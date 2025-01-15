Cooper Flagg power rankings: 5 best fits if the NBA Draft didn’t exist
Spoiler alert: Cooper Flagg will be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. I am not blessed with the gift of cosmic foresight — I cannot read the planets or speak with a higher power — but folks, rest assured that the Duke freshman will be the first name called in June.
Who will pick him? That is entirely up to the basketball gods orbiting that ping-pong machine in the back room of the NBA Draft Lottery. Semi-random chance will, as always, determine who secures the ultimate prize on draft night. In this case, that prize is Flagg, an 18-year-old wunderkind who profiles as the ultimate modern NBA prototype: The 6-foot-9 wing with no weaknesses.
Flagg is not perfect, of course, but he does check a remarkable number of boxes. There aren't too many holes to poke. All the numbers point to Flagg as a generational prospect. He's coming off a 42-point wonder of a game against Notre Dame, which set the ACC single-game scoring record for a freshman. And you could argue that scoring isn't even Flagg's best trait.
While Flagg does not control his NBA destiny... what if he did? What if prospects could sign as free agents, hand-picking their professional destinations?
It's a fun thought exercise. Here are the best possible landing spots for Flagg, regardless of draft positioning.
5. Minnesota Timberwolves
Few teams need a vibe overhaul more than the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Karl-Anthony Towns trade, in hindsight, was self-sabotage in the name of pinching pennies. The Wolves will save money long term, but going from the conference finals to the postseason fringe is not worth such a trade-off.
Adding Cooper Flagg for pennies on the dollar, on a rookie contract, would be the best possible talent infusion for a desperate Wolves team. Forget "fit" in the traditional sense. The Wolves just need something good to happen, a positive event to raise morale in the locker room and reinstall confidence in the fandom. Flagg's arrival would do the trick.
It's a great on-court fit, too. Flagg would elevate a top-five defense to an even higher realm of existence. As Rudy Gobert slowly begins to fade, Flagg can provide invaluable weak-side rim protection and ground coverage on the back line. He's an aggressive, awfully intuitive roamer, sneaking backdoor for blocks or exploding through gaps to break up passes. He can also switch all over the floor.
Factor in the offensive benefit of adding another supplementary creator next to Anthony Edwards, and this is a true dream outcome for the Wolves. Maybe if Minnesota misses the playoffs...
4. Philadelphia 76ers
At full strength, the Philadelphia 76ers have four locked-in starters moving forward: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. If tasked with creating the ideal fifth starter in a lab, you'd probably come up with someone along the lines of Cooper Flagg.
For too long, this Sixers team has lacked size and physicality around Embiid. Rebounding is a chronic issue. The defense can falter against bigger, more physical groups, just as easily as speedy guards poke holes right through Philly's gut. Flagg can cover up a lot of holes, doing the small things in the frontcourt — crashing the glass, setting screens, cutting hard — while also offering the upside of a future offensive focal point.
Flagg is majorly talented, but he'd benefit from a streamlined role early in his career. The Sixers, provided full health, wouldn't need to overtax Flagg as a creator out of the gate, instead leaning into his athletic play-finishing, spot-up shooting, and connective passing. With defenses so laser-focused on Embiid, Flagg ought to find scoop up plenty of easy buckets, whether he's camping on the perimeter or hanging out in the dunker spot.
The instability of Philadelphia's older core, health-wise, might not be ideal for Flagg, but the Sixers would benefit immensely from his skill set — not to mention what he means for their future beyond Embiid, George, and this era of fatal flaws.
3. Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are actually in the running for Cooper Flagg, so to speak. If the season ended right this second, the Hornets would have a 14 percent chance to pick first — tied for the best overall odds. Even so, when combing the NBA for strong fits (and Flagg would "fit" everywhere), Charlotte stands out as an especially appealing spot.
First of all, a Duke star becoming the face of hoops in the Carolinas as a pro would be very cool. As for the on-court fit, Flagg is exactly what the doctor ordered for a Hornets team that feels a piece away from making real noise. LaMelo Ball is enjoying his best season to date. Brandon Miller has the look of a future All-Star. Flagg can tie it all together.
What Charlotte needs is twofold: more quality defenders (check) and more competent on-ball weapons (check). Flagg isn't exactly a point guard, but the Hornets just need players who can attack closeouts, apply a bit of pressure on the rim, and not commit boneheaded turnovers. Flagg can oblige. He's the sort of quick-witted connective piece the Hornets presently lack.
Put Flagg in a Hornets uniform, and all of a sudden, Charlotte has two burgeoning star wings on rookie contracts, a dynamic lead playmaker in LaMelo Ball, and the financial flexibility to flesh out the roster quickly. It's a nice setup.
2. Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic is the tide that raises all boats. Everybody looks better next to him, even late-career Russell Westbrook, who is suddenly impacting winning and putting up bonkers stat lines again like it's 2020.
The Denver Nuggets still need to add more talent around Jokic, though. The front office has mostly been asleep at the wheel since winning a title, letting key pieces like Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope walk in free agency without adequate replacements lined up. The Nuggets appear more concerned with saving money than contending, which is unfortunate when the best player of his generation is on your team.
Jokic deserves help. Flagg can provide it, giving the Nuggets another versatile defender to roam the perimeter with Aaron Gordon, as well as more playmaking firepower to ease the burden on Jamal Murray. Flagg can exploit mismatches with his physicality, create in ball screen situations, pressure the rim as a slasher or just feast on easy dunks and layups next to Jokic, who is the ultimate high-post facilitator.
Flagg couldn't dream up a better running mate than Jokic, whose game should age like a fine wine. The Nuggets, meanwhile, desperately need a new edge. The Duke freshman is sharp as hell.
1. Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA right now. There isn't a hotter, more roundly talented bunch. It may be too early to proclaim the Cavs as title favorites — Boston has so much pedigree and experience on its side — but the numbers favor Cleveland, as does history.
That said, the Cavs aren't perfect. For all the star power and connectivity on Cleveland's side, the Cavs' wing rotation is quietly a bit weak. The Cavs are classically constructed, with two elite 7-footers and two equally elite small guards. Dean Wade has been great in that fifth starting spot, while Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang are all legitimate NBA contributors. That said, a 6-foot-9 defensive ace like Flagg would really elevate Cleveland to the next level.
Just imagine teams trying to score against the combined length of Allen, Mobley, and Flagg. Mobley already spends plenty of time at the top of zone defenses or chasing guards on the perimeter. Flagg can switch around and occupy various defensive roles, too. Suddenly, Cleveland has the best defensive core in the NBA by a healthy margin — and more ammo to cover for the more easily exploited Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
On offense, Flagg's strong instincts as a connective playmaker and off-ball finisher would be right at home next to Cleveland's All-Star guard duo. Factor in his ability to prop up the second unit and give Cleveland another viable creator — one with a bit more size — and it's an absolute dream. It's a shame we'll never see it come to fruition.