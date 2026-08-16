FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Southwind

We shouldn't have been shocked when the PGA Tour moved to the FedEx Cup Playoffs with the first even this week, the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, that Scottie Scheffler took the crown and just started running with it. In terms of wins this year, the No. 1-ranked player in the world hasn't racked them up at the number we've grown accustomed to over the past couple of years, but he's been knocking on the door the entire time. And when he took hold of the tournament this week at TPC Southwind, there was simply no stopping him.

Scheffler surged into the lead in the second round with a brilliant performance and, while it was close entering the final round, he stayed steady while most of his competition ultimately faded from the top of the leaderboard — or at least well behind him. That set Scheffler up to secure yet another monstrous payout and prize money this week on the PGA Tour and keep adding to his résumé on top of that.

FedEx St. Jude Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

As the winner of the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler will take home $3.6 million from the $20 million total purse on the line this week in terms of prize money at TPC Southwind. If those payout totals look familiar, you're absolutely correct in that. These are largely totals we're familiar with seeing at signature events, though the full payout structure is a bit different, with only 68 players finishing the week, while some signature event fields were nearly 80 players who either made the cut or played in the no-cut event.

No matter what, though, it undeniably pays well to be winning in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Scottie Scheffler | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position FedEx St. Jude Championship Winner: Scottie Scheffler $3.6 million 2. Si Woo Kim $2.16 million T3. Alex Noren $1.16 million T3. Sam Burns $1.16 million T5. Wyndham Clark $760,000 T5. Sungjae Im $760,000 T7. Ludvig Åberg $562,500 T7. Xander Schauffele $562,500 T7. Hideki Matsuyama $562,500 T7. Tommy Fleetwood $562,500 T7. Jake Knapp $562,500 T12. Bud Cauley $369,571.43 T12. Matt Fitzpatrick $369,571.43 T12. Patrick Cantlay $369,571.43 T12. Nico Echavarria $369,571.43 T12. Adam Scott $369,571.43 T12. Kurt Kitayama $369,571.43 T12. Tom Kim $369,571.43 T19. Pierceson Coody $281,000 T19. Patrick Rodgers $261,000 T19. Maverick McNealy $241,000 T19. Jordan Spieth $224,500 T19. Viktor Hovland $208,500 T24. Alex Smalley $162,500 T24. Max Homa $162,500 T24. Harry Hall $162,500 T24. Ryan Gerard $162,500 T24. Jackson Koivun $162,500 T24. J.T. Poston $162,500 T30. Russell Henley $127,500. T30. Jacob Bridgeman $127,500. T30. Chris Gotterup $127,500. T30. Brian Harman $127,500. T34. Sepp Straka $103,700 T34. Nicolai Hojgaard $103,700 T34. Keith Mitchell $103,700 T34. J.J. Spaun $103,700 T34. Rickie Fowler $103,700 T39. Justin Rose $86,500 T39. Cameron Young $86,500 T39. Nick Taylor $86,500 T42. Harris English $70,500 T42. Ben Griffin $70,500 T42. Sam Stevens $70,500 T42. Michael Brennan $70,500 T42. Gary Woodland $70,500 T47. Corey Conners $53,420 T47. Michael Thorbjornsen $53,420 T47. Sudarshan Yellamarju $53,420 T47. Matti Schmid $53,420 T47. Justin Thomas $53,420 T52. Shane Lowry $47,800 T52. Collin Morikawa $47,800 T52. Ryo Hisatsune $47,800 T55. Min Woo Lee $46,200 T55. Michael Kim $46,200 T55. Jordan Smith $46,200 T58. Ryan Fox $45,000 T58. Kristoffer Reitan $45,000 T58. Eric Cole $45,000 T61. Alex Fitzpatrick $44,000 T61. Aldrich Potgieter $44,000 T63. Matt McCarty $43,000 T63. Ricky Castillo $43,000 T63. Aaron Rai $43,000 66. Rory McIlroy $42,200 67. Sahith Theegala $41,800 68. Akshay Bhatia $41,400

The full field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship was supposed to be 70 players, but Daniel Berger, likely due to injury, was unable to play this week in Memphis. That pushed the field down to 69 players, which was then shrunk further when Robert MacIntyre was forced to withdraw ahead of the second round of play, which got us down to the 68 players seen here.

FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus money on the line

While the purse for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (and next week's BMW Championship) will both be at $20 million, there is a lot of bonus money to be had in the FedEx Cup Playoffs if players advance.

For example, if a player makes it into the Top 50 of the standings after this week in Memphis, that $20 million will be split among just 50 players instead of 70 (or 68) as it was this week at TPC Southwind. More importantly, though, there will be a $40 million purse at the TOUR Championship to cap off the season with only 30 players in the field. The winner that week will receive $10 million at East Lake, though that will be counted as bonus money entirely and not toward all-time PGA Tour money list winnings.