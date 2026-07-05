John Deere Classic payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at TPC Deere Run

The John Deere Classic has a knack for producing entertaining finishes on the PGA Tour. While the annual trip to TPC Deere Run doesn't always draw the biggest field in terms of name power, it does routinely give us a good battle into Sunday. And that was certainly the case with the likes of Lucas Glover, Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles and many more battling for not just a trophy but for a more than $1 million payout this week at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Just how much money are the players vying for this week in Moline, IL? That's where we come in. We're breaking down the full John Deere Classic payouts with prize money for every finishing position, but also providing more details about how the purse and more compare to both past years and the rest of the PGA Tour.

John Deere Classic winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 John Deere Classic will take home $1.584 million this week, the most prize money awarded to the winner at TPC Deere Run in the tournament's history and up about $70,000 from last season on the PGA Tour. That's because it's also a record total purse for the tournament this week at $8.8 million, which is up $400,000 from the purse last year.

John Deere Classic payout distribution by finishing position

Lucas Glover, John Deere Classic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position John Deere Classic Prize Money Winner $1.584 million 2nd $959,200 3rd $607,200 4th $431,200 5th $360,800 6th $319,000 7th $297,000 8th $275,000 9th $257,400 10th $239,800 11th $222,200 12th $204,600 13th $187,000 14th $169,400 15th $160,600 16th $151,800 17th $143,000 18th $134,200 19th $125,400 20th $116,600 21st $107,800 22nd $99,000 23rd $91,960 24th $84,920 25th $77,880 26th $70,840 27th $68,200 28th $65,560 29th $62,920 30th $60,280 31st $57,640 32nd $55,000 33rd $52,360 34th $50,160 35th $47,960 36th $45,760 37th $43,560 38th $41,800 39th $40,040 40th $38,280 41st $36,520 42nd $34,760 43rd $33,000 44th $31,240 45th $29,480 46th $27,720 47th $25,960 48th $24,552 49th $23,320 50th $22,616 51st $22,088 52nd $21,560 53rd $21,208 54th $20,856 55th $20,680 56th $20,504 57th $20,328 58th $20,152 59th $19,976 60th $19,800 61st $19,624 62nd $19,448 63rd $19,272 64th $19,096 65th $18,920 66th $18,744 67th $18,568 68th $18,392 69th $18,216 70th $18,040 71st $17,864 72nd $17,688 73rd $17,512 74th $17,336 75th $17,160 76th $16,984 77th $16,808 78th $16,632 79th $16,456

Unfortunately, this is one of the now-rare weeks on the PGA Tour in which the winner is the only player to hit the seven-figure mark when it comes to prize money, though an outright runner-up would end up just over $40,000 short of that mark. Even still, we're seeing the most prize money available to the players in the history of the John Deere Classic this year, which includes everyone who finishes in the top 21 (before ties and split payouts) getting at least $100,000.

John Deere Classic purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 Brian Campbell $1.512 million $8.4 million 2024 Davis Thompson $1.44 million $8 million 2023 Sepp Straka $1.332 million $7.4 million 2022 J.T. Poston $1.278 million $7.1 million 2021 Lucas Glover $1.116 million $6.2 million

Obviously, an event on the PGA Tour like the John Deere Classic still doesn't boast the total purse that other tournaments and sponsors are able to. The $8.8 million available this year is a record-high, but it's still among the lowest total purses on tour. At the same time, though, the money at TPC Deere Run annually has clearly grown exponentially in recent years.

Consider the fact that, just one year after the tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the purse for the John Deere Classic was just $6.2 million. In the five years since then, that total prize money available to the players has increased by a full $2.6 million, more than a 33.3 percent increase in the purse size over that time. All that is to say, you can't fault this event and the sponsors for not putting more money into it.