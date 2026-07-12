ISCO Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Hurstbourne

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2026 ISCO Championship winner will earn $720,000, the largest prize in the tournament's history.
- The total purse remains at $4 million, the lowest on the PGA Tour this season and unchanged for three years.
- Only the top 11 finishers earn six-figure payouts, reflecting the tournament's smaller scale amid The Open's approach.
The ISCO Championship has its work cut out for it, just by virtue of its placement on the calendar. With The Open Championship around the corner, most players opt to head for the other big event this weekend, the Scottish Open, for a links test that will help prepare themselves for the third major of the season. As a result, the annual trip to Hurstbourne never draws the biggest field in terms of name power — but that doesn't mean it's short on drama. That was certainly the case on Sunday, with players like Steven Fisk, Taylor Pendrith and Lucas Glover battling it out for the trophy and a share of the total purse.
Just how much money are the players vying for this week in Kentucky? That's where we come in. We're breaking down the full ISCO Championship payouts with prize money for every finishing position, while also providing more details about how the purse and more compare to both past years and the rest of the PGA Tour.
ISCO Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
The winner of the 2026 ISCO Championship will take home $720,000 this week, the most prize money awarded to the winner at Hurstbourne in the tournament's history but still indicative of its status as a bit of an also-ran on the PGA Tour calendar. That's also reflected in the total purse $4 million, tied for the lowest of any event all season long.
ISCO Championship payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
ISCO Championship Prize Money
Winner
$720,000
2nd
$436,000
3rd
$276,000
4th
$196,000
5th
$164,000
6th
$145,000
7th
$135,000
8th
$125,000
9th
$117,000
10th
$109,000
11th
$101,000
12th
$93,000
13th
$85,000
14th
$77,000
15th
$73,000
16th
$69,000
17th
$65,000
18th
$61,000
19th
$57,000
20th
$53,000
21st
$49,000
22nd
$45,000
23rd
$41,800
24th
$38,600
25th
$35,400
26th
$32,200
27th
$31,000
28th
$29,800
29th
$28,600
30th
$27,400
31st
$26,200
32nd
$25,000
33rd
$23,800
34th
$22,800
35th
$21,800
36th
$20,800
37th
$19,800
38th
$19,000
39th
$18,200
40th
$17,400
41st
$16,600
42nd
$15,800
43rd
$15,000
44th
$14,200
45th
$13,400
46th
$12,600
47th
$11,800
48th
$11,160
49th
$10,600
50th
$10,280
51st
$10,040
52nd
$9,800
53rd
$9,640
54th
$9,480
55th
$9,400
56th
$9,320
57th
$9,240
58th
$9,160
59th
$9,080
60th
$9,000
61st
$8,920
62nd
$8,840
63rd
$8,760
64th
$8,680
65th
$8,600
66th
$8,520
67th
$8,440
Unfortunately, this is one of the now-exceedingly rare events on the PGA Tour in which the winner doesn't reach the seven-figure mark. The total purse at the ISCO Championship has remained flat for the last three years now, and there just isn't a ton of money to go around when so many of the sport's biggest names are across the pond in Scotland preparing for The Open next week. Only the top 11 finishers even reach six figures, with the top 20 making $50,000 or above.
ISCO Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2025
William Mouw
$720,000
$4 million
2024
Harry Hall
$720,000
$4 million
2023
Vincent Norrman
$684,000
$3.8 million
2022
Trey Mullinax
$666,000
$3.7 million
2021
Séamus Power
$630,000
$3.5 million
Obviously, an event on the PGA Tour like the ISCO Championship won't boast the total purse that other tournaments and sponsors are able to. The $4 million available this year does tie a record high, even if it's still tied for the lowest total purse on tour and has remained flat for three years running now.
These sorts of events serve their purpose, both for players who want to stay Stateside until The Open or for those who haven't qualified and are looking to continue grinding away toward the FedEx Cup. But there's a pretty firm ceiling on the growth here: Just consider the fact that, since 2021, the total purse has only bumped up from $3.5 million to $4 million, with the winner's share going from $630,000 to $720,000.
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