Scottish Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Renaissance Club

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The 2026 Scottish Open at Renaissance Club offers a $9 million total purse with the winner taking home $1.575 million.
- This marks the fourth straight year for both figures, showing stability despite a recent rise from $8 million just two years ago.
- The tournament's positioning a week before The Open Championship continues to attract top players despite the modest payouts compared to major events.
The Scottish Open finding its home at the Renaissance Club and the week before The Open Championship has been great for the game of golf with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour working together. The field has gotten better and we've seen big names win year after year. That looked to be the case again heading into a long Sunday (after fog shortened the third round on Saturday) with Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, and several others all battling atop a crowded leaderboard.
So many players in this tournament are here to prep for The Open, but adding a national win at the Scottish Open to the résumé is never something to scoff at. That's also the case when it comes to adding the Scottish Open prize money to the bank account as well. So let's check in on the full payouts, purse and prize money available this week at Renaissance Club.
Scottish Open winner's prize money, total purse for 2026
The winner of the 2026 Scottish Open will take home $1.575 million, the same winner's prize money that has been in place at Renaissance Club for the three years prior. That's the same as the $9 million total purse on the line at the Scottish Open this week, which has also been the case for the past few years. It might not be the winner's prize of multiple millions that we'll see next week at Royal Birkdale, but it's still a national open and a nice payout awaiting these players for performing well.
Scottish Open payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position
Scottish Open Prize Money
Winner
$1.575 million
2nd
$985,500
3rd
$590,850
4th
$441,000
5th
$373,500
6th
$322,200
7th
$287,550
8th
$253,800
9th
$233,100
10th
$213,300
11th
$197,100
12th
$182,250
13th
$168,300
14th
$155,700
15th
$148,500
16th
$141,300
17th
$134,100
18th
$126,900
19th
$120,150
20th
$113,850
21st
$107,550
22nd
$102,600
23rd
$97,650
24th
$92,700
25th
$87,750
26th
$82,800
27th
$80,100
28th
$77,400
29th
$74,700
30th
$72,000
31st
$69,300
32nd
$66,600
33rd
$63,900
34th
$61,425
35th
$58,950
36th
$56,475
37th
$54,450
38th
$52,650
39th
$50,850
40th
$49,050
41st
$47,250
42nd
$45,450
43rd
$43,650
44th
$41,850
45th
$40,050
46th
$38,250
47th
$36,450
48th
$34,830
49th
$33,300
50th
$32,040
51st
$30,870
52nd
$29,700
53rd
$28,620
54th
$27,540
55th
$27,000
56th
$26,460
57th
$25,920
58th
$25,380
59th
$24,840
60th
$24,300
61st
$23,760
62nd
$23,220
63rd
$22,680
64th
$22,140
65th
$21,600
66th
$19,800
67th
$19,620
68th
$19,440
69th
$19,260
70th
$19,080
71st
$18,900
Only the winner will clear seven figures at the Scottish Open, which speaks to the relatively modest purse size. However, with this tournament being the week before The Open Championship, the strength of the field isn't fully determined by the prize money available. Rather, it's more about getting prepared and ready for the final major championship of the season.
Having said that, it does feel worth noting that the Scottish Open does something interesting. On the PGA Tour most weeks, we see the payout structure consistent throughout the bottom of the leaderboard, even for players who finished outside the Top 65 after making the cut. However, with the cut being Top 65 and ties, the prize money actually drops this week from 66th and further down more so than the normal progression. Does that fully matter? Not entirely, but it's outside of the norm and, thus, a bit interesting.
Scottish Open purse and winners in the last 5 years
Year
Winner
Winner's Prize Money
Total Purse
2025 Scottish Open
Chris Gotterup
$1.575 million
$9 million
2024 Scottish Open
Robert MacIntyre
$1.575 million
$9 million
2023 Scottish Open
Rory McIlroy
$1.575 million
$9 million
2022 Scottish Open
Xander Schauffele
$1.44 million
$8 million
2021 Scottish Open
Min Woo Lee
$1,333,330
$8 million
The purse and prize money pool have been steady for several years at the Scottish Open as the 2026 event will feature the $9 million in total up for grabs, with $1.575 million to the winner for the fourth straight year. However, there has been a notable increase in prize money overall. The $8 million purse was only in place for two years, up from $7 million the four years prior to this.
Even more interestingly, though, back in 2016 and Alex Noren's victory at Castle Stuart, he took home just $541,668 for winning out of a $3.25 million purse. It's quite clear that elevating the Scottish Open on the calendar and as a joint PGA Tour and DP World Tour event has allowed for this influx in payouts and prize money and, in turn, the field quality has drastically increased — especially the week before The Open Championship.
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