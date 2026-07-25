Why the Big Ten needs to introduce The Odyssey Bowl to CFB

The first potential clash won't happen until 2028, but the buildup could start as early as this season's opening weekend.

The idea leverages recent realignment to pit two storied programs against each other for commercial and narrative gain.

College football needs a new off-the-wall rivalry game, and the natural first place to look is in the Big Ten. History quite literally points to an epic clash of mascot heritage thanks to recent conference realignment: the USC Trojans and the Michigan State Spartans.

Call it the Odyssey Bowl, and make the trophy a literal wooden horse. It's that simple. The two programs can offer entertaining football clashes for years to come and provide lucrative commercial opportunities in building this modern mythological feud.

For those that need a quick refresher, Homer's Odyssey details the unfortunate 10-year journey back home to Ithaca that Odysseus is forced to make after his army successfully aids Agamemnon in conquering the city of Troy (detailed in The Iliad). Agamemnon's brother, Menelaus of Sparta, initiates the conflict out of desire to punish the Trojans for allegedly stealing his wife Helen.

Okay, so technically the Trojan-Spartan battles don't take place in The Odyssey, but The Iliad Bowl doesn't have the same ring to it (nor the name recognition). And thanks to two-time Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's recent blockbuster, the Big Ten can capitalize on the Odyssey marketing going forward.

Why a USC-Michigan State rivalry game is good for the Big Ten

Michigan State v USC | Corine Solberg/GettyImages

USC and Michigan State have only faced off nine total times on the gridiron. The Trojans hold the slight edge with a 5-4 record, contrary to Homer's accounts, with the only Big Ten meeting between the two being a 45-31 USC victory at the Los Angeles Coliseum last season. Prior to that in-conference clash, the programs hadn't met since the 1990 Sun Bowl.

The two schools have a rich and storied football past — 17 combined national championship claims, 50 combined bowl game wins, 115 consensus All-Americans and dozens of first-round NFL talents — so pitting the two against each other should be an easy sell (despite Michigan State's struggles of late).

The Big Ten is also the conference for historic rivalry games featuring wacky trophies — Paul Bunyan's Axe (Wisconsin vs. Minnesota), the Old Oaken Bucket (Indiana vs. Purdue) and the Land Grant Trophy (Michigan State vs. Penn State) are just a few. With the USC-UCLA Victory Bell making the jump from the Pac-12 to the Midwest, there's room for a newcomer vs. establishment conflict.

USC is also in need of a replacement rival in the region after it ditched Notre Dame and their 96-year history together. Sparty would offer a more frequent chance of victory (at least in the short term) while maintaining a relatively even strength of schedule. It should be a no-brainer amid the Trojans' desperation to make the College Football Playoff.

Neither the 2026 nor 2027 college football campaigns will see the two face off, unfortunately. The Spartans will have to wait until 2028 to get their revenge when the Trojans make the trip to East Lansing. However, that doesn't mean the Nolan hype will go underutilized this season.

During Week 0, USC will host the San Jose State Spartans to kick off the 2026 season. The program's social media admins understood the assignment (well, mostly) and promoted the matchup with a Nolan-inspired graphic posted to X.

Our Odyssey begins August 29 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Y0i2wYdfh2 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) July 17, 2026

While USC has a brand to promote, sometimes it should be more aware that its mascot namesake is infamously known for being defeated by an army hidden inside a wooden horse. Nevertheless, college football is returning soon and fans should be treated to IMAX-worthy cinema on the field all season.