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Rocket Classic payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Detroit Golf Club

Full purse and payout breakdown for the 2026 Rocket Classic at a revamped Detroit Golf Club.
ByCody Williams|
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Rocket Classic 2026
Rocket Classic 2026 | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

It was a surprisingly star-studded field coming into the 2026 Rocket Classic, but it seemed like the winner might come down to a pair of lesser-known players as Davis Riley held a one-shot lead over Michael Brennan entering the final round. However, the tides quickly turned with Riley dropping back to the field while Rasmus Hojgaard and Xander Schauffele charged up the leaderboard. The result was setting up a thrilling finish at Detroit Golf Club with a nearly $2 million payout on the line from a record purse at this week's PGA Tour stop.

At this point, players are obviously showing up for the prize money — but it's also the final push before the season-ending playoff and the ludicrous prize money available in those events. Any of the leaders would love to get one step closer to East Lake and the Tour Championship, and the Rocket Classic payout would just be a feather in their cap along the way.

Rocket Classic winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 Rocket Classic will take home a whopping $1.8 million this week, the largest payout for a victor at this tournament in its relatively brief history on the PGA Tour. That, of course, is because the event has also raised its total purse to a record-high $10 million this year. It's the first time that the Rocket Classic has ever offered an eight-figure purse at this tournament, and it also marks the first tournament since The Open on the PGA Tour that has doled out eight figures in total prize money.

Rocket Classic payout distribution by finishing position

Rocket Classic payout prize money purse
Xander Schauffele at the Rocket Classic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position

Rocket Classic Prize Money

Winner

$1.8 million

2nd

$1.09 million

3rd

$690,000

4th

$490,000

5th

$410,000

6th

$362,500

7th

$337,500

8th

$312,500

9th

$292,500

10th

$272,500

11th

$252,500

12th

$232,500

13th

$212,500

14th

$192,500

15th

$182,500

16th

$172,500

17th

$162,500

18th

$152,500

19th

$142,500

20th

$132,500

21st

$122,500

22nd

$112,500

23rd

$104,500

24th

$96,500

25th

$88,500

26th

$80,500

27th

$77,500

28th

$74,500

29th

$71,500

30th

$68,500

31st

$65,500

32nd

$62,500

33rd

$59,500

34th

$57,000

35th

$54,500

36th

$52,000

37th

$49,500

38th

$47,500

39th

$45,500

40th

$43,500

41st

$41,500

42nd

$39,500

43rd

$37,500

44th

$35,500

45th

$33,500

46th

$31,500

47th

$29,500

48th

$27,900

49th

$26,500

50th

$25,700

51st

$25,100

52nd

$24,500

53rd

$24,100

54th

$23,700

55th

$23,500

56th

$23,300

57th

$23,100

58th

$22,900

59th

$22,700

60th

$22,500

61st

$22,300

62nd

$22,100

63rd

$21,900

64th

$21,700

65th

$21,500

66th

$21,300

67th

$21,100

68th

$20,900

69th

$20,700

70th

$20,500

71st

$20,300

72nd

$20,100

73rd

$19,900

With the total Rocket Classic purse moving to $10 million, this will also be the first year that the runner-up will also get a payout over $1 million for the week. Furthermore, the payout distribution is pretty nice down the board, as only the last-place finisher among players to make the cut won't get at least $20,000 in prize money, while the Top 23 (before ties and split payouts) will all get at least $100,000 for their week of work.

Though this isn't going to set any records on the PGA Tour as a whole for the prize money available in Detroit this week, it is worth mentioning again that the purses have exclusively been under $10 million since the final major championship of the year. The fact that we're trending up at the Rocket Classic is probably one of the reasons why the event drew its strongest field perhaps ever.

Rocket Classic purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025 Rocket Classic

Aldrich Potgieter

$1.728 million

$9.6 million

2024 Rocket Classic

Cam Davis

$1.656 million

$9.2 million

2023 Rocket Classic

Rickie Fowler

$1.584 million

$8.8 million

2022 Rocket Classic

Tony Finau

$1.512 million

$8.4 million

2021 Rocket Classic

Cam Davis

$1.35 million

$7.5 million

Speaking of the growing prize money at the Rocket Classic, you can see just how much the purse has grown over the last five years alone. For an event that wasn't even part of the PGA Tour schedule until 2019, it's quite impressive that the purse has already grown from $7.3 million that first year to $10 million this year.

Unfortunately, Rocket declined its option to sponsor an event on the PGA Tour in 2027, and there won't be a tournament in Detroit on the schedule. Though the tour has said it hopes to return to the area and perhaps Detroit Golf Club at some point in the future, it will be missed on next year's schedule.

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