3M Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Twin Cities

The 2026 3M Open has been a barn-burner, which is what we've come to expect from TPC Twin Cities and the PGA Tour's annual trip to Blaine, MN. This is what we look at as a birdie-fest in golf, and it hasn't disappointed. Whether you're talking about Michael Kim firing off a second-round 59 to take the lead at the time, or the likes of Jackson Koivun and Ben Kohles, among others, going low throughout to be in the mix on Sunday. But they're all guys trying to outlast Scottie Scheffler and take home the winner's prize money this week in a big way.
Obviously, we're not talking about the biggest purse in golf at a spot like the 3M Open. But we are talking about plenty of prize money for young up-and-comers like Koivun and Kohles that could use the boost for their bank accounts and their careers. Let's dive into the numbers with the full 3M Open payouts and more for this week.
3M Open winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
The winner of the 2026 3M Open will take home $1.584 million on Sunday for their victory, making them the only player in the field this week at TPC Twin Cities that will clear a seven-figure paycheck for the week of work. This comes as the top prize from the $8.8 million purse on the line this week in Minnesota. While that's a relatively small purse overall, it's going to look quite commonplace for the remainder of 2026 outside of the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the signature events and major championships are now down — and, as such, so are the highly elevated purses and prize money.
3M Open payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
3M Open Prize Money
Winner
$1.584 million
2nd
$959,200
3rd
$607,200
4th
$431,200
5th
$360,800
6th
$319,000
7th
$297,000
8th
$275,000
9th
$257,400
10th
$239,800
11th
$222,200
12th
$204,600
13th
$187,000
14th
$169,400
15th
$160,600
16th
$151,800
17th
$143,000
18th
$134,200
19th
$125,400
20th
$116,600
21st
$107,800
22nd
$99,000
23rd
$91,960
24th
$84,920
25th
$77,880
26th
$70,840
27th
$68,200
28th
$65,560
29th
$62,920
30th
$60,280
31st
$57,640
32nd
$55,000
33rd
$52,360
34th
$50,160
35th
$47,960
36th
$45,760
37th
$43,560
38th
$41,800
39th
$40,040
40th
$38,280
41st
$36,520
42nd
$34,760
43rd
$33,000
44th
$31,240
45th
$29,480
46th
$27,720
47th
$25,960
48th
$24,552
49th
$23,320
50th
$22,616
51st
$22,088
52nd
$21,560
53rd
$21,208
54th
$20,856
55th
$20,680
56th
$20,504
57th
$20,328
58th
$20,152
59th
$19,976
60th
$19,800
61st
$19,624
62nd
$19,448
63rd
$19,272
64th
$19,096
65th
$18,920
66th
$18,744
As mentioned, only the winner this week at the 3M Open is the only player that will receive more than $1 million this week. At the same time, there are two things to consider. The first among those is the fact that it can still be a life-changing week with prize money for players that end up with a good finish. The top six all will take home more than a $300,000 payout, while the top 21 finishers clear $100,000 for the week.
More important, though, is the second factor, which is the race to the FedEx Cup Playoffs in just a couple of weeks. The fact that players can earn valuable points to try and make into into golf's postseason, wherein the payouts are absolutely gargantuan, is a huge boon for their seasons and their careers.
3M Open purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2025 3M Open
Kurt Kitayama
$1.512 million
$8.4 million
2024 3M Open
Jhonattan Vegas
$1.458 million
$8.1 million
2023 3M Open
Lee Hodges
$1.404 million
$7.8 million
2022 3M Open
Tony Finau
$1.35 million
$7.5 million
2021 3M Open
Cameron Champ
$1.188 million
$6.6 million
Given that the 3M Open has only been an event on the PGA Tour since 2019, there isn't a ton of history with the purse and payout structure. However, even then, we have still seen a consistent increase in the prize money in Blaine, MN over the past five years with the purse size now having grown more than $2 million over that span and with the winner's prize money increasing by about $500,000.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations