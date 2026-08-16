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FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Southwind

Full payout breakdown for the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship by finishing position.
ByCody Williams|
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FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2026 | Tracy Wilcox/GettyImages

We shouldn't have been shocked when the PGA Tour moved to the FedEx Cup Playoffs with the first even this week, the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, that Scottie Scheffler took the crown and just started running with it. In terms of wins this year, the No. 1-ranked player in the world hasn't racked them up at the number we've grown accustomed to over the past couple of years, but he's been knocking on the door the entire time. And when he took hold of the tournament this week at TPC Southwind, there was simply no stopping him.

Scheffler surged into the lead in the second round with a brilliant performance and, while it was close entering the final round, he stayed steady while most of his competition ultimately faded from the top of the leaderboard — or at least well behind him. That set Scheffler up to secure yet another monstrous payout and prize money this week on the PGA Tour and keep adding to his résumé on top of that.

FedEx St. Jude Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

As the winner of the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler will take home $3.6 million from the $20 million total purse on the line this week in terms of prize money at TPC Southwind. If those payout totals look familiar, you're absolutely correct in that. These are largely totals we're familiar with seeing at signature events, though the full payout structure is a bit different, with only 68 players finishing the week, while some signature event fields were nearly 80 players who either made the cut or played in the no-cut event.

No matter what, though, it undeniably pays well to be winning in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution by finishing position

FedEx St. Jude Championship payout, Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

$3.6 million

2. Si Woo Kim

$2.16 million

T3. Alex Noren

$1.16 million

T3. Sam Burns

$1.16 million

T5. Wyndham Clark

$760,000

T5. Sungjae Im

$760,000

T7. Ludvig Åberg

$562,500

T7. Xander Schauffele

$562,500

T7. Hideki Matsuyama

$562,500

T7. Tommy Fleetwood

$562,500

T7. Jake Knapp

$562,500

T12. Bud Cauley

$369,571.43

T12. Matt Fitzpatrick

$369,571.43

T12. Patrick Cantlay

$369,571.43

T12. Nico Echavarria

$369,571.43

T12. Adam Scott

$369,571.43

T12. Kurt Kitayama

$369,571.43

T12. Tom Kim

$369,571.43

T19. Pierceson Coody

$281,000

T19. Patrick Rodgers

$261,000

T19. Maverick McNealy

$241,000

T19. Jordan Spieth

$224,500

T19. Viktor Hovland

$208,500

T24. Alex Smalley

$162,500

T24. Max Homa

$162,500

T24. Harry Hall

$162,500

T24. Ryan Gerard

$162,500

T24. Jackson Koivun

$162,500

T24. J.T. Poston

$162,500

T30. Russell Henley

$127,500.

T30. Jacob Bridgeman

$127,500.

T30. Chris Gotterup

$127,500.

T30. Brian Harman

$127,500.

T34. Sepp Straka

$103,700

T34. Nicolai Hojgaard

$103,700

T34. Keith Mitchell

$103,700

T34. J.J. Spaun

$103,700

T34. Rickie Fowler

$103,700

T39. Justin Rose

$86,500

T39. Cameron Young

$86,500

T39. Nick Taylor

$86,500

T42. Harris English

$70,500

T42. Ben Griffin

$70,500

T42. Sam Stevens

$70,500

T42. Michael Brennan

$70,500

T42. Gary Woodland

$70,500

T47. Corey Conners

$53,420

T47. Michael Thorbjornsen

$53,420

T47. Sudarshan Yellamarju

$53,420

T47. Matti Schmid

$53,420

T47. Justin Thomas

$53,420

T52. Shane Lowry

$47,800

T52. Collin Morikawa

$47,800

T52. Ryo Hisatsune

$47,800

T55. Min Woo Lee

$46,200

T55. Michael Kim

$46,200

T55. Jordan Smith

$46,200

T58. Ryan Fox

$45,000

T58. Kristoffer Reitan

$45,000

T58. Eric Cole

$45,000

T61. Alex Fitzpatrick

$44,000

T61. Aldrich Potgieter

$44,000

T63. Matt McCarty

$43,000

T63. Ricky Castillo

$43,000

T63. Aaron Rai

$43,000

66. Rory McIlroy

$42,200

67. Sahith Theegala

$41,800

68. Akshay Bhatia

$41,400

The full field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship was supposed to be 70 players, but Daniel Berger, likely due to injury, was unable to play this week in Memphis. That pushed the field down to 69 players, which was then shrunk further when Robert MacIntyre was forced to withdraw ahead of the second round of play, which got us down to the 68 players seen here.

FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus money on the line

While the purse for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (and next week's BMW Championship) will both be at $20 million, there is a lot of bonus money to be had in the FedEx Cup Playoffs if players advance.

For example, if a player makes it into the Top 50 of the standings after this week in Memphis, that $20 million will be split among just 50 players instead of 70 (or 68) as it was this week at TPC Southwind. More importantly, though, there will be a $40 million purse at the TOUR Championship to cap off the season with only 30 players in the field. The winner that week will receive $10 million at East Lake, though that will be counted as bonus money entirely and not toward all-time PGA Tour money list winnings.

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