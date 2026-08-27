Fantasy football rankings 2026: Running back tiers and draft strategy

Ah, running backs. No position in sports has a wider gap in their perceived and monetary importance. They have the ball all the time, and their ability to get three yards instead of one can make or break a drive. But looking at the financial situation of the NFL runningback versus wide receivers ... man. Zay Flowers just signed a contract worth more than twice what Jahmyr Gibbs signed. That's because the actual value difference between elite running backs and their backups is one of the unsolved questions in football science.

In fantasy football though? Running backs are of critical importance. They score the most touchdowns of any position, and a team that relies on a true three-down back will give that guy more touches than the rest of the team combined. Touches are generally what we want to score fantasy points, so this ranking is probably the single most important out of all of them.

This list will kick off a run of tiers and draft strategy across positions from yours truly, and I'll discuss my theories about why and where I'm targeting guys throughout the tiers, but a few things to kick things off: these tiers are basically the same no matter what size league you're in, but I am assuming full, one-point PPR scoring because that is the only format I have ever played. Half-PPR scoring ranks will be mostly the same, whereas zero-PPR (does anyone still play that?) will be completely different.

And one quick note about "tiers" in general. Apart from being the sports media meta (video gamer acronym for "most effective tactic available"), tiers are essential to planning for fantasy football since targeting specific players is usually folly. You could be the world's number one Kyren Williams fan and plan to grab him in the third round (I'd say that's a reach), but Greg from Human Resources inexplicably took him at the round two-three turn. What now?

Well, young whippersnapper, you have the Kyren Williams tier to consult, able to pivot to players of similar caliber seamlessly when the specific person you wanted gets sniped from under you. I know, don't all thank me at once. Let's get going!

Tier 1: Cornerstones worth the high price

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Jahmyr Gibbs 1.4 Bijan Robinson 2.5

The most money-in-the-bank tier since Starbucks Gold Status was introduced, Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs should (and probably will) be the top two picks in any fantasy draft of any format this season. Save for Christian McCaffrey (discussed below), these two are simply a cut above the rest of the pack in terms of usage and effectiveness. They are impossibly explosive, one-of-one talents who score touchdowns, catch passes and will be featured by their offenses to potentially destructive levels in 2026.

I have been recommending people target a top-two slot for a few weeks now, because I really do think these guys are worth it. I didn't get a top-two slot in my main league (I'm picking sixth) ... but we move. These two just present such a consistent value proposition that I can't put anyone else in this tier.

Tier 2: Guaranteed bell cows in a world of RB-by-committee

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Christian McCaffrey 7.4 De'Von Achane 12.0 Jonathan Taylor 7.6 Derrick Henry 18.7

In my first significant deviation from the consensus (there will be more), we have Tier 2, full of guys I know for a fact will be the keystones of their offense in a world haunted by committee backfields that are probably a bit more financially efficient. McCaffrey and Achane in particular have the passing game usage to potentially vault them into Tier 1, but I couldn't ignore McCaffrey's injury history and Achane being on the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor and Henry, meanwhile, are the type of player who falls in your draft for no good reason; age, boredom, lack of passing game usage, whatever. I vaulted Henry up here because I am sick of expecting a falloff that just hasn't come — the Ravens stand to have a positive gamescript offense for Henry all year, and I'm willing to overpay for a piece of it.

Tier 3: Expecting big things with one or two concerns

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) James Cook III 12.3 Saquon Barkley 15.5 Chase Brown 22.2 Omarion Hampton 25.4 Kenneth Walker III 22.2 Jeremiyah Love 22.9

Our first real "grab bag" tier with a certain range of outcomes. I guarantee one of these guys will be a top-five scoring back this year, and I guarantee one of them will be a fantasy murderer that will accomplish absolutely nothing for you. By ADP, Cook and Barkley should be the above tier, but I am fading the Eagles offense this year until I see it improve for real, and Cook simply cannot be expected to keep scoring touchdowns like he has been, especially with goal-line cheatcode vulture Josh Allen lurking in his backfield.

I'm lower on Love and Hampton than some analysts I've read, just because I don't think the gamble of rookie/largely unproven running backs is worth the risk in the early/mid second round. Third round or at the turn? Sure, knock yourself out, but there is more known value ahead of them that is probably available if you're targeting a running back in round two.

Tier 4: Great first RB pick if you're waiting

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Ashton Jeanty 17.5 Josh Jacobs 37.1 Javonte Williams 35.3 Breece Hall 33.9 Kyren Williams 41.6

All of these guys will have a major role in their offenses, but you'll have to decide which ones you want a piece of with the major caveats that come with them. After his injury in 2025, Jacobs wasn't the same beast he was before it, and Williams and ... Williams (both Williamses, actually) are a big part of great offenses but less run-heavy ones than we'd like. Hall is just on the New York Jets; if you're up for it, knock yourself out.

A note on Jeanty. I had him ranked an obvious second-round target before he suffered an ankle injury in practice earlier this week. This is a very fluid situation, one that could fluctuate him between Tier 3 and 4 depending on the prognosis. In any case, I would not be drafting Jeanty in the second round until we have some real clairity.

Tier 5: The last RBs I'd want to be starting in Week 1

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Cam Skattabo 44.0 Travis Etienne Jr. 43.6 Bucky Irving 54.6 Quinshon Judkins 54.6

Ideally, I'm looking for two guys in Tier 1 and 2 (my top six, but at a minimum I want two RBs out of the top 12), but that isn't always possible in a league where 9/10ths of the picks are not yours. These four guys represent the last dudes I'd slot into my RB2 spot and say "that's fine I can live with that" and not really worry about it.

This is a real step down from the previous tier, but I'm operating (as always) on the assumption that injuries for young players are not predictable. Sure, if you want to fade McCaffrey or Mike Evans because of their long-term concerns, fine. But Skattabo, as psychotic as he may be on the football field, catches so many passes and gets so much goal line work that I can't ignore him just because "he's going to get injured." Maybe, but I don't work with counterfactuals.

Some honorable mentions for the road that just missed out on the five tiers: I don't mind D'Andre Swift or David Montgomery as backend RB2 options, and I can ride the roller coaster with Jadarian Price and Bhayshul Tuten if you guys are down. Below that, we're talking about heavily unknown quantities that tiers won't do much good for. If you wind up with two of the above-tiered players (or three, if you're waiting on TE and QB like me) you're all set.