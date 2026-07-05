Skip to main content
Fansided

John Deere Classic payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Deere Run

Full purse and payout breakdown for the 2026 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
ByCody Williams|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
John Deere Classic 2026
John Deere Classic 2026 | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

The John Deere Classic has a knack for producing entertaining finishes on the PGA Tour. While the annual trip to TPC Deere Run doesn't always draw the biggest field in terms of name power, it does routinely give us a good battle into Sunday. And that was certainly the case with the likes of Lucas Glover, Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles and many more battling for not just a trophy but for a more than $1 million payout this week at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Just how much money are the players vying for this week in Moline, IL? That's where we come in. We're breaking down the full John Deere Classic payouts with prize money for every finishing position, but also providing more details about how the purse and more compare to both past years and the rest of the PGA Tour.

John Deere Classic winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 John Deere Classic will take home $1.584 million this week, the most prize money awarded to the winner at TPC Deere Run in the tournament's history and up about $70,000 from last season on the PGA Tour. That's because it's also a record total purse for the tournament this week at $8.8 million, which is up $400,000 from the purse last year.

John Deere Classic payout distribution by finishing position

John Deere Classic payout purse prize money
Lucas Glover, John Deere Classic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position

John Deere Classic Prize Money

Winner

$1.584 million

2nd

$959,200

3rd

$607,200

4th

$431,200

5th

$360,800

6th

$319,000

7th

$297,000

8th

$275,000

9th

$257,400

10th

$239,800

11th

$222,200

12th

$204,600

13th

$187,000

14th

$169,400

15th

$160,600

16th

$151,800

17th

$143,000

18th

$134,200

19th

$125,400

20th

$116,600

21st

$107,800

22nd

$99,000

23rd

$91,960

24th

$84,920

25th

$77,880

26th

$70,840

27th

$68,200

28th

$65,560

29th

$62,920

30th

$60,280

31st

$57,640

32nd

$55,000

33rd

$52,360

34th

$50,160

35th

$47,960

36th

$45,760

37th

$43,560

38th

$41,800

39th

$40,040

40th

$38,280

41st

$36,520

42nd

$34,760

43rd

$33,000

44th

$31,240

45th

$29,480

46th

$27,720

47th

$25,960

48th

$24,552

49th

$23,320

50th

$22,616

51st

$22,088

52nd

$21,560

53rd

$21,208

54th

$20,856

55th

$20,680

56th

$20,504

57th

$20,328

58th

$20,152

59th

$19,976

60th

$19,800

61st

$19,624

62nd

$19,448

63rd

$19,272

64th

$19,096

65th

$18,920

66th

$18,744

67th

$18,568

68th

$18,392

69th

$18,216

70th

$18,040

71st

$17,864

72nd

$17,688

73rd

$17,512

74th

$17,336

75th

$17,160

76th

$16,984

77th

$16,808

78th

$16,632

79th

$16,456

Unfortunately, this is one of the now-rare weeks on the PGA Tour in which the winner is the only player to hit the seven-figure mark when it comes to prize money, though an outright runner-up would end up just over $40,000 short of that mark. Even still, we're seeing the most prize money available to the players in the history of the John Deere Classic this year, which includes everyone who finishes in the top 21 (before ties and split payouts) getting at least $100,000.

John Deere Classic purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025

Brian Campbell

$1.512 million

$8.4 million

2024

Davis Thompson

$1.44 million

$8 million

2023

Sepp Straka

$1.332 million

$7.4 million

2022

J.T. Poston

$1.278 million

$7.1 million

2021

Lucas Glover

$1.116 million

$6.2 million

Obviously, an event on the PGA Tour like the John Deere Classic still doesn't boast the total purse that other tournaments and sponsors are able to. The $8.8 million available this year is a record-high, but it's still among the lowest total purses on tour. At the same time, though, the money at TPC Deere Run annually has clearly grown exponentially in recent years.

Consider the fact that, just one year after the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the purse for the John Deere Classic was just $6.2 million. In the five years since then, that total prize money available to the players has increased by a full $2.6 million, more than a 33.3 percent increase in the purse size over that time. All that is to say, you can't fault this event and the sponsors for not putting more money into it.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/PGA Tour