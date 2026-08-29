Fantasy football rankings 2026: Wide receiver tiers and draft strategy

I think we can all agree that running backs in fantasy football are more frustrating than they are fun. Always getting injured, sniped by their backup on the goal line ... the usual. Meanwhile, there's no intrigue about who you should start; save for a few committees we all try to avoid, you generally know who the starting running back is. You start them, and cross your fingers.

Wide receivers, though? Now we're talking. Always projected somewhere between 10 and 15 points but capable of scoring between three and 40 points in reality, wide receivers feel like the true skill expression of fantasy football. Did you find the next Puka Nacua? Did you manage to start Will Fuller in Week 5 of 2019 when he had 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns? Me neither. But that doesn't mean I won't roster as many WRs as my platform will allow me to until I hit the next jackpot.

Wide receivers are the heart and soul of PPR fantasy football

Before we get going, a unified theory of wide receivers: they're volatile, so chase good offenses and quarterbacks. You'll notice no one in the top two tiers is on a "bad" offense (even Justin Jefferson has a premier playcaller and Kyler Murray is not a legendarily bad quarterback even if he might be somewhat bad. It's not really until Garrett Wilson that we're really struggling.

I'll reiterate my note about tiers from the running back column: tiers are helpful because, in your draft, you want to be targeting a certain level of player at a slot rather than one specific guy. Who knows what Sharon from accounting in your work league is going to pull at the round four/five turn? Tiers help us understand who our backup plan should be if certain targets get snagged. All tiers are for one-point PPR leagues, though should be about the same for half-PPR as well.

Tier 1: Game-breakers worth a first-round pick

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Ja'Marr Chase 3.9 Puka Nacua 5.3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5.7 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.2

Usually my tiers (or anything I write, honestly) are vague enough that you can use them however fits your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. But not this tier; this tier is specific, as these are THE ONLY wide receivers I would actually suggest spending a first-round pick on in a 10-team league (my preferred format). Even in a 12-teamer you can think about it — wide receiver is not a position I'm itching to spend high draft picks on unless it is for one of these four people specifically.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a player I continue to think is undervalued despite his first-round price point. Chase, Nacua and Smith-Njigba are kinda being treated like a big three at WR, but I think that's a misreading of volume. You can question a lot about what the Lions have done this offseason, but they're a pass-heavy attack with one guy commanding ridiculous target volume. St. Brown is very much in this tier.

Tier 2: Early second-round picks I'd be thrilled with

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Justin Jefferson 12.1 CeeDee Lamb 10.6 A.J. Brown 26.8

Lamb is being priced like a first-round pick on some platforms, and I don't think I could disagree more. I think the introduction of George Pickens is a real concern for Lamb's status as one of the premier target hogs in the NFL. Jefferson is coming off a positively horrendous season, but even though it's Kyler Murray ... it's a major QB upgrade.

A.J. Brown may surprise some as being in this tier, but I think his ADP on ESPN platforms is positively ridiculous. Brown is joining one of the most explosive passers in the game, Drake Maye, on an offense where he will be the unquestioned number one option. Brown's 2025 season was abysmal, but his utilization was maddening and his attitude was ... let's just say less-than locked in. I see nothing that suggests Brown won't be a top-seven receiver in fantasy this year.

Tier 3: Tantalizing ideas with one question mark each

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Nico Collins 26.9 Rashee Rice 22.1 Drake London* 18.5 George Pickens 30.7

All four of these guys present very different value propositions, but ones I'm nevertheless happy to invest a third-round pick in, or a late second in deeper leagues. Rice haters will tell you he is 1. a criminal 2. coming off a knee surgery 3. operates a very limited route tree where he kinda just catches slants from Patrick Mahomes all day. But whenever Rice has played, he's been productive; in full PPR? Slant merchants can be fantasy MVPs.

Collins and Pickens are two receivers I think are too talented to be held down, and Collins leads the group as a probably undervalued asset. *You'll notice the little asterisk next to Drake London; that is because I would move him down TWO TIERS if Tua Tagovailoa is the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons. I'm serious — I think Tua is a detrimental, apocalyptically bad QB for his receivers. Keep that in mind when drafting London.

Tier 4: You don't get anywhere without a little risk

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Emeka Egbuka 48.2 Chris Olave 31.0 DeVonta Smith 40.8 Davante Adams 45.9 Malik Nabers 33.9

Unless they are the best of the best, drafting wide receivers is always going to leave you with some version of "but what if he ..." Egbuka has a toe injury of unknown severity, Olave has a concerning history of head injuries. Smith is an obvious leap candidate with A.J. Brown gone, but also plays for the Eagles who struggled to throw the ball last year and has never been the true number one guy. Adams is getting older, Nabers is coming off a major injury. This is not a tier of slam dunks, but they're all worthwhile risks.

A note on Egbuka because I'm way higher than consensus here: I don't see how, when healthy, Egbuka isn't the clear first option in this offense, let alone passing attack. He's the most dynamic weapon they have, and without Mike Evans in the building Egbuka can be expected to do a lot more work on the outside. If you're willing to deal with some injury risk, I highly recommend Egbuka well above his slot.

Tier 5: Moneymakers and backbreakers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Garrett Wilson 36.3 Luther Burden III 76.7 Tetairoa McMillan 41.4 Tee Higgins 55.4 Zay Flowers 40.6

This is a scary tier. You will notice first that I am planting a flag on Luther Burden III island even with his groin injury (shoutout Craig Horlbeck of The Ringer Fantasy Football show) and would seriously take him ahead of the three guys below him and the next two tiers. I think he could be a force of nature on a Chicago Bears team without DJ Moore, though only time will tell if he's developed his game enough to be an every-down player. I'm in.

As for the rest of these guys, Tee Higgins is probably my favorite value relative to ADP and Zay Flowers is a total stay away. I acknowledge the Ravens offense will be good this year, but I don't know how good it will be for Zay Flowers, even with the massive contract he just signed (which blew my mind, by the way). This is as close to a "Do Not Draft" tag as I can put on a guy — I just don't see the value.

Tier 6: The hot takes tier

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Ladd McConkey 50.4 Mike Evans 94.0 Jameson Williams 67.0 DJ Moore 62.5 Terry McLaurin 59.7 Rome Odunze 64.2 Parker Washington 94.3

Holding my nose, closing my eyes and saying yes, I actually think Mike Evans will outscore all those guys below him despite the injury risk, despite the new team and despite the electrical substation. Parker Washington is another hot take, but he's a well-regarded sleeper who will probably go way above his ADP in most locked-in drafts — I think he's the best receiver on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and I think Trevor Lawrence agrees with me.

McConkey is overflowing with red flags for me; I think there's a real risk Quentin Johnston could be just as good if not better with the right conditions, though I can't actually project that given the differences in volume and Ladd's value out of the slot. But I'm worried.

Tier 7: Players I felt obligated to rank but don't feel good about

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Player (Team) Average Draft Position (ESPN) Jaylen Waddle 56.5 Courland Sutton 79.7 Carnell Tate 78.1 DK Metcalf 86.5 Marvin Harrison Jr. 85.2 Christian Watson 95.2 Michael Pittman Jr. 91.1

I'm not overly interested in the Sean Payton wide receiver experience, given how they tend to pop in and out of relevancy due to factors completely unknown to mortal minds. Waddle is a player I'm majorly fading, as despite everything I recently said about Tua Tagovailoa being the worst quarterback in NFL history, Denver is a major downgrade for Waddle's fantasy value. Many more mouths to feed, a real running game emphasis and the need to acclimate to a new system.

You will also notice I'm just good on Steelers wide receivers this year and don't have many thoughts on rookies either. Tate was selected fourth overall, so you'd think he'd be a big deal right away; ask Marvin Harrison Jr. how that went. He's also in this tier. Say hi Marvin.