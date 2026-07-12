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ISCO Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Hurstbourne

Full purse and payout breakdown for the 2026 ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club.
ByChris Landers|
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ISCO Championship 2026 - Final Round
ISCO Championship 2026 - Final Round | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The 2026 ISCO Championship winner will earn $720,000, the largest prize in the tournament's history.
  • The total purse remains at $4 million, the lowest on the PGA Tour this season and unchanged for three years.
  • Only the top 11 finishers earn six-figure payouts, reflecting the tournament's smaller scale amid The Open's approach.

The ISCO Championship has its work cut out for it, just by virtue of its placement on the calendar. With The Open Championship around the corner, most players opt to head for the other big event this weekend, the Scottish Open, for a links test that will help prepare themselves for the third major of the season. As a result, the annual trip to Hurstbourne never draws the biggest field in terms of name power — but that doesn't mean it's short on drama. That was certainly the case on Sunday, with players like Steven Fisk, Taylor Pendrith and Lucas Glover battling it out for the trophy and a share of the total purse.

Just how much money are the players vying for this week in Kentucky? That's where we come in. We're breaking down the full ISCO Championship payouts with prize money for every finishing position, while also providing more details about how the purse and more compare to both past years and the rest of the PGA Tour.

ISCO Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 ISCO Championship will take home $720,000 this week, the most prize money awarded to the winner at Hurstbourne in the tournament's history but still indicative of its status as a bit of an also-ran on the PGA Tour calendar. That's also reflected in the total purse $4 million, tied for the lowest of any event all season long.

ISCO Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Taylor Pendrith
ISCO Championship 2026 - Final Round | Tanner Pearson/GettyImages

Finishing Position

ISCO Championship Prize Money

Winner

$720,000

2nd

$436,000

3rd

$276,000

4th

$196,000

5th

$164,000

6th

$145,000

7th

$135,000

8th

$125,000

9th

$117,000

10th

$109,000

11th

$101,000

12th

$93,000

13th

$85,000

14th

$77,000

15th

$73,000

16th

$69,000

17th

$65,000

18th

$61,000

19th

$57,000

20th

$53,000

21st

$49,000

22nd

$45,000

23rd

$41,800

24th

$38,600

25th

$35,400

26th

$32,200

27th

$31,000

28th

$29,800

29th

$28,600

30th

$27,400

31st

$26,200

32nd

$25,000

33rd

$23,800

34th

$22,800

35th

$21,800

36th

$20,800

37th

$19,800

38th

$19,000

39th

$18,200

40th

$17,400

41st

$16,600

42nd

$15,800

43rd

$15,000

44th

$14,200

45th

$13,400

46th

$12,600

47th

$11,800

48th

$11,160

49th

$10,600

50th

$10,280

51st

$10,040

52nd

$9,800

53rd

$9,640

54th

$9,480

55th

$9,400

56th

$9,320

57th

$9,240

58th

$9,160

59th

$9,080

60th

$9,000

61st

$8,920

62nd

$8,840

63rd

$8,760

64th

$8,680

65th

$8,600

66th

$8,520

67th

$8,440

Unfortunately, this is one of the now-exceedingly rare events on the PGA Tour in which the winner doesn't reach the seven-figure mark. The total purse at the ISCO Championship has remained flat for the last three years now, and there just isn't a ton of money to go around when so many of the sport's biggest names are across the pond in Scotland preparing for The Open next week. Only the top 11 finishers even reach six figures, with the top 20 making $50,000 or above.

ISCO Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025

William Mouw

$720,000

$4 million

2024

Harry Hall

$720,000

$4 million

2023

Vincent Norrman

$684,000

$3.8 million

2022

Trey Mullinax

$666,000

$3.7 million

2021

Séamus Power

$630,000

$3.5 million

Obviously, an event on the PGA Tour like the ISCO Championship won't boast the total purse that other tournaments and sponsors are able to. The $4 million available this year does tie a record high, even if it's still tied for the lowest total purse on tour and has remained flat for three years running now.

These sorts of events serve their purpose, both for players who want to stay Stateside until The Open or for those who haven't qualified and are looking to continue grinding away toward the FedEx Cup. But there's a pretty firm ceiling on the growth here: Just consider the fact that, since 2021, the total purse has only bumped up from $3.5 million to $4 million, with the winner's share going from $630,000 to $720,000.

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