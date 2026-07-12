ISCO Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Hurstbourne

The ISCO Championship has its work cut out for it, just by virtue of its placement on the calendar. With The Open Championship around the corner, most players opt to head for the other big event this weekend, the Scottish Open, for a links test that will help prepare themselves for the third major of the season. As a result, the annual trip to Hurstbourne never draws the biggest field in terms of name power — but that doesn't mean it's short on drama. That was certainly the case on Sunday, with players like Steven Fisk, Taylor Pendrith and Lucas Glover battling it out for the trophy and a share of the total purse.

Just how much money are the players vying for this week in Kentucky? That's where we come in. We're breaking down the full ISCO Championship payouts with prize money for every finishing position, while also providing more details about how the purse and more compare to both past years and the rest of the PGA Tour.

ISCO Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 ISCO Championship will take home $720,000 this week, the most prize money awarded to the winner at Hurstbourne in the tournament's history but still indicative of its status as a bit of an also-ran on the PGA Tour calendar. That's also reflected in the total purse $4 million, tied for the lowest of any event all season long.

ISCO Championship payout distribution by finishing position

ISCO Championship 2026 - Final Round | Tanner Pearson/GettyImages

Finishing Position ISCO Championship Prize Money Winner $720,000 2nd $436,000 3rd $276,000 4th $196,000 5th $164,000 6th $145,000 7th $135,000 8th $125,000 9th $117,000 10th $109,000 11th $101,000 12th $93,000 13th $85,000 14th $77,000 15th $73,000 16th $69,000 17th $65,000 18th $61,000 19th $57,000 20th $53,000 21st $49,000 22nd $45,000 23rd $41,800 24th $38,600 25th $35,400 26th $32,200 27th $31,000 28th $29,800 29th $28,600 30th $27,400 31st $26,200 32nd $25,000 33rd $23,800 34th $22,800 35th $21,800 36th $20,800 37th $19,800 38th $19,000 39th $18,200 40th $17,400 41st $16,600 42nd $15,800 43rd $15,000 44th $14,200 45th $13,400 46th $12,600 47th $11,800 48th $11,160 49th $10,600 50th $10,280 51st $10,040 52nd $9,800 53rd $9,640 54th $9,480 55th $9,400 56th $9,320 57th $9,240 58th $9,160 59th $9,080 60th $9,000 61st $8,920 62nd $8,840 63rd $8,760 64th $8,680 65th $8,600 66th $8,520 67th $8,440

Unfortunately, this is one of the now-exceedingly rare events on the PGA Tour in which the winner doesn't reach the seven-figure mark. The total purse at the ISCO Championship has remained flat for the last three years now, and there just isn't a ton of money to go around when so many of the sport's biggest names are across the pond in Scotland preparing for The Open next week. Only the top 11 finishers even reach six figures, with the top 20 making $50,000 or above.

ISCO Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 William Mouw $720,000 $4 million 2024 Harry Hall $720,000 $4 million 2023 Vincent Norrman $684,000 $3.8 million 2022 Trey Mullinax $666,000 $3.7 million 2021 Séamus Power $630,000 $3.5 million

Obviously, an event on the PGA Tour like the ISCO Championship won't boast the total purse that other tournaments and sponsors are able to. The $4 million available this year does tie a record high, even if it's still tied for the lowest total purse on tour and has remained flat for three years running now.

These sorts of events serve their purpose, both for players who want to stay Stateside until The Open or for those who haven't qualified and are looking to continue grinding away toward the FedEx Cup. But there's a pretty firm ceiling on the growth here: Just consider the fact that, since 2021, the total purse has only bumped up from $3.5 million to $4 million, with the winner's share going from $630,000 to $720,000.