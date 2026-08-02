Rocket Classic payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Detroit Golf Club

It was a surprisingly star-studded field coming into the 2026 Rocket Classic, but it seemed like the winner might come down to a pair of lesser-known players as Davis Riley held a one-shot lead over Michael Brennan entering the final round. However, the tides quickly turned with Riley dropping back to the field while Rasmus Hojgaard and Xander Schauffele charged up the leaderboard. The result was setting up a thrilling finish at Detroit Golf Club with a nearly $2 million payout on the line from a record purse at this week's PGA Tour stop.
At this point, players are obviously showing up for the prize money — but it's also the final push before the season-ending playoff and the ludicrous prize money available in those events. Any of the leaders would love to get one step closer to East Lake and the Tour Championship, and the Rocket Classic payout would just be a feather in their cap along the way.
Rocket Classic winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
The winner of the 2026 Rocket Classic will take home a whopping $1.8 million this week, the largest payout for a victor at this tournament in its relatively brief history on the PGA Tour. That, of course, is because the event has also raised its total purse to a record-high $10 million this year. It's the first time that the Rocket Classic has ever offered an eight-figure purse at this tournament, and it also marks the first tournament since The Open on the PGA Tour that has doled out eight figures in total prize money.
Rocket Classic payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
Rocket Classic Prize Money
Winner
$1.8 million
2nd
$1.09 million
3rd
$690,000
4th
$490,000
5th
$410,000
6th
$362,500
7th
$337,500
8th
$312,500
9th
$292,500
10th
$272,500
11th
$252,500
12th
$232,500
13th
$212,500
14th
$192,500
15th
$182,500
16th
$172,500
17th
$162,500
18th
$152,500
19th
$142,500
20th
$132,500
21st
$122,500
22nd
$112,500
23rd
$104,500
24th
$96,500
25th
$88,500
26th
$80,500
27th
$77,500
28th
$74,500
29th
$71,500
30th
$68,500
31st
$65,500
32nd
$62,500
33rd
$59,500
34th
$57,000
35th
$54,500
36th
$52,000
37th
$49,500
38th
$47,500
39th
$45,500
40th
$43,500
41st
$41,500
42nd
$39,500
43rd
$37,500
44th
$35,500
45th
$33,500
46th
$31,500
47th
$29,500
48th
$27,900
49th
$26,500
50th
$25,700
51st
$25,100
52nd
$24,500
53rd
$24,100
54th
$23,700
55th
$23,500
56th
$23,300
57th
$23,100
58th
$22,900
59th
$22,700
60th
$22,500
61st
$22,300
62nd
$22,100
63rd
$21,900
64th
$21,700
65th
$21,500
66th
$21,300
67th
$21,100
68th
$20,900
69th
$20,700
70th
$20,500
71st
$20,300
72nd
$20,100
73rd
$19,900
With the total Rocket Classic purse moving to $10 million, this will also be the first year that the runner-up will also get a payout over $1 million for the week. Furthermore, the payout distribution is pretty nice down the board, as only the last-place finisher among players to make the cut won't get at least $20,000 in prize money, while the Top 23 (before ties and split payouts) will all get at least $100,000 for their week of work.
Though this isn't going to set any records on the PGA Tour as a whole for the prize money available in Detroit this week, it is worth mentioning again that the purses have exclusively been under $10 million since the final major championship of the year. The fact that we're trending up at the Rocket Classic is probably one of the reasons why the event drew its strongest field perhaps ever.
Rocket Classic purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2025 Rocket Classic
Aldrich Potgieter
$1.728 million
$9.6 million
2024 Rocket Classic
Cam Davis
$1.656 million
$9.2 million
2023 Rocket Classic
Rickie Fowler
$1.584 million
$8.8 million
2022 Rocket Classic
Tony Finau
$1.512 million
$8.4 million
2021 Rocket Classic
Cam Davis
$1.35 million
$7.5 million
Speaking of the growing prize money at the Rocket Classic, you can see just how much the purse has grown over the last five years alone. For an event that wasn't even part of the PGA Tour schedule until 2019, it's quite impressive that the purse has already grown from $7.3 million that first year to $10 million this year.
Unfortunately, Rocket declined its option to sponsor an event on the PGA Tour in 2027, and there won't be a tournament in Detroit on the schedule. Though the tour has said it hopes to return to the area and perhaps Detroit Golf Club at some point in the future, it will be missed on next year's schedule.
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