RBC Canadian Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and total purse at Osprey Valley

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The RBC Canadian Open concludes Sunday with a $9.8 million purse up for grabs at Osprey Valley.
- Bud Cauley leads at -17 with Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland close behind, setting up a dramatic final round.
- The winner will earn $1.764 million, the same top prize as in 2025, while even those missing the cut still collect at least $19,110.
The RBC Canadian Open came to a close on Sunday afternoon, with the victor etching his name in golf history. Emerging from a broad field early on was 26-year-old Jackson Suber, who led coming into the final day. After a bumpy even-par day, however, Suber fell out of competition.
36-year-old American Bud Cauley, ranked 68th in the world at PGA, claimed the victory at 17-under with a monster final day. He held off English 31-year-old Matt Fitzpatrick (15-under) and Norwegian 28-year-old Viktor Hovland (14-under) atop the leaderboard.
How much money does the RBC Canadian Open winner get? Prize money share and total purse
The purse size for the RBC Canadian Open this year is $9.8 million.
The winner will receive $1.764 million, with second-place taking home a healthy $1.0682 million payday. The prize drops to $676,200 for third place.
This is the same purse size and top prize as the 2025 Canadian Open, which halts an extended period of incremental increase. The purse sat at $1 million even back in 1990, but has gradually grown over the years, hitting $5 million in 2008 and $6 million in 2017. It has increased in every year since, 2026 notwithstanding.
RBC Canadian Open payout distribution by finishing position in 2026
Finishing Position
Prize
1
$1.764 million
2
$1.0682 million
3
$676,200
4
$480,200
5
$401,800
6
$355,250
7
$330,750
8
$306,250
9
$286,650
10
$267,050
11
$247,450
12
$227,850
13
$208,250
14
$188,650
15
$178,850
16
$169,050
17
$159,250
18
$149,450
19
$139,650
20
$129,850
21
$120,050
22
$110,250
23
$102,410
24
$94,570
25
$86,730
26
$78,890
27
$75,950
28
$73,010
29
$70,070
30
$67,130
31
$64,190
32
$61,250
33
$58,310
34
$55,860
35
$53,410
36
$50,960
37
$48,510
38
$46,550
39
$44,590
40
$42,630
41
$40,670
42
$38,710
43
$37,750
44
$34,790
45
$32,830
46
$30,870
47
$28,910
48
$27,342
49
$25,970
50
$25,186
51
$24,598
52
$24,010
53
$23,618
54
$23,226
55
$23,030
56
$22,834
57
$22,638
58
$22,442
59
$22,246
60
$22,050
61
$21,854
62
$21,658
63
$21,462
64
$21,266
65
$21,070
66
$29,874
67
$20,678
68
$20,482
69
$20,286
70
$20,090
71
$19,894
72
$19,698
73
$19,502
74
$19,306
75
$19,110
The cutline for this year's Canadian Open was 75th, which means official payout numbers are sparse for the dozens of golfers who did not finish out the weekend. Even so, all participants are paid, with those who made it past the cut (-2 or better) receiving anywhere north of $19,000 to upwards of $1 million, in the cases of the top-two finishers.
How much money do players who missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open make?
The cut line for the RBC Canadian Open this year was two-under par — 75th place, with a prize of $19,110 — and gradually descending from there. So even golfers who missed the cut and did not finish out the tournament will be rewarded for their time on the course.
Among the notable golfers to miss the cut at this year's tournament are England's Aaron Rai, the 2026 PGA Championship winner, and Justin Rose, who is ranked sixth globally in PGA. He was coming off of back-to-back top 12 finishes.
American Eric Cole, on a recent hot spell, also missed the cut.
RBC Canadian Open purse history: Winners and their prize money
Year
Winner
Top Prize
Purse Size
2025
Ryan Fox
$1.764 million
$9.8 million
2024
Robert MacIntyre
$1.692 million
$9.4 million
2023
Nick Taylor
$1.620 million
$9 million
2022
Rory McIlroy
$1.566 million
$8.7 million
2019
Rory McIlroy
$1.386 million
$7.6 million
Australian Ryan Fox took home the crown last year — and the extra same top prize as the 2026 winner, the largest in Canadian Open history. Fox is currently the PGA's 60th-ranked golfer in the world.
Notably, the Canadian Open was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bookending those lost years were victories for Rory McIlroy, who has now won back-to-back Masters in 2025 and 2026, cementing his legacy as one of the best golfers ever — and perhaps the best right now, currently ranked second in the world behind Scottie Scheffler.
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