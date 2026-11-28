After the 12th game, Notre Dame rested. But how long of a rest is too long?

The Fighting Irish (11-1) closed the regular season with five straight wins, a dominant string punctuated Saturday with a 52-17 rout of Syracuse. That run, which included a victory over then-No. 1 Miami, put Notre Dame in prime position to keep its grip on a top-four College Football Playoff ranking and the main perk that comes with it: a first-round bye in the bracket.

It sounds like a blessing. It could be a curse.

Notre Dame could go 34 days between games

Notre Dame receiver Elijah Burress | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every top conference contender will spend this coming week preparing for the last batch of league championship games. Not famously independent Notre Dame, which can spend the week catching its breath, healing its injuries and waiting for the rest of the sport to sort itself out.

The bracket will be revealed Dec. 6. First-round games don’t begin until Dec. 18. Assuming the Irish aren’t bumped out of their top-four seed, they will earn a spot in the quarterfinals either Dec. 30 or Jan. 1, 2027.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

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Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

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That means they could go as many as 34 days between games. That long layoff feels like a relic of the pre-playoff years when the best teams routinely went five weeks between the end of the regular season and their New Year’s Day bowls.

But in this age of the expanded CFP, that hasn’t been much of an advantage.

The curse of the CFP first-round bye

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the two years with 12-team playoffs, eight teams have received first-round byes. They are a combined 1-7 in those quarterfinals. Every top-four seed in 2024 lost its first playoff game. Last year’s Indiana Hoosiers are the only ones to win a playoff game after earning a first-round bye, beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl on their way to the national title.

What makes Notre Dame’s situation even more extreme is that those previous eight bye teams all played in a conference championship game. In other words, their layoffs were a week shorter.

And Notre Dame, of all schools, knows what it’s like to knock off a rusty top-four team. In 2024, the seventh-seeded Irish took down second-seeded Georgia on its way to a national championship game loss to Ohio State. So maybe that experience showed them what it takes to sidestep such a trap.

Am I suggesting that Notre Dame turn down its bye, like a coach declining an unwanted penalty? Of course not. But it is wise to recognize the perils that come with such a reward — namely, that the momentum gained during a long winning streak is hard to recapture once the games stop, even if that’s only for a few weeks.