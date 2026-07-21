Why the SEC's Curt Cignetti copycat can't follow in his footsteps

The real test begins now as expectations clash with the SEC's brutal reality.

Unlike Curt Cignetti and his national champion turnaround, Will Stein lacks both proven experience and a ready-made roster of talent.

A new coach takes over a struggling SEC program with bold promises to transform its fortunes.

It seems everyone's doing it these days. Taking over a middling, below-average or even downright moribund college football program and building it into a national champion. In a video game, anyway. Real life is an entirely different story.

Indiana's Curt Cignetti is the only one that can say he flipped a doormat into the sport's top dog and in all of two seasons, nonetheless. In their first campaign under Cignetti's direction, the Hoosiers almost had more Big Ten wins (8) than they did the four seasons before it combined.

In January, Indiana put the final touches on what Cignetti said afterward is "probably one of the greatest stories of all time," beating Miami in the College Football Playoff national championship game and polishing off a 16-0 season.

It still feels unreal to write.

Indiana proved the blueprint exists. It isn't the only "basketball school" that also wants to be considered among gridiron elites. Kentucky, which has had just two double-digit-win seasons since 1977, axed now-former 13-year head coach and all-time wins leader Mark Stoops after last go-round. Stoops' Wildcats had gone 16-21 (6-18 in SEC play) over the past three campaigns.

In stepped Will Stein, a Kentucky native who most recently served as Oregon's offensive coordinator.

"This is gonna sound really (arrogant) — I think because of me, to be honest," Stein said when asked at SEC Media Days why he believes he can change the Wildcats' fortunes. "I think because of me. I think I know what it takes. I've seen it at the highest levels. I know what it takes to recruit at this level. And you just gotta believe, man. You just gotta put the ball down and play. There's not really (much) else to be said.

"Is it gonna happen overnight? I don't know."

Probably not. Stein arrives in Lexington with momentum and a reminiscent bravado, but not the experienced resume Cignetti brought to Bloomington.

Will Stein doesn't have Curt Cignetti's resume

Before taking the helm for Indiana — the first Division I college football program to lose 700 games — Cignetti succeeded as a head coach on three different stages. Following 26 years as an assistant, including a stretch under Nick Saban, Cignetti went 53-17 and made three playoff appearances at Division II Indiana (Pa.).

Cignetti boosted Elon (14-9, two FCS playoff bids) and James Madison. With the latter, he kept then-FCS James Madison in the national title conversation. He was at the forefront as the Dukes transitioned to the FBS level and didn't wait to bring them into the Top 25. A season later, Cignetti lifted James Madison to its first bowl game.

Stein, meanwhile, is stepping into his first head coaching job. He was the offensive coordinator at UTSA from 2020-22. Stein also worked as a quality control assistant at Texas from 2015-17 before coaching as an assistant at Lake Travis High School (Texas) from 2018-19.

Stein also doesn't have a familiar talent base to build off. Cignetti brought 13 James Madison players with him, including eventual NFL draftees in cornerback D'Angelo Ponds and receiver Elijah Sarratt.

Of the 30-plus that Stein has imported, none followed him from Eugene, though the haul does include former five-star running back CJ Baxter (Texas) and ex-four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey (Notre Dame).

It's not easy to win in the SEC. Then again, it wasn't supposed to be possible for Indiana to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon and come out on top.

Kentucky fans should appreciate Stein's confidence. But until he delivers even a fraction of what Cignetti accomplished with the Hoosiers, the comparisons are premature.

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