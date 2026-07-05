John Deere Classic payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Deere Run

The John Deere Classic has a knack for producing entertaining finishes on the PGA Tour. While the annual trip to TPC Deere Run doesn't always draw the biggest field in terms of name power, it does routinely give us a good battle into Sunday. And that was certainly the case with the likes of Lucas Glover, Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles and many more battling for not just a trophy but for a more than $1 million payout this week at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Just how much money are the players vying for this week in Moline, IL? That's where we come in. We're breaking down the full John Deere Classic payouts with prize money for every finishing position, but also providing more details about how the purse and more compare to both past years and the rest of the PGA Tour.
John Deere Classic winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
The winner of the 2026 John Deere Classic will take home $1.584 million this week, the most prize money awarded to the winner at TPC Deere Run in the tournament's history and up about $70,000 from last season on the PGA Tour. That's because it's also a record total purse for the tournament this week at $8.8 million, which is up $400,000 from the purse last year.
John Deere Classic payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
John Deere Classic Prize Money
Winner
$1.584 million
2nd
$959,200
3rd
$607,200
4th
$431,200
5th
$360,800
6th
$319,000
7th
$297,000
8th
$275,000
9th
$257,400
10th
$239,800
11th
$222,200
12th
$204,600
13th
$187,000
14th
$169,400
15th
$160,600
16th
$151,800
17th
$143,000
18th
$134,200
19th
$125,400
20th
$116,600
21st
$107,800
22nd
$99,000
23rd
$91,960
24th
$84,920
25th
$77,880
26th
$70,840
27th
$68,200
28th
$65,560
29th
$62,920
30th
$60,280
31st
$57,640
32nd
$55,000
33rd
$52,360
34th
$50,160
35th
$47,960
36th
$45,760
37th
$43,560
38th
$41,800
39th
$40,040
40th
$38,280
41st
$36,520
42nd
$34,760
43rd
$33,000
44th
$31,240
45th
$29,480
46th
$27,720
47th
$25,960
48th
$24,552
49th
$23,320
50th
$22,616
51st
$22,088
52nd
$21,560
53rd
$21,208
54th
$20,856
55th
$20,680
56th
$20,504
57th
$20,328
58th
$20,152
59th
$19,976
60th
$19,800
61st
$19,624
62nd
$19,448
63rd
$19,272
64th
$19,096
65th
$18,920
66th
$18,744
67th
$18,568
68th
$18,392
69th
$18,216
70th
$18,040
71st
$17,864
72nd
$17,688
73rd
$17,512
74th
$17,336
75th
$17,160
76th
$16,984
77th
$16,808
78th
$16,632
79th
$16,456
Unfortunately, this is one of the now-rare weeks on the PGA Tour in which the winner is the only player to hit the seven-figure mark when it comes to prize money, though an outright runner-up would end up just over $40,000 short of that mark. Even still, we're seeing the most prize money available to the players in the history of the John Deere Classic this year, which includes everyone who finishes in the top 21 (before ties and split payouts) getting at least $100,000.
John Deere Classic purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2025
Brian Campbell
$1.512 million
$8.4 million
2024
Davis Thompson
$1.44 million
$8 million
2023
Sepp Straka
$1.332 million
$7.4 million
2022
J.T. Poston
$1.278 million
$7.1 million
2021
Lucas Glover
$1.116 million
$6.2 million
Obviously, an event on the PGA Tour like the John Deere Classic still doesn't boast the total purse that other tournaments and sponsors are able to. The $8.8 million available this year is a record-high, but it's still among the lowest total purses on tour. At the same time, though, the money at TPC Deere Run annually has clearly grown exponentially in recent years.
Consider the fact that, just one year after the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the purse for the John Deere Classic was just $6.2 million. In the five years since then, that total prize money available to the players has increased by a full $2.6 million, more than a 33.3 percent increase in the purse size over that time. All that is to say, you can't fault this event and the sponsors for not putting more money into it.
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