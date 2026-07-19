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Open Championship payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Royal Birkdale

Full purse and payout breakdown for the 2026 British Open at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.
ByCody Williams|
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Ryan Fox wins The Open Championship
Ryan Fox wins The Open Championship | Stuart Franklin/R&A/GettyImages

The Open Championship always seems to deliver drama on Sunday, and it was no different at Royal Birkdale this week. Sam Burns came into the final round with a two-shot lead, but things quickly got bunched. Cameron Young went out much earlier than the leaders, but posted a 6-under round to put 9-under for the tournament in the clubhouse. And as Burns, Si Woo Kim and Ryan Fox either faded a bit or failed to make up any ground, that gave Young a chance to win his first major championship and a lucrative bit of prize money coming out of The Open. But then, Ryan Fox wouldn't go away, surging on his back nine to take back control and win the Claret Jug with a birdie on the 18th hole.

British Open payouts are the smallest of the four major championships, sure. However, The Open still awards life-changing prize money to the winner and the top finishers in this event every year. Let's break it all down, starting with the winner's share and then a full Open Championship payout distribution for every spot on the leaderboard.

Open Championship winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 British Open, Ryan Fox, will take home $3.2 million in prize money this week at Royal Birkdale, which is the largest winner's share ever handed out by the R&A and The Open. That's because we also have a record-setting $17.75 million total purse hanging in the balance this week at The Open Championship.

While The Open doesn't have nearly the same level of prize money available as the other three majors, or even in comparison to The Players Championship and signature events on the PGA Tour, it's still not prize money that anyone should be scoffing at, especially with the prestige that comes along with playing well in this tournament.

Open Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Open Championship payout purse prize money, British Open
Sam Burns at The Open Championship | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position

Open Championship Prize Money

Winner: Ryan Fox

$3.2 milliion

2. Cameron Young

$1.842 million

3. Sam Burns

$1.181 million

4th

$917,000

5th

$738,000

6th

$639,700

7th

$549,700

8th

$463,250

9th

$406,200

10th

$367,000

11th

$334,200

12th

$296,000

13th

$278,500

14th

$260,700

15th

$241,900

16th

$222,700

17th

$212,000

18th

$202,000

19th

$193,600

20th

$184,500

21st

$175,900

22nd

$167,100

23rd

$158,100

24th

$149,300

25th

$144,250

26th

$138,000

27th

$133,000

28th

$128,400

29th

$122,800

30th

$116,500

31st

$112,700

32nd

$106,900

33rd

$103,100

34th

$100,200

35th

$96,700

36th

$92,900

37th

$88,500

38th

$84,100

39th

$81,000

40th

$78,400

41st

$75,200

42nd

$71,500

43rd

$68,300

44th

$64,400

45th

$60,700

46th

$57,600

47th

$55,300

48th

$53,100

49th

$50,700

50th

$49,400

51st

$48,350

52nd

$47,500

53rd

$46,800

54th

$46,100

55th

$45,300

56th

$44,700

57th

$44,250

58th

$43,950

59th

$43,625

60th

$43,325

61st

$43,100

62nd

$42,900

63rd

$42,700

64th

$42,500

65th

$42,150

66th

$41,825

67th

$41,500

68th

$41,200

69th

$40,900

70th

$40,700

71st

$40,575

72nd

$40,450

73rd

$40,325

74th

$40,200

75th

$40,075

76th

$39,950

77th

$39,825

78th

$39,700

Again, this isn't necessarily ludicrous prize money in the golf world these days. We routinely see purses at or above $20 million, and winners' payouts over $4 million. At the same time, though, let's not scoff at the top three players all clearing $1 million in prize money this week at The Open, or the fact that, before ties, every player inside the Top 34 on the leaderboard will end up taking home at least six figures this week.

But one of the cool things about The Open Championship is that it's not just the 78 players who made the cut this week that will receive prize money. Obviously, amateurs in the field won't get paid, but even professionals who just qualified for the Birtish Open will still take home some form of payout for the week, with a unique structure put together by the R&A.

Payouts for players who missed the cut at The Open Championship

The Open Championship payout purse prize money, British Open
The Open Championship | Sean M. Haffey/GettyImages

Every professional who failed to make the cut at The Open will still receive some prize money. Here's how that payout structure breaks down, which actually does make players' score to par before missing the cut relevant as there is a descending payout scale:

  • Professionals with the 10 best scores and ties: $12,900
  • Next 20 professionals and ties who missed the cut: $10,750
  • Rest of the professionals who missed the cut: $9,100

While every one of these players would surely prefer to have played the weekend at The Open Championship this week, the fact that they won't be going home completely empty-handed does ultimately feel like a good thing that the R&A tries to do, especially with the multiple avenues and difficulty it takes to qualify for this major championship.

Open Championship purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025 Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler

$3.1 million

$17 million

2024 Open Championship

Xander Schauffele

$3.1 million

$17 million

2023 Open Championship

Brian Harman

$3 million

$16.5 million

2022 Open Championship

Cameron Smith

$2.5 million

$14 million

2021 Open Championship

Collin Morikawa

$2.07 million

$11.5 million

The increase to the record-setting $17.75 million purse this year is somewhat marginal, but a look just over the last five years shows just how much the winner's prize money and the total amount of money paid out has increased. The purse at The Open Championship has increased $6.25 million just since Collin Morikawa's win at Royal St George's back in 2021.

Even crazier than that, if you go back just 10 years prior to when Henrik Stenson outlasted Phil Mickelson in an iconic British Open at Royal Troon, the total purse for that event was just $6.5 million, with the winner getting just $1.175 million. Not only has the total purse increased more than $10 million since that point, but the third-place finisher at The Open in 2026 will receive more than Stenson made for his victory.

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