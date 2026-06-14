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RBC Canadian Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and total purse at Osprey Valley

Everything you need to know about the goings-on in Osprey Valley.
ByChristopher Kline|
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Bud Cauley - RBC Canadian Open
Bud Cauley - RBC Canadian Open | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The RBC Canadian Open concludes Sunday with a $9.8 million purse up for grabs at Osprey Valley.
  • Bud Cauley leads at -17 with Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland close behind, setting up a dramatic final round.
  • The winner will earn $1.764 million, the same top prize as in 2025, while even those missing the cut still collect at least $19,110.

The RBC Canadian Open came to a close on Sunday afternoon, with the victor etching his name in golf history. Emerging from a broad field early on was 26-year-old Jackson Suber, who led coming into the final day. After a bumpy even-par day, however, Suber fell out of competition.

36-year-old American Bud Cauley, ranked 68th in the world at PGA, claimed the victory at 17-under with a monster final day. He held off English 31-year-old Matt Fitzpatrick (15-under) and Norwegian 28-year-old Viktor Hovland (14-under) atop the leaderboard.

How much money does the RBC Canadian Open winner get? Prize money share and total purse

The purse size for the RBC Canadian Open this year is $9.8 million.

The winner will receive $1.764 million, with second-place taking home a healthy $1.0682 million payday. The prize drops to $676,200 for third place.

This is the same purse size and top prize as the 2025 Canadian Open, which halts an extended period of incremental increase. The purse sat at $1 million even back in 1990, but has gradually grown over the years, hitting $5 million in 2008 and $6 million in 2017. It has increased in every year since, 2026 notwithstanding.

RBC Canadian Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2026

Tommy Fleetwood - RBC Canadian Open
Tommy Fleetwood - RBC Canadian Open | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Finishing Position

Prize

1

$1.764 million

2

$1.0682 million

3

$676,200

4

$480,200

5

$401,800

6

$355,250

7

$330,750

8

$306,250

9

$286,650

10

$267,050

11

$247,450

12

$227,850

13

$208,250

14

$188,650

15

$178,850

16

$169,050

17

$159,250

18

$149,450

19

$139,650

20

$129,850

21

$120,050

22

$110,250

23

$102,410

24

$94,570

25

$86,730

26

$78,890

27

$75,950

28

$73,010

29

$70,070

30

$67,130

31

$64,190

32

$61,250

33

$58,310

34

$55,860

35

$53,410

36

$50,960

37

$48,510

38

$46,550

39

$44,590

40

$42,630

41

$40,670

42

$38,710

43

$37,750

44

$34,790

45

$32,830

46

$30,870

47

$28,910

48

$27,342

49

$25,970

50

$25,186

51

$24,598

52

$24,010

53

$23,618

54

$23,226

55

$23,030

56

$22,834

57

$22,638

58

$22,442

59

$22,246

60

$22,050

61

$21,854

62

$21,658

63

$21,462

64

$21,266

65

$21,070

66

$29,874

67

$20,678

68

$20,482

69

$20,286

70

$20,090

71

$19,894

72

$19,698

73

$19,502

74

$19,306

75

$19,110

The cutline for this year's Canadian Open was 75th, which means official payout numbers are sparse for the dozens of golfers who did not finish out the weekend. Even so, all participants are paid, with those who made it past the cut (-2 or better) receiving anywhere north of $19,000 to upwards of $1 million, in the cases of the top-two finishers.

How much money do players who missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open make?

The cut line for the RBC Canadian Open this year was two-under par — 75th place, with a prize of $19,110 — and gradually descending from there. So even golfers who missed the cut and did not finish out the tournament will be rewarded for their time on the course.

Among the notable golfers to miss the cut at this year's tournament are England's Aaron Rai, the 2026 PGA Championship winner, and Justin Rose, who is ranked sixth globally in PGA. He was coming off of back-to-back top 12 finishes.

American Eric Cole, on a recent hot spell, also missed the cut.

RBC Canadian Open purse history: Winners and their prize money

Ryan Fox - RBC Canadian Open
Ryan Fox - RBC Canadian Open | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Year

Winner

Top Prize

Purse Size

2025

Ryan Fox

$1.764 million

$9.8 million

2024

Robert MacIntyre

$1.692 million

$9.4 million

2023

Nick Taylor

$1.620 million

$9 million

2022

Rory McIlroy

$1.566 million

$8.7 million

2019

Rory McIlroy

$1.386 million

$7.6 million

Australian Ryan Fox took home the crown last year — and the extra same top prize as the 2026 winner, the largest in Canadian Open history. Fox is currently the PGA's 60th-ranked golfer in the world.

Notably, the Canadian Open was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bookending those lost years were victories for Rory McIlroy, who has now won back-to-back Masters in 2025 and 2026, cementing his legacy as one of the best golfers ever — and perhaps the best right now, currently ranked second in the world behind Scottie Scheffler.

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