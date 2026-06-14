RBC Canadian Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and total purse at Osprey Valley

The winner will earn $1.764 million, the same top prize as in 2025, while even those missing the cut still collect at least $19,110.

Bud Cauley leads at -17 with Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland close behind, setting up a dramatic final round.

The RBC Canadian Open concludes Sunday with a $9.8 million purse up for grabs at Osprey Valley.

The RBC Canadian Open came to a close on Sunday afternoon, with the victor etching his name in golf history. Emerging from a broad field early on was 26-year-old Jackson Suber, who led coming into the final day. After a bumpy even-par day, however, Suber fell out of competition.

36-year-old American Bud Cauley, ranked 68th in the world at PGA, claimed the victory at 17-under with a monster final day. He held off English 31-year-old Matt Fitzpatrick (15-under) and Norwegian 28-year-old Viktor Hovland (14-under) atop the leaderboard.

How much money does the RBC Canadian Open winner get? Prize money share and total purse

The purse size for the RBC Canadian Open this year is $9.8 million.

The winner will receive $1.764 million, with second-place taking home a healthy $1.0682 million payday. The prize drops to $676,200 for third place.

This is the same purse size and top prize as the 2025 Canadian Open, which halts an extended period of incremental increase. The purse sat at $1 million even back in 1990, but has gradually grown over the years, hitting $5 million in 2008 and $6 million in 2017. It has increased in every year since, 2026 notwithstanding.

RBC Canadian Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2026

Tommy Fleetwood - RBC Canadian Open | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Finishing Position Prize 1 $1.764 million 2 $1.0682 million 3 $676,200 4 $480,200 5 $401,800 6 $355,250 7 $330,750 8 $306,250 9 $286,650 10 $267,050 11 $247,450 12 $227,850 13 $208,250 14 $188,650 15 $178,850 16 $169,050 17 $159,250 18 $149,450 19 $139,650 20 $129,850 21 $120,050 22 $110,250 23 $102,410 24 $94,570 25 $86,730 26 $78,890 27 $75,950 28 $73,010 29 $70,070 30 $67,130 31 $64,190 32 $61,250 33 $58,310 34 $55,860 35 $53,410 36 $50,960 37 $48,510 38 $46,550 39 $44,590 40 $42,630 41 $40,670 42 $38,710 43 $37,750 44 $34,790 45 $32,830 46 $30,870 47 $28,910 48 $27,342 49 $25,970 50 $25,186 51 $24,598 52 $24,010 53 $23,618 54 $23,226 55 $23,030 56 $22,834 57 $22,638 58 $22,442 59 $22,246 60 $22,050 61 $21,854 62 $21,658 63 $21,462 64 $21,266 65 $21,070 66 $29,874 67 $20,678 68 $20,482 69 $20,286 70 $20,090 71 $19,894 72 $19,698 73 $19,502 74 $19,306 75 $19,110

The cutline for this year's Canadian Open was 75th, which means official payout numbers are sparse for the dozens of golfers who did not finish out the weekend. Even so, all participants are paid, with those who made it past the cut (-2 or better) receiving anywhere north of $19,000 to upwards of $1 million, in the cases of the top-two finishers.

How much money do players who missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open make?

The cut line for the RBC Canadian Open this year was two-under par — 75th place, with a prize of $19,110 — and gradually descending from there. So even golfers who missed the cut and did not finish out the tournament will be rewarded for their time on the course.

Among the notable golfers to miss the cut at this year's tournament are England's Aaron Rai, the 2026 PGA Championship winner, and Justin Rose, who is ranked sixth globally in PGA. He was coming off of back-to-back top 12 finishes.

American Eric Cole, on a recent hot spell, also missed the cut.

RBC Canadian Open purse history: Winners and their prize money

Ryan Fox - RBC Canadian Open | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Year Winner Top Prize Purse Size 2025 Ryan Fox $1.764 million $9.8 million 2024 Robert MacIntyre $1.692 million $9.4 million 2023 Nick Taylor $1.620 million $9 million 2022 Rory McIlroy $1.566 million $8.7 million 2019 Rory McIlroy $1.386 million $7.6 million

Australian Ryan Fox took home the crown last year — and the extra same top prize as the 2026 winner, the largest in Canadian Open history. Fox is currently the PGA's 60th-ranked golfer in the world.

Notably, the Canadian Open was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bookending those lost years were victories for Rory McIlroy, who has now won back-to-back Masters in 2025 and 2026, cementing his legacy as one of the best golfers ever — and perhaps the best right now, currently ranked second in the world behind Scottie Scheffler.