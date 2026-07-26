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3M Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Twin Cities

Full purse and payout breakdown for the 2026 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota.
ByCody Williams|
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3M Open 2026, Jackson Koivun
3M Open 2026, Jackson Koivun | Andrew Wevers/GettyImages

The 2026 3M Open has been a barn-burner, which is what we've come to expect from TPC Twin Cities and the PGA Tour's annual trip to Blaine, MN. This is what we look at as a birdie-fest in golf, and it hasn't disappointed. Whether you're talking about Michael Kim firing off a second-round 59 to take the lead at the time, or the likes of Jackson Koivun and Ben Kohles, among others, going low throughout to be in the mix on Sunday. But they're all guys trying to outlast Scottie Scheffler and take home the winner's prize money this week in a big way.

Obviously, we're not talking about the biggest purse in golf at a spot like the 3M Open. But we are talking about plenty of prize money for young up-and-comers like Koivun and Kohles that could use the boost for their bank accounts and their careers. Let's dive into the numbers with the full 3M Open payouts and more for this week.

3M Open winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 3M Open will take home $1.584 million on Sunday for their victory, making them the only player in the field this week at TPC Twin Cities that will clear a seven-figure paycheck for the week of work. This comes as the top prize from the $8.8 million purse on the line this week in Minnesota. While that's a relatively small purse overall, it's going to look quite commonplace for the remainder of 2026 outside of the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the signature events and major championships are now down — and, as such, so are the highly elevated purses and prize money.

3M Open payout distribution by finishing position

3M Open payout purse prize money
Ben Kohles, 3M Open | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position

3M Open Prize Money

Winner

$1.584 million

2nd

$959,200

3rd

$607,200

4th

$431,200

5th

$360,800

6th

$319,000

7th

$297,000

8th

$275,000

9th

$257,400

10th

$239,800

11th

$222,200

12th

$204,600

13th

$187,000

14th

$169,400

15th

$160,600

16th

$151,800

17th

$143,000

18th

$134,200

19th

$125,400

20th

$116,600

21st

$107,800

22nd

$99,000

23rd

$91,960

24th

$84,920

25th

$77,880

26th

$70,840

27th

$68,200

28th

$65,560

29th

$62,920

30th

$60,280

31st

$57,640

32nd

$55,000

33rd

$52,360

34th

$50,160

35th

$47,960

36th

$45,760

37th

$43,560

38th

$41,800

39th

$40,040

40th

$38,280

41st

$36,520

42nd

$34,760

43rd

$33,000

44th

$31,240

45th

$29,480

46th

$27,720

47th

$25,960

48th

$24,552

49th

$23,320

50th

$22,616

51st

$22,088

52nd

$21,560

53rd

$21,208

54th

$20,856

55th

$20,680

56th

$20,504

57th

$20,328

58th

$20,152

59th

$19,976

60th

$19,800

61st

$19,624

62nd

$19,448

63rd

$19,272

64th

$19,096

65th

$18,920

66th

$18,744

As mentioned, only the winner this week at the 3M Open is the only player that will receive more than $1 million this week. At the same time, there are two things to consider. The first among those is the fact that it can still be a life-changing week with prize money for players that end up with a good finish. The top six all will take home more than a $300,000 payout, while the top 21 finishers clear $100,000 for the week.

More important, though, is the second factor, which is the race to the FedEx Cup Playoffs in just a couple of weeks. The fact that players can earn valuable points to try and make into into golf's postseason, wherein the payouts are absolutely gargantuan, is a huge boon for their seasons and their careers.

3M Open purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025 3M Open

Kurt Kitayama

$1.512 million

$8.4 million

2024 3M Open

Jhonattan Vegas

$1.458 million

$8.1 million

2023 3M Open

Lee Hodges

$1.404 million

$7.8 million

2022 3M Open

Tony Finau

$1.35 million

$7.5 million

2021 3M Open

Cameron Champ

$1.188 million

$6.6 million

Given that the 3M Open has only been an event on the PGA Tour since 2019, there isn't a ton of history with the purse and payout structure. However, even then, we have still seen a consistent increase in the prize money in Blaine, MN over the past five years with the purse size now having grown more than $2 million over that span and with the winner's prize money increasing by about $500,000.

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