Rocket Classic payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Detroit Golf Club

It was a surprisingly star-studded field coming into the 2026 Rocket Classic, but it seemed like the winner might come down to a pair of lesser-known players as Davis Riley held a one-shot lead over Michael Brennan entering the final round. However, the tides quickly turned with Riley dropping back to the field while Rasmus Hojgaard and Xander Schauffele charged up the leaderboard. The result was setting up a thrilling finish at Detroit Golf Club with a nearly $2 million payout on the line from a record purse at this week's PGA Tour stop.

At this point, players are obviously showing up for the prize money — but it's also the final push before the season-ending playoff and the ludicrous prize money available in those events. Any of the leaders would love to get one step closer to East Lake and the Tour Championship, and the Rocket Classic payout would just be a feather in their cap along the way.

Rocket Classic winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 Rocket Classic will take home a whopping $1.8 million this week, the largest payout for a victor at this tournament in its relatively brief history on the PGA Tour. That, of course, is because the event has also raised its total purse to a record-high $10 million this year. It's the first time that the Rocket Classic has ever offered an eight-figure purse at this tournament, and it also marks the first tournament since The Open on the PGA Tour that has doled out eight figures in total prize money.

Rocket Classic payout distribution by finishing position

Xander Schauffele at the Rocket Classic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position Rocket Classic Prize Money Winner $1.8 million 2nd $1.09 million 3rd $690,000 4th $490,000 5th $410,000 6th $362,500 7th $337,500 8th $312,500 9th $292,500 10th $272,500 11th $252,500 12th $232,500 13th $212,500 14th $192,500 15th $182,500 16th $172,500 17th $162,500 18th $152,500 19th $142,500 20th $132,500 21st $122,500 22nd $112,500 23rd $104,500 24th $96,500 25th $88,500 26th $80,500 27th $77,500 28th $74,500 29th $71,500 30th $68,500 31st $65,500 32nd $62,500 33rd $59,500 34th $57,000 35th $54,500 36th $52,000 37th $49,500 38th $47,500 39th $45,500 40th $43,500 41st $41,500 42nd $39,500 43rd $37,500 44th $35,500 45th $33,500 46th $31,500 47th $29,500 48th $27,900 49th $26,500 50th $25,700 51st $25,100 52nd $24,500 53rd $24,100 54th $23,700 55th $23,500 56th $23,300 57th $23,100 58th $22,900 59th $22,700 60th $22,500 61st $22,300 62nd $22,100 63rd $21,900 64th $21,700 65th $21,500 66th $21,300 67th $21,100 68th $20,900 69th $20,700 70th $20,500 71st $20,300 72nd $20,100 73rd $19,900

With the total Rocket Classic purse moving to $10 million, this will also be the first year that the runner-up will also get a payout over $1 million for the week. Furthermore, the payout distribution is pretty nice down the board, as only the last-place finisher among players to make the cut won't get at least $20,000 in prize money, while the Top 23 (before ties and split payouts) will all get at least $100,000 for their week of work.

Though this isn't going to set any records on the PGA Tour as a whole for the prize money available in Detroit this week, it is worth mentioning again that the purses have exclusively been under $10 million since the final major championship of the year. The fact that we're trending up at the Rocket Classic is probably one of the reasons why the event drew its strongest field perhaps ever.

Rocket Classic purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 Rocket Classic Aldrich Potgieter $1.728 million $9.6 million 2024 Rocket Classic Cam Davis $1.656 million $9.2 million 2023 Rocket Classic Rickie Fowler $1.584 million $8.8 million 2022 Rocket Classic Tony Finau $1.512 million $8.4 million 2021 Rocket Classic Cam Davis $1.35 million $7.5 million

Speaking of the growing prize money at the Rocket Classic, you can see just how much the purse has grown over the last five years alone. For an event that wasn't even part of the PGA Tour schedule until 2019, it's quite impressive that the purse has already grown from $7.3 million that first year to $10 million this year.

Unfortunately, Rocket declined its option to sponsor an event on the PGA Tour in 2027, and there won't be a tournament in Detroit on the schedule. Though the tour has said it hopes to return to the area and perhaps Detroit Golf Club at some point in the future, it will be missed on next year's schedule.