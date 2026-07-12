Scottish Open payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse at Renaissance Club

The Scottish Open finding its home at the Renaissance Club and the week before The Open Championship has been great for the game of golf with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour working together. The field has gotten better and we've seen big names win year after year. That looked to be the case again heading into a long Sunday (after fog shortened the third round on Saturday) with Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, and several others all battling atop a crowded leaderboard.

So many players in this tournament are here to prep for The Open, but adding a national win at the Scottish Open to the résumé is never something to scoff at. That's also the case when it comes to adding the Scottish Open prize money to the bank account as well. So let's check in on the full payouts, purse and prize money available this week at Renaissance Club.

Scottish Open winner's prize money, total purse for 2026

The winner of the 2026 Scottish Open will take home $1.575 million, the same winner's prize money that has been in place at Renaissance Club for the three years prior. That's the same as the $9 million total purse on the line at the Scottish Open this week, which has also been the case for the past few years. It might not be the winner's prize of multiple millions that we'll see next week at Royal Birkdale, but it's still a national open and a nice payout awaiting these players for performing well.

Scottish Open payout distribution by finishing position

Matt Fitzpatrick | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finishing Position Scottish Open Prize Money Winner $1.575 million 2nd $985,500 3rd $590,850 4th $441,000 5th $373,500 6th $322,200 7th $287,550 8th $253,800 9th $233,100 10th $213,300 11th $197,100 12th $182,250 13th $168,300 14th $155,700 15th $148,500 16th $141,300 17th $134,100 18th $126,900 19th $120,150 20th $113,850 21st $107,550 22nd $102,600 23rd $97,650 24th $92,700 25th $87,750 26th $82,800 27th $80,100 28th $77,400 29th $74,700 30th $72,000 31st $69,300 32nd $66,600 33rd $63,900 34th $61,425 35th $58,950 36th $56,475 37th $54,450 38th $52,650 39th $50,850 40th $49,050 41st $47,250 42nd $45,450 43rd $43,650 44th $41,850 45th $40,050 46th $38,250 47th $36,450 48th $34,830 49th $33,300 50th $32,040 51st $30,870 52nd $29,700 53rd $28,620 54th $27,540 55th $27,000 56th $26,460 57th $25,920 58th $25,380 59th $24,840 60th $24,300 61st $23,760 62nd $23,220 63rd $22,680 64th $22,140 65th $21,600 66th $19,800 67th $19,620 68th $19,440 69th $19,260 70th $19,080 71st $18,900

Only the winner will clear seven figures at the Scottish Open, which speaks to the relatively modest purse size. However, with this tournament being the week before The Open Championship, the strength of the field isn't fully determined by the prize money available. Rather, it's more about getting prepared and ready for the final major championship of the season.

Having said that, it does feel worth noting that the Scottish Open does something interesting. On the PGA Tour most weeks, we see the payout structure consistent throughout the bottom of the leaderboard, even for players who finished outside the Top 65 after making the cut. However, with the cut being Top 65 and ties, the prize money actually drops this week from 66th and further down more so than the normal progression. Does that fully matter? Not entirely, but it's outside of the norm and, thus, a bit interesting.

Scottish Open purse and winners in the last 5 years

Year Winner Winner's Prize Money Total Purse 2025 Scottish Open Chris Gotterup $1.575 million $9 million 2024 Scottish Open Robert MacIntyre $1.575 million $9 million 2023 Scottish Open Rory McIlroy $1.575 million $9 million 2022 Scottish Open Xander Schauffele $1.44 million $8 million 2021 Scottish Open Min Woo Lee $1,333,330 $8 million

The purse and prize money pool have been steady for several years at the Scottish Open as the 2026 event will feature the $9 million in total up for grabs, with $1.575 million to the winner for the fourth straight year. However, there has been a notable increase in prize money overall. The $8 million purse was only in place for two years, up from $7 million the four years prior to this.

Even more interestingly, though, back in 2016 and Alex Noren's victory at Castle Stuart, he took home just $541,668 for winning out of a $3.25 million purse. It's quite clear that elevating the Scottish Open on the calendar and as a joint PGA Tour and DP World Tour event has allowed for this influx in payouts and prize money and, in turn, the field quality has drastically increased — especially the week before The Open Championship.