French Open 2026 prize money and payouts: What everyone makes at Roland Garros

Mirra Andreeva won the women's final while Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli will battle for the men's title on Sunday.

The 2026 French Open has been as wild as any major tennis tournament in recent memory. From Coco Gauff being bounced early to both Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka melting down to Carlos Alcaraz being unable to play at all due to a wrist injury, both the men's and women's sides have been must-see TV full of shocking surprises. Mirra Andreeva was able to defeat Maja Chwalinska in the women's final, but what about the men's?

Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli are duking it out on Sunday at the historic Roland-Garros, with a ton of money at stake. Let's see just how much these individuals are playing for, as well as how much the other participants were able to make.

How much do the Men's and Women's singles players make at the 2026 French Open?

Alexander Zverev | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

As you can see in the table below, there is a ton of money at stake. The winners, obviously, get the biggest piece of the pie, but even being bounced in the first round can lead to a six-figure payday.

Round Payout Champion $3,248,000 Finalist $1,624,000 Semifinalist $870,000 Quarterfinalist $545,200 Round of 16 $330,600 Round of 32 $216,920 Round of 64 $150,800 Round of 128 $100,920

It pays to be good at tennis, particularly in singles. The champion takes home over $3 million, over $300,000 more than last year's prize of $2.9 million. Even falling short in the final will lead to a $1.6 million payday. Coming up shy of even making it to the finals nets you almost $1 million. Perhaps the craziest thing is that losing in the Round of 128, the very first round of the tournament, can still bring you a cash prize of over $100,000.

To show just how surprising it was to see Chwalinska make it to the finals, even though she lost, by taking home the $1.624 million payday, she nearly doubled her prior career earnings, which were at around $861,000 per Tennis 365.

Tennis players receive what could be considered life-changing money just for qualifying at the French Open, both on the men's and women's side, which is a pretty sweet deal.

2026 French Open Men's and Women's doubles prize money payout

Taylor Townsend and Katerina Siniakova | Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Doubles doesn't get quite as much attention as singles at the French Open, and the payouts in the table below show that. These sums are per team, not per individual.

Round Payout Champion $696,000 Finalist $348,000 Semifinalist $174,000 Quarterfinalist $95,120 Round of 16 $52,200 Round of 32 $33,640 Round of 64 $22,040

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend won their third doubles title together on Sunday, and their first doubles title at the French Open. As a result, they take home nearly $700,000, while Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunic settle for $348,000.

On the men's side, top-seeded Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos knocked out No. 2-seeded Harri Heliovarra and Henry Patten in the doubles final, earning the top cash prize. Again, it isn't as much as singles, but $696,000 is nothing to sneeze at, and even getting into the final eight teams can net you a shade below six figures.

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