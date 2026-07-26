3M Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Twin Cities

The 2026 3M Open has been a barn-burner, which is what we've come to expect from TPC Twin Cities and the PGA Tour's annual trip to Blaine, MN. This is what we look at as a birdie-fest in golf, and it hasn't disappointed. Whether you're talking about Michael Kim firing off a second-round 59 to take the lead at the time, or the likes of Jackson Koivun and Ben Kohles, among others, going low throughout to be in the mix on Sunday. But they're all guys trying to outlast Scottie Scheffler and take home the winner's prize money this week in a big way.

Obviously, we're not talking about the biggest purse in golf at a spot like the 3M Open. But we are talking about plenty of prize money for young up-and-comers like Koivun and Kohles that could use the boost for their bank accounts and their careers. Let's dive into the numbers with the full 3M Open payouts and more for this week.

3M Open winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 3M Open will take home $1.584 million on Sunday for their victory, making them the only player in the field this week at TPC Twin Cities that will clear a seven-figure paycheck for the week of work. This comes as the top prize from the $8.8 million purse on the line this week in Minnesota. While that's a relatively small purse overall, it's going to look quite commonplace for the remainder of 2026 outside of the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the signature events and major championships are now down — and, as such, so are the highly elevated purses and prize money.

3M Open payout distribution by finishing position

Ben Kohles, 3M Open | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position 3M Open Prize Money Winner $1.584 million 2nd $959,200 3rd $607,200 4th $431,200 5th $360,800 6th $319,000 7th $297,000 8th $275,000 9th $257,400 10th $239,800 11th $222,200 12th $204,600 13th $187,000 14th $169,400 15th $160,600 16th $151,800 17th $143,000 18th $134,200 19th $125,400 20th $116,600 21st $107,800 22nd $99,000 23rd $91,960 24th $84,920 25th $77,880 26th $70,840 27th $68,200 28th $65,560 29th $62,920 30th $60,280 31st $57,640 32nd $55,000 33rd $52,360 34th $50,160 35th $47,960 36th $45,760 37th $43,560 38th $41,800 39th $40,040 40th $38,280 41st $36,520 42nd $34,760 43rd $33,000 44th $31,240 45th $29,480 46th $27,720 47th $25,960 48th $24,552 49th $23,320 50th $22,616 51st $22,088 52nd $21,560 53rd $21,208 54th $20,856 55th $20,680 56th $20,504 57th $20,328 58th $20,152 59th $19,976 60th $19,800 61st $19,624 62nd $19,448 63rd $19,272 64th $19,096 65th $18,920 66th $18,744

As mentioned, only the winner this week at the 3M Open is the only player that will receive more than $1 million this week. At the same time, there are two things to consider. The first among those is the fact that it can still be a life-changing week with prize money for players that end up with a good finish. The top six all will take home more than a $300,000 payout, while the top 21 finishers clear $100,000 for the week.

More important, though, is the second factor, which is the race to the FedEx Cup Playoffs in just a couple of weeks. The fact that players can earn valuable points to try and make into into golf's postseason, wherein the payouts are absolutely gargantuan, is a huge boon for their seasons and their careers.

3M Open purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 3M Open Kurt Kitayama $1.512 million $8.4 million 2024 3M Open Jhonattan Vegas $1.458 million $8.1 million 2023 3M Open Lee Hodges $1.404 million $7.8 million 2022 3M Open Tony Finau $1.35 million $7.5 million 2021 3M Open Cameron Champ $1.188 million $6.6 million

Given that the 3M Open has only been an event on the PGA Tour since 2019, there isn't a ton of history with the purse and payout structure. However, even then, we have still seen a consistent increase in the prize money in Blaine, MN over the past five years with the purse size now having grown more than $2 million over that span and with the winner's prize money increasing by about $500,000.