1-0 Big Ten, 3-1 overall

Iowa Hawkeyes: 2-1 Big Ten, 5-1 overall

USC Trojans: 2-1 Big Ten, 5-1 overall

Northwestern Wildcats: 1-1 Big Ten, 3-1 overall

Purdue Boilermakers: 1-1 Big Ten, 2-3 overall

Michigan Wolverines: 0-2 Big Ten, 3-2 overall

Penn State Nittany Lions: 0-2 Big Ten, 3-2 overall

Illinois Fighting Illini: 0-2 Big Ten, 2-3 overall

Maryland Terrapins: 0-2 Big Ten, 2-3 overall

Michigan State Spartans: 0-2 Big Ten, 2-3 overall

Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 0-2 Big Ten, 1-4 overall

Washington Huskies: 0-3 Big Ten, 3-3 overall

I don’t think many people outside the state of Nebraska expected the Huskers to be right there at the top of the Big Ten standings alongside the Hoosiers, but there they are. They’ve earned their spot and are looking to find a way to claim a spot at the top of the conference. That’s easier said than done, but it’s not impossible.

What would Nebraska beating Indiana do to the Big Ten race?

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Huskers can come out on top of this matchup with the Hoosiers, they’ll move to the top of the conference and set themselves up for a high-profile, high-stakes contest with the Oregon Ducks. And at the same time, it would take a bit of shine and remove some of the stakes from Indiana’s game next week against Ohio State.

Should they get a win over the Hoosiers, Nebraska’s path to the Big Ten championship game will be pretty clear. After an October 17 matchup with the Ducks, the Huskers would only have two more ranked opponents left on their schedule: the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes.

And that Nebraska-Ohio State game will take place in Lincoln.

The Hoosiers don’t have too many ranked foes up ahead after their October 17 game against the Buckeyes. Right now, it’d be just against the No. 19 USC Trojans on November 14. But that Halloween game against Minnesota might be worth keeping an eye on.

There’s a road to Indianapolis for both of these teams. There’s theoretically a road to the College Football Playoff for both of these teams. A win here obviously helps a lot more than a loss. For Nebraska fans who haven’t had much fun watching football lately, the chance at chaos with a win has to feel pretty good.