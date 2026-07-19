2026 British Open playoff format: Holes played and how a 72-hole tie is decided at The Open

The 2026 edition of The Open Championship is already one for the record books, as both Sam Burns and Lucas Herbert tied the lowest score in men's major championship history, with each firing an 8-under 62 during Friday's second round at Royal Birkdale. Oddly enough, the first-ever 62 shot in a major was on this very same golf course when Branden Grace posted the number the last time the British was contested here in 2017.

Now, we wait to see if this year's edition of The Open, golf's oldest major, can be historic in another way by joining the 21 other editions of this tournament that have gone to a playoff. Yes, it's been a minute since extra holes were needed to decide the Champion Golfer of the Year, but given everything that's transpired thus far at Royal Birkdale thus far, it's undoubtedly a possibility.

With that in mind, let's have a look at what the extra session would look like if we see a tie after 72 holes.

The Open Championship playoff format: Is it sudden death or an aggregate?

The Open Championship | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it is with the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship, not to mention the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship, The Open Championship utilizes an aggregate playoff format. For those unfamiliar with the term, those involved in the playoff play a set number of holes, and the player with the lowest cumulative score wins. If things are still tied after those holes, the action goes to sudden death.

The Masters is the only men's major that starts with the sudden-death format.

From 1860 to 1963, the British used a 36-hole playoff and then an 18-hole playoff from 1964 to 1985. In 1986, the R&Am switched to a four-hole aggregate playoff, with sudden death coming into play if the score was still tied. The system was first used in 1989 when Mark Calcavecchia took down Wayne Grady and Greg Norman at Royal Troon.

In 2019, ahead of Shane Lowry's win at Royal Portrush, The Open moved to a three-hole aggregate, but we haven't yet seen that system play out, as extra holes haven't been needed at this tourney since the change was made.

The Open Championship 2026 playoff format: What holes at Royal Birkdale would decide who hoists the Claret Jug?

14th tee at The Open Championship | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If this 2026 British Open is tied after 72 holes, the holes used in the playoff will be Nos. 14, 15, and 18, which are fantastic choices, as viewers would get to see the participants play a par-3, a par-4, and a par-5 to decide who hoists the Claret Jug.

No. 14: Par-5, 602 Yards

The redesigned par-5 14th requires some solid accuracy off the tee, as bunkers are positioned on both sides of the fairway. While it plays a little over 600 yards at its longest, it's still reachable in two, but that's not always the best play, as it's difficult to stick this green, as any shot struck too firmly will likely find one of the run-off areas surrounding the putting surface, the biggest being on the left-hand side.

Birdies are obviously possible here, but they're certainly not guaranteed. Even during their record-tying 62s on Friday, both Burns and Herbert made par on this hole.

No. 15: Par-3, 241 Yards

The longest par-3 at Royal Birkdale, the new-look 15th generally plays downwind, which naturally doesn't make things easy. Yes, the putting surface is bigger than the narrow entrance makes it look, but with it sloping from front to back, everything runs away from the players.

Throw in a pair of bunkers on the left and a large run-off to the right, and players will be more than happy walking out of here with a par.

No. 18: Par-4, 508 Yards

The new tee box at Royal Birkdale's famous finisher completely changed the complexity of the hole, as the old tee made the hole play as a right-to-left dogleg.

The tee being moved to the left made the hole straighter heading into the clubhouse, but there are now a plethora of fairway bunkers in play for those who opt to hit driver. As such, we've seen a lot more players going with other options. It makes for a longer approach, but avoiding the sand for that second is crucial.

If the score remains tied after three holes, players will continue to play No. 18 repeatedly until a winner is crowned.

When was the last playoff at The Open Championship?

Open Championship at St Andrews | USA TODAY Sports

The last time The Open Championship went to a playoff was in 2015 at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Weather played a big part in this particular edition, with the final round and the ensuing extra holes having to be played on Monday.

After winning The Masters and the U.S. Open earlier in the year, Jordan Spieth put himself in position to take three in a row (remember the PGA was still the final major of the year at that time), but he fell just shy of the three-man playoff, finishing one shot out in a tie for fourth alongside Jason Day at 14-under.

At 15-under was the trio of 2010 Open Championship winner Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman, and Zach Johnson.

With the four-hole aggregate system in place at that time, play began at the par-4 1st hole, with Johnson and Oosthuizen making birdies while Leishman made bogey. Johnson took a one-shot lead with a birdie at the par-4 2nd, with the other two making pars.

The famed "Road Hole," the par-4 17th, was up next, and all three players made bogey, allowing Johnson to maintain his advantage. And when all three made par at the par-4 18th, the 2007 Masters champ walked away with his second major title.

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