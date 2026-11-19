It's late November which can only mean one thing: Several SEC college football teams are playing FCS opponents when the rest of the sport is scrapping it out for their conference titles and playoff lives. While it would be easy to dunk on the CFP Selection Committee's favoritism of the SEC and the few consequences the conference suffers for its weak late-season scheduling, let's take a different approach.

Yes, there are four SEC teams playing cupcake opponents in Week 12. But how those teams perform against the would-be walkovers can actually impact ranking arithmetic in the final weeks. Here's how that could work for each matchup.

Tennessee Tech vs. Mississippi State

This game will mostly impact No. 3 Alabama and No. 5 Texas. Both the Crimson Tide and Longhorns have victories over the Bulldogs but it's unclear how valuable those wins are on their respective resumes. Mississippi State has struggled when star QB Kamario Taylor is out and he's already been ruled to miss the remainder of the season with injury. Tennessee Tech should still be Mississippi State's fifth win of the year (and its first since late September) but ending a six-game skid that has dragged its value down in style will impact the rest of the conference.

Let's say the Golden Eagles keep things close, as in two touchdowns or closer, then the committee can't point to Mississippi State as a valuable win for Alabama or Texas even when the program was ranked early in the season. But if the Bulldogs take care of business in a way where Tennessee Tech is handily beaten (21 points or more), the committee can treat them as a formidable enough victory to not tank the Tide or Longhorn's playoff value.

Samford vs. Auburn

Here's where the threads begin to tangle. Auburn winning big over Samford would benefit multiple teams in not only the SEC but also the Big 12. The Tigers beat Baylor in Week 1 and while that was a long time ago, the better Auburn's record is the better a loss it is for the Bears and whoever defeated them down the road. That math may seem nominal but it all adds up when the final rankings are determined.

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Sticking to the SEC though, Auburn actually plays a vital role in the strength of schedule for multiple playoff hopefuls. The Tigers took down No. 1 Georgia in mid-October and the Bulldogs are back at the top of the food chain once again. If No. 3 Alabama wins the Iron Bowl in Week 13, Auburn would be a valuable get. If the Tigers smack Samford then Georgia doesn't have to worry about a reemergent blemish. The same goes for No. 9 Tennessee but in the sense that its win over Auburn in early October would remain just as strong.

Wofford vs. No. 25 Ole Miss

The Rebels have tumbled to the edge of the rankings after failing to take care of business against Oklahoma. Texas and Georgia will be hoping for Ole Miss to beat Wofford by a healthy amount for the same reasons they'll want Auburn and Mississippi State to do the same. Auburn lost to the Rebels on Halloween so, through the SEC's transitive property, anyone else who played Auburn (regardless of the result) needs Ole Miss to also do well.

The Rebels shouldn't lose to Wofford but it would be cataclysmic for the rest of the conference if the Terriers play Ole Miss to a ridiculously close game (14 points or fewer). Ole Miss was considered a playoff hopeful not that long ago and has been ranked the whole season. Any wins against the Rebels are at their lowest value at the moment and any losses look worse than they really should. A reassuring beat down of an FCS opponent gives the committee an eye test variable to inflate the resumes it needs to.

No. 3 Alabama vs. Chattanooga

We could yell about Alabama being ranked too high until the cows come home to Tuscaloosa but at this point it is what it is. The Crimson Tide are going to drown the Mocs -- at least they should in theory. Anything less and the Selection Committee is going to have a hard time continuing to cover up its blatant favoritism. For the sake of the rest of the conference, Alabama needs to crush Chattanooga.

The Tide's eight wins include Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and LSU. In order for the rest of the conference -- especially those that beat Alabama (Georgia and Tennessee) -- to maintain its gold standard strength of schedule and record, the games in which Alabama has to handle business it really has to handle business. Style points matter more than one thinks when it comes to these buy games. This is where the depth chart has to make an imprint on the box score. Anything less and unnecessary questions get asked.