Skip to main content
Fansided

Scottish Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Renaissance Club

Full purse and payout breakdown for the 2026 Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club.
ByCody Williams|
Share on FacebookShare on XShare on Reddit
Google Discover
Genesis Scottish Open 2026
Genesis Scottish Open 2026 | Tracy Wilcox/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • The 2026 Scottish Open at Renaissance Club offers a $9 million total purse with the winner taking home $1.575 million.
  • This marks the fourth straight year for both figures, showing stability despite a recent rise from $8 million just two years ago.
  • The tournament's positioning a week before The Open Championship continues to attract top players despite the modest payouts compared to major events.

The Scottish Open finding its home at the Renaissance Club and the week before The Open Championship has been great for the game of golf with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour working together. The field has gotten better and we've seen big names win year after year. That looked to be the case again heading into a long Sunday (after fog shortened the third round on Saturday) with Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, and several others all battling atop a crowded leaderboard.

So many players in this tournament are here to prep for The Open, but adding a national win at the Scottish Open to the résumé is never something to scoff at. That's also the case when it comes to adding the Scottish Open prize money to the bank account as well. So let's check in on the full payouts, purse and prize money available this week at Renaissance Club.

Scottish Open winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 Scottish Open will take home $1.575 million, the same winner's prize money that has been in place at Renaissance Club for the three years prior. That's the same as the $9 million total purse on the line at the Scottish Open this week, which has also been the case for the past few years. It might not be the winner's prize of multiple millions that we'll see next week at Royal Birkdale, but it's still a national open and a nice payout awaiting these players for performing well.

Scottish Open payout distribution by finishing position

Scottish Open payout purse prize money
Matt Fitzpatrick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position

Scottish Open Prize Money

Winner

$1.575 million

2nd

$985,500

3rd

$590,850

4th

$441,000

5th

$373,500

6th

$322,200

7th

$287,550

8th

$253,800

9th

$233,100

10th

$213,300

11th

$197,100

12th

$182,250

13th

$168,300

14th

$155,700

15th

$148,500

16th

$141,300

17th

$134,100

18th

$126,900

19th

$120,150

20th

$113,850

21st

$107,550

22nd

$102,600

23rd

$97,650

24th

$92,700

25th

$87,750

26th

$82,800

27th

$80,100

28th

$77,400

29th

$74,700

30th

$72,000

31st

$69,300

32nd

$66,600

33rd

$63,900

34th

$61,425

35th

$58,950

36th

$56,475

37th

$54,450

38th

$52,650

39th

$50,850

40th

$49,050

41st

$47,250

42nd

$45,450

43rd

$43,650

44th

$41,850

45th

$40,050

46th

$38,250

47th

$36,450

48th

$34,830

49th

$33,300

50th

$32,040

51st

$30,870

52nd

$29,700

53rd

$28,620

54th

$27,540

55th

$27,000

56th

$26,460

57th

$25,920

58th

$25,380

59th

$24,840

60th

$24,300

61st

$23,760

62nd

$23,220

63rd

$22,680

64th

$22,140

65th

$21,600

66th

$19,800

67th

$19,620

68th

$19,440

69th

$19,260

70th

$19,080

71st

$18,900

Only the winner will clear seven figures at the Scottish Open, which speaks to the relatively modest purse size. However, with this tournament being the week before The Open Championship, the strength of the field isn't fully determined by the prize money available. Rather, it's more about getting prepared and ready for the final major championship of the season.

Having said that, it does feel worth noting that the Scottish Open does something interesting. On the PGA Tour most weeks, we see the payout structure consistent throughout the bottom of the leaderboard, even for players who finished outside the Top 65 after making the cut. However, with the cut being Top 65 and ties, the prize money actually drops this week from 66th and further down more so than the normal progression. Does that fully matter? Not entirely, but it's outside of the norm and, thus, a bit interesting.

Scottish Open purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year

Winner

Winner's Prize Money

Total Purse

2025 Scottish Open

Chris Gotterup

$1.575 million

$9 million

2024 Scottish Open

Robert MacIntyre

$1.575 million

$9 million

2023 Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy

$1.575 million

$9 million

2022 Scottish Open

Xander Schauffele

$1.44 million

$8 million

2021 Scottish Open

Min Woo Lee

$1,333,330

$8 million

The purse and prize money pool have been steady for several years at the Scottish Open as the 2026 event will feature the $9 million in total up for grabs, with $1.575 million to the winner for the fourth straight year. However, there has been a notable increase in prize money overall. The $8 million purse was only in place for two years, up from $7 million the four years prior to this.

Even more interestingly, though, back in 2016 and Alex Noren's victory at Castle Stuart, he took home just $541,668 for winning out of a $3.25 million purse. It's quite clear that elevating the Scottish Open on the calendar and as a joint PGA Tour and DP World Tour event has allowed for this influx in payouts and prize money and, in turn, the field quality has drastically increased — especially the week before The Open Championship.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Home/PGA Tour