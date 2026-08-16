FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Southwind

We shouldn't have been shocked when the PGA Tour moved to the FedEx Cup Playoffs with the first even this week, the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, that Scottie Scheffler took the crown and just started running with it. In terms of wins this year, the No. 1-ranked player in the world hasn't racked them up at the number we've grown accustomed to over the past couple of years, but he's been knocking on the door the entire time. And when he took hold of the tournament this week at TPC Southwind, there was simply no stopping him.
Scheffler surged into the lead in the second round with a brilliant performance and, while it was close entering the final round, he stayed steady while most of his competition ultimately faded from the top of the leaderboard — or at least well behind him. That set Scheffler up to secure yet another monstrous payout and prize money this week on the PGA Tour and keep adding to his résumé on top of that.
FedEx St. Jude Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
As the winner of the 2026 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scottie Scheffler will take home $3.6 million from the $20 million total purse on the line this week in terms of prize money at TPC Southwind. If those payout totals look familiar, you're absolutely correct in that. These are largely totals we're familiar with seeing at signature events, though the full payout structure is a bit different, with only 68 players finishing the week, while some signature event fields were nearly 80 players who either made the cut or played in the no-cut event.
No matter what, though, it undeniably pays well to be winning in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
FedEx St. Jude Championship payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
FedEx St. Jude Championship
Winner: Scottie Scheffler
$3.6 million
2. Si Woo Kim
$2.16 million
T3. Alex Noren
$1.16 million
T3. Sam Burns
$1.16 million
T5. Wyndham Clark
$760,000
T5. Sungjae Im
$760,000
T7. Ludvig Åberg
$562,500
T7. Xander Schauffele
$562,500
T7. Hideki Matsuyama
$562,500
T7. Tommy Fleetwood
$562,500
T7. Jake Knapp
$562,500
T12. Bud Cauley
$369,571.43
T12. Matt Fitzpatrick
$369,571.43
T12. Patrick Cantlay
$369,571.43
T12. Nico Echavarria
$369,571.43
T12. Adam Scott
$369,571.43
T12. Kurt Kitayama
$369,571.43
T12. Tom Kim
$369,571.43
T19. Pierceson Coody
$281,000
T19. Patrick Rodgers
$261,000
T19. Maverick McNealy
$241,000
T19. Jordan Spieth
$224,500
T19. Viktor Hovland
$208,500
T24. Alex Smalley
$162,500
T24. Max Homa
$162,500
T24. Harry Hall
$162,500
T24. Ryan Gerard
$162,500
T24. Jackson Koivun
$162,500
T24. J.T. Poston
$162,500
T30. Russell Henley
$127,500.
T30. Jacob Bridgeman
$127,500.
T30. Chris Gotterup
$127,500.
T30. Brian Harman
$127,500.
T34. Sepp Straka
$103,700
T34. Nicolai Hojgaard
$103,700
T34. Keith Mitchell
$103,700
T34. J.J. Spaun
$103,700
T34. Rickie Fowler
$103,700
T39. Justin Rose
$86,500
T39. Cameron Young
$86,500
T39. Nick Taylor
$86,500
T42. Harris English
$70,500
T42. Ben Griffin
$70,500
T42. Sam Stevens
$70,500
T42. Michael Brennan
$70,500
T42. Gary Woodland
$70,500
T47. Corey Conners
$53,420
T47. Michael Thorbjornsen
$53,420
T47. Sudarshan Yellamarju
$53,420
T47. Matti Schmid
$53,420
T47. Justin Thomas
$53,420
T52. Shane Lowry
$47,800
T52. Collin Morikawa
$47,800
T52. Ryo Hisatsune
$47,800
T55. Min Woo Lee
$46,200
T55. Michael Kim
$46,200
T55. Jordan Smith
$46,200
T58. Ryan Fox
$45,000
T58. Kristoffer Reitan
$45,000
T58. Eric Cole
$45,000
T61. Alex Fitzpatrick
$44,000
T61. Aldrich Potgieter
$44,000
T63. Matt McCarty
$43,000
T63. Ricky Castillo
$43,000
T63. Aaron Rai
$43,000
66. Rory McIlroy
$42,200
67. Sahith Theegala
$41,800
68. Akshay Bhatia
$41,400
The full field for the FedEx St. Jude Championship was supposed to be 70 players, but Daniel Berger, likely due to injury, was unable to play this week in Memphis. That pushed the field down to 69 players, which was then shrunk further when Robert MacIntyre was forced to withdraw ahead of the second round of play, which got us down to the 68 players seen here.
FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus money on the line
While the purse for the FedEx St. Jude Championship (and next week's BMW Championship) will both be at $20 million, there is a lot of bonus money to be had in the FedEx Cup Playoffs if players advance.
For example, if a player makes it into the Top 50 of the standings after this week in Memphis, that $20 million will be split among just 50 players instead of 70 (or 68) as it was this week at TPC Southwind. More importantly, though, there will be a $40 million purse at the TOUR Championship to cap off the season with only 30 players in the field. The winner that week will receive $10 million at East Lake, though that will be counted as bonus money entirely and not toward all-time PGA Tour money list winnings.
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